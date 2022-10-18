Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
footballscoop.com
High School Scoop - Thursday October 20, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. West Brunswick (NC): West Brunswick has openings for assistant football coaches with a certification in multiple areas including Social Studies, English, Science and CTE, there are no PE openings at this time. We are looking for offensive and defensive coaches. Brunswick County recently invested in new athletic turf and a new field house here at West Brunswick. Also our Athletic Booster club recently completed renovation and upgrade in the weightroom. The school is located in Shallotte, NC, just seven miles from the Brunswick County Beaches. Please email Caleb Pardue at cpardue@bcswan.net if interested.
Mater Dei still seeking consistency as it hopes to string together another postseason run
EVANSVILLE — Mike Goebel would be all ears to hear an explanation. The long-time Mater Dei coach is referring to Friday's start. A 12-minute malaise from the Wildcats. Not the opening quarter you’d want to begin the postseason. Certainly not one from a team with championship aspirations. ...
