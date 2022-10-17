ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks

The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert Look Back On 'American Idol' Days: 'Look At Us Now!'

Adam Lambert guested on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Oct. 19 and performed "Nessun dorma," Lambert and Hudson showed off their vocal prowess, and looked back on their "American Idol" Days. The 41-year-old singer showed her audience a couple of pictures from her personal collection, which were two pictures from...
Nicki Minaj New Album Coming Out This Year, Thanks To 'Super Freaky Girl'

The Queen of Rap will finally be releasing her highly-awaited new album this year; well, that's based on her recent interview with a pop culture magazine. Nicki graced the cover and the pages of the Interview magazine, donning her iconic pink hair in a flurry of colorful outfits, sitting with the Emmy-winning host, Jada Pinkett-Smith.
Keeping it Classy! K-Pop Group CLASS:y Releases Drama Trailer of 'Tick Tick Boom' Before the Release of Their 2nd Mini Album 'Day & Night'

The drama trailer for CLASS:y's newest song Tick Tick Boom has just been released, and fans everywhere are obsessing over the iconic sound. CLASS:y is a K-Pop girl group that is getting ready to take on the world by storm. For people that have been keeping track of all of the catchiest K-Pop songs to come out, one of this powerhouse group's newest song Tick Tick Boom has a chance to be a true chart topper. It keeps the catchy beat that draws so many to K-Pop music while also utilizing a very melodic chorus. To tease the release of this song, the drama trailer was released today.
Demi Lovato Teams Up With THIS Legendary Singer During NYC Show [WATCH]

Demi Lovato's dreams came true recently as she performed an iconic song with the singer from one of the most legendary rock bands known to date; who could this be?. According to Billboard, the former Disney star performed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City for her "Holy Fvck" tour. Elsewhere in the show, fans were surprised as the singer brought out a special guest for the evening, John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chance The Rapper Defends Nicki Minaj On Resurfaced Video [WATCH]

A video of Chance the Rapper singing praises to Nicki Minaj is making waves online. The MC has been known to have been fond of the female rap icon, speaking about her on numerous occasions. In the now-trending video, Chance is in what seems to be a guest at a...
Did Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Song Just Confirm Singer Is Already Engaged to Joe Alwyn?

Taylor Swift's new album reportedly offered signs that she and Joe Alwyn are already engaged. After waiting for a long time since Swift announced the album at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, she finally served her "Midnights" to her fans. The album serves as her 10th studio album following her previous project, "Evermore," last year.
Before the Clock Strikes MIDNIGHTS: Taylor Swift Has Promised Insights Into Her Secret Projects JUST BEFORE Her Newest Album is Released! This i

Taylor Swift has promised a first look at her upcoming secret projects, and we are FREAKING out!. Anyone who has engaged in any form of pop-culture or music culture or even just culture knows that Taylor Swift's album Midnights will be released at, you guessed it, midnight on October 21st; which, for those that have been diligently counting the seconds, is just a few short hours away. Giving fans this much time and certainty before an album release does not tend to be the Swiftian way. She is one known for her surprises and secret releases. Fans have been drawing up conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory to figure out what else the star might be working on. Well, now, Taylor Swift has promised to tell us herself.
Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' Months After Split From Tish Cyrus: Who is Firerose?

Fans have been suspecting whether Billy Ray Cyrus and his new girlfriend Firerose are planning to head down the altar after the latter posted a series of pictures back in September. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was sporting a big rock on her ring finger. However, if the inconspicuous...
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Comes From a Dark Place? Singer Admits 'Loathing Self'

As if Swifties were not already ecstatic about the upcoming release of "Midnights" on Friday (Oct. 21), the pop diva has now revealed two enticing new insights about what inspired her highly anticipated new album. Both of them are likely to drum up the excitement, and even shock fans. Apparently,...
Who Is The Mermaid in 'Masked Singer'? Disco Music Icon Shocks Audience Reveal

"The Masked Singer" has unveiled many of music's greatest names - including Dionne Warwick, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, and Pati Labelle, among many others. Now, it would seem like the beloved music competition show has unmasked yet another music icon. The Mermaid, who donned a chromatic scaly costume, had audiences...

