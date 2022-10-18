Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. West Brunswick (NC): West Brunswick has openings for assistant football coaches with a certification in multiple areas including Social Studies, English, Science and CTE, there are no PE openings at this time. We are looking for offensive and defensive coaches. Brunswick County recently invested in new athletic turf and a new field house here at West Brunswick. Also our Athletic Booster club recently completed renovation and upgrade in the weightroom. The school is located in Shallotte, NC, just seven miles from the Brunswick County Beaches. Please email Caleb Pardue at cpardue@bcswan.net if interested.

SHALLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO