Despite the aggravatingly few glimpses the world gets into their relationship, Taylor Swift and her London Boy seem to be in it for the long haul. I mean, Joe Alwyn did co-write several songs on Folklore and Evermore, and if that’s not evidence of true love, then I don’t know what is. But since fans have yet to see evidence of any rings (paper or otherwise), all the public can do is speculate about the couple's future. Most everyone seems to agree these two are meant to be, which is why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's astrological compatibility may surprise you. While these two aren't total astrological antagonists, it's actually their signs' shared qualities that could possibly lead to trouble.

2 DAYS AGO