What We’re Reading: Pediatric Vaccine Schedule Updated; Workplace Toll on Health; Drugmakers Lobby Against IRA Impact
CDC advisory group votes to add COVID-19 vaccines to the pediatric immunization schedule; a new report says workplaces can be hazardous to the mental and physical health of Americans; drug makers are lobbying to ease the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act. CDC Advisory Group Votes to Add COVID-19 to...
What We’re Reading: Experts Advise on Pregnancy Drug; Novavax COVID-19 Booster Approved; Allergy Medication and Opioids
Experts advised the FDA to withdraw a preterm birth treatment from the market; the Novavax booster for COVID-19 was approved by US regulators on Wednesday; allergy medication was found to be commonly present in those who died of an opioid overdose. Experts Recommend Withdrawing Preterm Birth Medication. A panel of...
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves
Wither the RO Model: Focusing on Access to Spread the Value of Radiation Therapy
The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) has long advocated for an alternative payment model (APM) that recognizes the high-value care that radiation oncology provides to patients with cancer, and the society will continue to do so despite the indefinite delay of Medicare’s Radiation Oncology (RO) Model announced in August.
Dr Emily Brigham on the Burden of Climate Change and Urban Lung Health
Urban areas face a concentration of various pollutants that will be exacerbated by the increasing temperatures caused by climate change, and low-income residents likely have fewer resources to withstand negative health impacts, according to Emily Brigham, MD, MHS, of the University of British Columbia. On the last day of CHEST...
What We’re Reading: Biden Biodefense Strategy; Racial Disparities in Fertility Medicine; Global Leaders Pledge to End Polio
The White House launched a national biodefense strategy to protect the country from future pandemics and biological threats; researchers found racial disparities in infant deaths following fertility treatments; global leaders pledged a total of $2.6 billion toward the Global Polio Eradication Initiative’s 2022-2026 Strategy. Biden Administration Launches Health Security...
Minnesota Oncology Leaders, Partners Find Value in Putting Patients First
Evidence-Based Oncology, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 7. Coverage from the Minnesota meeting of the Institute for Value-Based Medicine, chaired by Rajini Katipamula-Malisetti, MD, vice president of medical oncology at Minnesota Oncology. How do we define value in cancer care?. For Krista Olsen, MD, and Justina Lehman-Lane, DNP, CNP, it...
Advances in Cancer Care Demand Access for All, City of Hope Leaders Say
Evidence-Based Oncology, October 2022, Volume 28, Issue 7. Coverage from the Irvine, California, meeting of the Institute for Value-Based Medicine, chaired by Joseph Alvarnas, MD, vice president for government affairs at City of Hope and chief clinical advisor, AccessHope. The scientific advances of the past generation in cancer care are...
CRSwNP Likely Leads to Greater Overall Disease Burden Following Surgery
The goal of this new study was to gain more information on the disease burden, including costs, of patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). A greater disease burden that included higher rates of health care resource use and overall treatment costs was seen among patients living with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) who had to undergo surgery to treat their condition vs those who did not need surgery, according to new study findings published in OTO Open.
At Last, Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Cancer Drug Discovery and Development
After spending more than 3 decades as a hematology/oncology researcher and physician, it is invigorating to be living in and working through a “golden age” in cancer research. The past 50 years have seen extraordinary strides in oncology treatment, leading to significant advances in patients’ outlook and quality...
SLE Rates Vary Worldwide and Require Further Study, Study Emphasizes
Data suggest incidence and prevalence of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) vary widely among regions, although the authors noted some regions have been studied more extensively than others. A new analysis suggests that about 400,000 people globally receive a systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) diagnosis each year and that most of these...
Racial Disparities Shown for Influenza Hospitalizations, Vaccination Coverage
CDC's latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report showed that US adults of non-Hispanic Black, American Indian or Alaska Native, and Hispanic race/ethnicity exhibited significantly higher influenza hospitalization rates and lower vaccination coverage compared with White adults. Racial and ethnic disparities persist regarding severity and vaccination coverage of influenza, according to...
Review Explores Potential Treatments for Prurigo Nodularis
A recent review found that new methods of treatment for prurigo nodularis had promising results, including approaches that target interleukin 31 and its receptor. A review published in Dermatology and Therapy highlighted the various treatments that are demonstrating promise in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), particularly in targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31) and its receptor IL-31RA to diminish skin lesions.
The Promise of Telehealth—a Cautionary Tale
Implications of Telehealth Use on the Future of Oncology Care. Editor’s Note: This is the second installment of a 2-part series on the rise of telehealth during COVID-19 and its implications. Part I appeared on ajmc.com on September 15, 2022. See https://bit.ly/3R3fMaV. Optimizing telehealth post COVID-19 will be a...
Kelly Price Discusses PDTs Gaining Popularity
Kelly Price, US Head of Rare Disease at HRA Pharma, talks about the shifting preference for nonpharmacologic treatments. Kelly Price, US head of rare disease at HRA Pharma, talks about the shifting preference for nonpharmacologic treatments, such as prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). Transcript. What are some PDTs that launched or...
Dr Mark Fendrick on the Potential Impact of IRA Drug Price Negotiation Provision on Commercial Plans
It's hard to predict whether the Medicare drug price negotiation provision in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could lead to higher or lower prices in the commercial market, said A. Mark Fendrick, MD, co–editor in chief of The American Journal of Managed Care® and director of the V-BID Center at the University of Michigan.
Dashboard Portrays SDOH Factors Affecting Children With Severe Asthma
The researchers said the index has the potential to help other organizations identify and assist populations with poverty and poor health. A recent pilot program in an emergency department in California showed how a dashboard can help identify patients—in this case, children with severe asthma—who need additional services due to poor social determinants of health (SDOH).
Improved Surveillance, Registry Data Could Improve Outcomes in Sickle Cell Disease
Population-based data is a crucial aspect to evaluating current care quality and improving outcomes for patients with sickle cell disease. A review published in JAMA Health Forum emphasized the importance of national surveillance programs to gather longitudinal data and evaluate care access and quality for patients with sickle cell disease (SCD).
Dr Mark Fendrick on Ways Congress Could Build on IRA Efforts to Cut Patient Costs
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) temporarily extended Affordable Care Act premium subsidies and instituted an insulin co-pay cap for Medicare beneficiaries, but bipartisan agreement is needed to make these changes permanent and more broadly applicable, explained A. Mark Fendrick, MD. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) temporarily extended Affordable Care Act...
Syncope May Increase Vasoreactivity Among Pediatric Patients With PAH
Although group 1 pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) with comorbid syncope has been linked to a poor prognosis among adults, this relationship remains uncertain in pediatric patients, prompting a new study. Higher rates of vasoreactivity were seen among pediatric patients who had comorbid group 1 pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and syncope—also...
