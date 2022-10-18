Read full article on original website
Related
5 Places in South Dakota that Share Names With Horror Movie Locations
As a lifelong Midwesterner, I still get a spark of excitement whenever someplace I've been is said on The Weather Channel. I become the pointing Leo meme if someone says something like "And it was 51 in Sioux Falls today." It's the same when South Dakota shows up in a...
Can You Correctly Pronounce These 10 South Dakota Towns?
If you're not from South Dakota (like myself) you might have some trouble pronouncing some of the unique names this state has to offer. But which of these is the most difficult?. Here's a list of the ten towns in South Dakota that people from out of state can't pronounce....
The Most Romantic Restaurant in South Dakota? It’s In Sioux Falls
There's always something special and romantic about date nights no matter if you have been dating someone for just a month or for years. Date nights are opportunities to grow closer to your partner and to simply enjoy each other. There are numerous romantic date night restaurants around the Sioux...
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in South Dakota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in South Dakota?
I admit I've done it before, I'll be it, I was in my youth when I did, and very intoxicated at the time. Looking back at the situation, I guess it was better than the alternative, which would have been driving under the influence. So in hindsight, I'm glad I...
Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota’s Weirdest Town Names
With more than 2,200 cities and towns in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota, coming up with clever and innovative names for all of those places proved to be quite the challenge. Some towns were named after historical figures, others after nearby landmarks, and still others were given names that made...
Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
Former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman has died
A former South Dakota governor has died. Harvey Wollman, who served as the 26th governor of South Dakota, died Tuesday, Wollman’s son told KELOLAND News.
Is The Best South Dakota College Still in Sioux Falls?
Believe it or not, high school seniors are already deciding what college they would like to attend to continue their education. The “early decision" application deadline for many colleges and universities is Tuesday, November 1st. It's not easy for high school seniors to find a new place to call...
gowatertown.net
Colder than normal winter predicted for South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service has released its winter weather outlook. Kelly Serr is at the National Weather Service in Aberdeen. She talks about what the Upper Mlidwest can expect as we dive into the winter months just ahead…. The winter weather outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures expected...
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
Winning ticket for $25,000 a year sold in South Dakota
The ticket matched all five numbers and was just the Lucky Ball away from claiming the top prize
KEVN
Rain and possible snow for Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We have Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches in effect for a lot of our area. The Red Flag Warnings are in effect now until 7pm tomorrow, except for those of you Gillette as well as areas just to the north of that. The Red Flag Warning will expire at 8pm tonight for those living there. The Fire Weather Watch, which is for Rapid City, the Southern Hills, and parts of the Badlands, will go into effect at 11am tomorrow and last until 7pm. In general, critical fire conditions will continue across our area tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will still be warm, especially for areas to the south of Rapid City. We could see highs in the lower 80s for southern counties, but the Black Hills and Northeast Wyoming along with Northern Counties will see highs in the 60s. Rain will move into Sheridan Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, rain will move into the rest of Northeast Wyoming, and that rain will transition to snow throughout the day on Sunday for Wyoming. By Sunday night, the rain will transition to snow for the Black Hills and continue throughout the night into Monday morning. The precipitation looks to dissipate rather quickly on Monday. Total accumulation looks to be around 3-6 inches for far Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Hills. Rapid City will only see about a dusting. Temperatures will be a lot colder for Sunday with highs in the 30s for Northeast Wyoming. Highs for Western South Dakota will be in the 40s and 50s. Monday will be similar with highs once again in the 40s and 50s. Throughout next week, highs will remain in the 50s.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing will result in the South Dakota Lottery’s next big winner. The Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Cubby’s Mitchell East, located at 1000 S. Burr St.
kotatv.com
Staying warm into Saturday with big changes to follow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mild again overnight with lows in the 40s for many and a few near 50°. Warm weather continues Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Saturday will be similar with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Now we focus on a storm system...
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Is South Dakota the Only State Without a Cheesecake Factory?
Whenever the subject of national chains that do not have a location in South Dakota comes up, the usual list of suspects gets thrown out there:. And of course, there's always a loud chorus of folks demanding that The Cheesecake Factory bring a location to the Mount Rushmore State. According...
11AAA, 11AA, 11A Playoff Brackets revealed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three largest classes in South Dakota high school football have revealed their playoff brackets. The postseason begins on Thursday, October 27 with the quarterfinals. Here’s a look at the brackets: CLASS 11AAA CLASS 11AA CLASS 11A
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0