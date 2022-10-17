ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Every Taylor Swift Movie Performance, Ranked

I think it’s safe to say that just about everyone is familiar with Taylor Swift and her incredibly successful career. Her music career that is. What people may not be as aware of is her side hustle as an actor. On top of many albums and world tours, she's has had roles in five movies, and I’m here to rank them for you.
musictimes.com

Why Did Patti LuPone Quit Broadway? The Truth Behind Singer's Resignation Revealed

Yesterday, Patti LuPone surprised everyone with her shocking tweet announcing her resignation from the Actor's Equity on Broadway. At the time, LuPone has not given any further explanation as to how did she arrive at the career-altering decision. Now, the Broadway icon is finally speaking up on the truth about...
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
wegotthiscovered.com

Cat women unite: Taylor Swift tapped Zoë Kravitz for ‘Midnights’ collab

Hear ye, Swifties, hear ye! It looks like Miss Americana, aka the music industry herself, is giving her fans their dream collab album with Midnights, and The Batman star Zoë Kravitz is one of the lucky ones to be featured in it as a songwriter. The long-time member of...
musictimes.com

Waiting for MIDNIGHT! Taylor Swift Drops New Album Lyric and Confirms Tour Dates in Anticipation for Friday's New Album Release!

Taylor Swift has released another lyric from Midnights, and has confirmed some tour dates as well. Taylor Swift is the undisputed empress when it comes to creating intrigue surrounding her albums and new releases. From her surprise drops to her stylistic nods to which albums will be next to appear, the star knows how to get her Swifties engaged and ready. Her newest album Midnights is set to be released in just a few short days. The new album, set to come out on Friday October 21st, has fans counting down the minutes until midnight. In order to give her music hungry fans something to tide them over until the clock strikes twelve, Taylor Swift has been spontaneously releasing different lyrics to various songs.
Bustle

Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote “Sweet Nothing” On Taylor Swift’s Midnights Album

In recent years, one of Taylor Swift’s most surprising collaborators has been William Bowery — the pen name her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn uses. Bowery first appeared in the credits of Swift’s 2020 Grammy-winning album Folklore, but his name was un-Googleable, making his identity a mystery for a while. Ever since Swift confirmed that Bowery was actually Alwyn months later, he has become a regular presence in her music. Lately, fans have wondered whether he would contribute to her 10th studio album Midnights, which comes out Oct. 21.
musictimes.com

The Second Teaser for Upcoming ITZY Video 'Boys Like You' Has JUST Been Released and We Are LIVING For These Early Y2K VIBES!

K-Pop girl group ITZY has just released their second teaser for their highly anticipated upcoming song Boys Like You and the pre-released date for the English single. Today is a day full of teasers from the K-Pop corner of the music world, and we could not be more thrilled. Earlier today, the poster for the upcoming single The Astronaut was released. The poster left fans absolutely melting with glee over the words, "Co-written by Jin of BTS and Coldplay." Now, it's ITZY's turn to stir up some excitement. They have just released Teaser 2 for their upcoming song Boys Like You, and fans of the powerful girl group are overwhelmed with excitement.
netflixjunkie.com

“A lot of holes in the story” – When Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon Almost Broke Camila Cabello Over Taylor Swift’s Cat

Over the years, we all have seen Ryan Reynolds flexing his hilarious charisma on social media and in movie promotions. His interview moments are always fun and fans love when he trolls people around him. Luckily, we regularly get to catch those glimpses of his amazing personality through the chat shows where he sits down with the host for some chit-chat.
Elle

Ellie Goulding Sings Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and More for Song Association

What's more fun than a game of Song Association? A game of Song Association with a glass of champagne. Ellie Goulding sipped on a glass of bubbly as she sat down to play ELLE's musical guessing game, and despite being under the tiniest influence of alcohol, she still landed a perfect score, 15 out of 15. Her responses ranged from “Staying Alive” by The Bee Gees, to “Glamorous” by Fergie, “Good for You” by Selena Gomez, “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey, “Love on Top” by Beyoncé, and her own songs “Burn” and “Easy Lover.” She didn't skimp out on high notes and belts, either.
Elite Daily

Taylor & Joe’s Zodiac Compatibility Is Written In The Stars

Despite the aggravatingly few glimpses the world gets into their relationship, Taylor Swift and her London Boy seem to be in it for the long haul. I mean, Joe Alwyn did co-write several songs on Folklore and Evermore, and if that’s not evidence of true love, then I don’t know what is. But since fans have yet to see evidence of any rings (paper or otherwise), all the public can do is speculate about the couple's future. Most everyone seems to agree these two are meant to be, which is why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's astrological compatibility may surprise you. While these two aren't total astrological antagonists, it's actually their signs' shared qualities that could possibly lead to trouble.
musictimes.com

Official Music Video to Louis Tomlinson's New Single 'Out of My System' And Has Fans SCRAMBLING For Tour Tickets! WATCH IT NOW!

Louis Tomlinson has just released his new music video to his song Out of My System, and has made some more exciting announcements. When a band finally goes their separate ways, it is interesting to see the different directions in which they go. Such is the case for the former members of the world-beloved band One Direction. From Harry's House to his appearance in Don't Worry Darling, 1D alum Harry Styles has been making the front page for some time. Now, the ever obsessed over Louis Tomlinson is making the top of the Twitter trends. The mega-talent has just released the music video to his iconic new single Out of My System.
musictimes.com

Kendrick Lamar Makes Billboard History Ahead of Eminem: Here's What He Achieved

Ahead of the upcoming release of the GRAMMY 2023 nominations, Kendrick Lamar is here breaking records and setting history as he waits for the pending nominations that he is expected to take home. Although he has recently released "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," that album was not the one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy