Taylor Swift has promised a first look at her upcoming secret projects, and we are FREAKING out!. Anyone who has engaged in any form of pop-culture or music culture or even just culture knows that Taylor Swift's album Midnights will be released at, you guessed it, midnight on October 21st; which, for those that have been diligently counting the seconds, is just a few short hours away. Giving fans this much time and certainty before an album release does not tend to be the Swiftian way. She is one known for her surprises and secret releases. Fans have been drawing up conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory to figure out what else the star might be working on. Well, now, Taylor Swift has promised to tell us herself.

1 DAY AGO