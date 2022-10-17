Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Beloved LA Restaurant Saved By Community CampaignLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Related
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
musictimes.com
Is Celine Dion Okay? Music Career Setbacck Over Mystery Health Condition Triggers Despair
As Céline Dion updated her fans about her Las Vegas residency, citing health as the reason why she needs to postpone it, fans and her own children felt worried. Is Celine Dion okay?. From November to February, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer was scheduled to do a...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
musictimes.com
Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert Look Back On 'American Idol' Days: 'Look At Us Now!'
Adam Lambert guested on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Oct. 19 and performed "Nessun dorma," Lambert and Hudson showed off their vocal prowess, and looked back on their "American Idol" Days. The 41-year-old singer showed her audience a couple of pictures from her personal collection, which were two pictures from...
musictimes.com
Jana Kramer Opens Up About Ex-Husband's Affairs, Journey To Healing: 'You Took Away my Dream'
Jana Kramer joins Jada Pinkett Smith at the "Red Table Talk" to share her experience of divorcing Mike Caussin after six years of marriage and how she is dealing with the aftermath. "I know we're both in better situations," the 38-year-old country singer told Pinkett Smith as she started tearing...
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj New Album Coming Out This Year, Thanks To 'Super Freaky Girl'
The Queen of Rap will finally be releasing her highly-awaited new album this year; well, that's based on her recent interview with a pop culture magazine. Nicki graced the cover and the pages of the Interview magazine, donning her iconic pink hair in a flurry of colorful outfits, sitting with the Emmy-winning host, Jada Pinkett-Smith.
musictimes.com
Soulja Boy Net Worth 2022: Rapper Hires a 'Sandwich Holder' for $1000
It appears like Soulja Boy has, at least temporarily, acquired an official sandwich holder. In all fairness to him, he is willing to pay the man $1000. On October 15, Soulja Boy posted a video of himself introducing his newest employee, whom he had hired to hold his meal. SB...
musictimes.com
Keeping it Classy! K-Pop Group CLASS:y Releases Drama Trailer of 'Tick Tick Boom' Before the Release of Their 2nd Mini Album 'Day & Night'
The drama trailer for CLASS:y's newest song Tick Tick Boom has just been released, and fans everywhere are obsessing over the iconic sound. CLASS:y is a K-Pop girl group that is getting ready to take on the world by storm. For people that have been keeping track of all of the catchiest K-Pop songs to come out, one of this powerhouse group's newest song Tick Tick Boom has a chance to be a true chart topper. It keeps the catchy beat that draws so many to K-Pop music while also utilizing a very melodic chorus. To tease the release of this song, the drama trailer was released today.
musictimes.com
Charlie Puth Confirms Relationship With Childhood Friend, Thinks She May Be 'The One'
Charlie Puth just revealed that he is indeed in a relationship! It seems that fans can expect more romantic songs in the future then. During his interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM, the host put the "One Call Away" singer on the spot by asking him to set the record straight-is he dating anyone?
musictimes.com
Demi Lovato Teams Up With THIS Legendary Singer During NYC Show [WATCH]
Demi Lovato's dreams came true recently as she performed an iconic song with the singer from one of the most legendary rock bands known to date; who could this be?. According to Billboard, the former Disney star performed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City for her "Holy Fvck" tour. Elsewhere in the show, fans were surprised as the singer brought out a special guest for the evening, John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls.
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera Drops Rerelease Of 'Beautiful' MV, Tackles Mental Health, Social Media Issues
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of her fourth studio album, "Stripped," Christina Aguilera unveiled a brand new music video for her iconic song "Beautiful." She shared a clip from the music video that showed little girls putting makeup on in front of a ring light and a cellphone. "Tune...
musictimes.com
50 Cent Calls Out Estranged Son On Child Support Claims: 'He Can Have As Much As He Wants'
50 Cent is known to have an estranged relationship with his son. The previous week, his son, Marquise Jackson, brought up how the rapper's child support money was barely enough to cover house expenses. During his interview with "The Breakfast Club," 50 Cent addressed some of his son's claims, including...
musictimes.com
Chance The Rapper Defends Nicki Minaj On Resurfaced Video [WATCH]
A video of Chance the Rapper singing praises to Nicki Minaj is making waves online. The MC has been known to have been fond of the female rap icon, speaking about her on numerous occasions. In the now-trending video, Chance is in what seems to be a guest at a...
musictimes.com
Did Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Song Just Confirm Singer Is Already Engaged to Joe Alwyn?
Taylor Swift's new album reportedly offered signs that she and Joe Alwyn are already engaged. After waiting for a long time since Swift announced the album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, she finally served her "Midnights" to her fans. The album serves as her 10th studio album following her previous project, "Evermore," last year.
musictimes.com
Camila Cabello Giving Up on Love? Singer Reveals Why She Deleted Her Dating App After 24 Hours
It appears that Camila Cabello is still seeking for a relationship after her break-up with Shawn Mendes, but she recently made a confession about online dating. Speaking on Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the "Señorita" songstress said she tried her luck at love by using a dating app, but she didn't last long.
musictimes.com
Before the Clock Strikes MIDNIGHTS: Taylor Swift Has Promised Insights Into Her Secret Projects JUST BEFORE Her Newest Album is Released! This i
Taylor Swift has promised a first look at her upcoming secret projects, and we are FREAKING out!. Anyone who has engaged in any form of pop-culture or music culture or even just culture knows that Taylor Swift's album Midnights will be released at, you guessed it, midnight on October 21st; which, for those that have been diligently counting the seconds, is just a few short hours away. Giving fans this much time and certainty before an album release does not tend to be the Swiftian way. She is one known for her surprises and secret releases. Fans have been drawing up conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory to figure out what else the star might be working on. Well, now, Taylor Swift has promised to tell us herself.
musictimes.com
Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' Months After Split From Tish Cyrus: Who is Firerose?
Fans have been suspecting whether Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend Firerose are planning to head down the altar after the latter posted a series of pictures back in September. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was sporting a big rock on her ring finger. However, if the inconspicuous...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Comes From a Dark Place? Singer Admits 'Loathing Self'
As if Swifties were not already ecstatic about the upcoming release of "Midnights" on Friday (Oct. 21), the pop diva has now revealed two enticing new insights about what inspired her highly anticipated new album. Both of them are likely to drum up the excitement, and even shock fans. Apparently,...
'The Crown' adds fictional disclaimer to trailer for upcoming fifth season after backlash
Netflix has added a disclaimer to its marketing for the upcoming season of its hit show "The Crown," labeling the show a "fictional dramatization inspired by real-life events."
musictimes.com
Who Is The Mermaid in 'Masked Singer'? Disco Music Icon Shocks Audience Reveal
"The Masked Singer" has unveiled many of music's greatest names - including Dionne Warwick, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, and Pati Labelle, among many others. Now, it would seem like the beloved music competition show has unmasked yet another music icon. The Mermaid, who donned a chromatic scaly costume, had audiences...
Comments / 0