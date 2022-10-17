Read full article on original website
Related
Every Taylor Swift Movie Performance, Ranked
I think it’s safe to say that just about everyone is familiar with Taylor Swift and her incredibly successful career. Her music career that is. What people may not be as aware of is her side hustle as an actor. On top of many albums and world tours, she's has had roles in five movies, and I’m here to rank them for you.
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
Taylor Swift Fans Are Already Sharing Brilliant Reactions To "Midnights," Even Though It Hasn't Dropped Yet
We won't be getting much sleep this week, folks!!!
Taylor Swift reveals the sixth title on her new album Midnights is called Midnight Rain
Taylor Swift has revealed track six's title on Midnights. The pop megastar is preparing to release her new album in October and she has been playing an online lottery game with fans to announce the track list with the singer videoing herself picking numbered ping pong balls that correspond to a track on the LP.
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
musictimes.com
Why Did Patti LuPone Quit Broadway? The Truth Behind Singer's Resignation Revealed
Yesterday, Patti LuPone surprised everyone with her shocking tweet announcing her resignation from the Actor's Equity on Broadway. At the time, LuPone has not given any further explanation as to how did she arrive at the career-altering decision. Now, the Broadway icon is finally speaking up on the truth about...
musictimes.com
Gwen Steffani, Ex Gavin Rossdale Spotted Spending Time With Son, Guitarist Opens Up About Co-Parenting
Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale were spotted supporting their son at his flag football game, working their way around co-parenting despite having different love interests. According to reports, Stefani went all-in to support her son, Apollo's flag football game by showing up complete with a foldable lawn chair!
Taylor Swift Reveals New Lyrics in Nashville (See Images)
First, it was New York City now it’s Music City. Yes, Taylor Swift is leaving a trail of new lyrics for excited fans and her latest breadcrumbs were dropped in Nashville, Tennessee Tuesday night (October 18). Spotify and Swift revealed the following lyrics on a billboard in Nashville: “Did...
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Taylor Swift, Cher, Christina Aguilera, Ed Sheeran, Carly Rae Jepsen and Lance Bass
Taylor Swift is reminding fans that the November 8 midterm elections are fast approaching. “It’s time to vote early,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “There are only 20 midnights until the 2022 United States Midterm Elections.” She encouraged her fans to check with their local government to see if they can vote early.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cat women unite: Taylor Swift tapped Zoë Kravitz for ‘Midnights’ collab
Hear ye, Swifties, hear ye! It looks like Miss Americana, aka the music industry herself, is giving her fans their dream collab album with Midnights, and The Batman star Zoë Kravitz is one of the lucky ones to be featured in it as a songwriter. The long-time member of...
musictimes.com
Waiting for MIDNIGHT! Taylor Swift Drops New Album Lyric and Confirms Tour Dates in Anticipation for Friday's New Album Release!
Taylor Swift has released another lyric from Midnights, and has confirmed some tour dates as well. Taylor Swift is the undisputed empress when it comes to creating intrigue surrounding her albums and new releases. From her surprise drops to her stylistic nods to which albums will be next to appear, the star knows how to get her Swifties engaged and ready. Her newest album Midnights is set to be released in just a few short days. The new album, set to come out on Friday October 21st, has fans counting down the minutes until midnight. In order to give her music hungry fans something to tide them over until the clock strikes twelve, Taylor Swift has been spontaneously releasing different lyrics to various songs.
Bustle
Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote “Sweet Nothing” On Taylor Swift’s Midnights Album
In recent years, one of Taylor Swift’s most surprising collaborators has been William Bowery — the pen name her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn uses. Bowery first appeared in the credits of Swift’s 2020 Grammy-winning album Folklore, but his name was un-Googleable, making his identity a mystery for a while. Ever since Swift confirmed that Bowery was actually Alwyn months later, he has become a regular presence in her music. Lately, fans have wondered whether he would contribute to her 10th studio album Midnights, which comes out Oct. 21.
musictimes.com
The Second Teaser for Upcoming ITZY Video 'Boys Like You' Has JUST Been Released and We Are LIVING For These Early Y2K VIBES!
K-Pop girl group ITZY has just released their second teaser for their highly anticipated upcoming song Boys Like You and the pre-released date for the English single. Today is a day full of teasers from the K-Pop corner of the music world, and we could not be more thrilled. Earlier today, the poster for the upcoming single The Astronaut was released. The poster left fans absolutely melting with glee over the words, "Co-written by Jin of BTS and Coldplay." Now, it's ITZY's turn to stir up some excitement. They have just released Teaser 2 for their upcoming song Boys Like You, and fans of the powerful girl group are overwhelmed with excitement.
netflixjunkie.com
“A lot of holes in the story” – When Ryan Reynolds and Jimmy Fallon Almost Broke Camila Cabello Over Taylor Swift’s Cat
Over the years, we all have seen Ryan Reynolds flexing his hilarious charisma on social media and in movie promotions. His interview moments are always fun and fans love when he trolls people around him. Luckily, we regularly get to catch those glimpses of his amazing personality through the chat shows where he sits down with the host for some chit-chat.
Elle
Ellie Goulding Sings Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and More for Song Association
What's more fun than a game of Song Association? A game of Song Association with a glass of champagne. Ellie Goulding sipped on a glass of bubbly as she sat down to play ELLE's musical guessing game, and despite being under the tiniest influence of alcohol, she still landed a perfect score, 15 out of 15. Her responses ranged from “Staying Alive” by The Bee Gees, to “Glamorous” by Fergie, “Good for You” by Selena Gomez, “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey, “Love on Top” by Beyoncé, and her own songs “Burn” and “Easy Lover.” She didn't skimp out on high notes and belts, either.
Elite Daily
Taylor & Joe’s Zodiac Compatibility Is Written In The Stars
Despite the aggravatingly few glimpses the world gets into their relationship, Taylor Swift and her London Boy seem to be in it for the long haul. I mean, Joe Alwyn did co-write several songs on Folklore and Evermore, and if that’s not evidence of true love, then I don’t know what is. But since fans have yet to see evidence of any rings (paper or otherwise), all the public can do is speculate about the couple's future. Most everyone seems to agree these two are meant to be, which is why Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's astrological compatibility may surprise you. While these two aren't total astrological antagonists, it's actually their signs' shared qualities that could possibly lead to trouble.
musictimes.com
Official Music Video to Louis Tomlinson's New Single 'Out of My System' And Has Fans SCRAMBLING For Tour Tickets! WATCH IT NOW!
Louis Tomlinson has just released his new music video to his song Out of My System, and has made some more exciting announcements. When a band finally goes their separate ways, it is interesting to see the different directions in which they go. Such is the case for the former members of the world-beloved band One Direction. From Harry's House to his appearance in Don't Worry Darling, 1D alum Harry Styles has been making the front page for some time. Now, the ever obsessed over Louis Tomlinson is making the top of the Twitter trends. The mega-talent has just released the music video to his iconic new single Out of My System.
Christina Aguilera remakes 'Beautiful' music video, says she will always stand by song's message
It's been 20 years since Christina Aguilera first released the music video for her song, "Beautiful," from her album, "Stripped," and to mark its anniversary, the singer updated the music video. On Wednesday, Aguilera shared "Beautiful (2022 Version)" on YouTube. When the song was first released in 2002, it became...
musictimes.com
Kendrick Lamar Makes Billboard History Ahead of Eminem: Here's What He Achieved
Ahead of the upcoming release of the GRAMMY 2023 nominations, Kendrick Lamar is here breaking records and setting history as he waits for the pending nominations that he is expected to take home. Although he has recently released "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," that album was not the one...
Comments / 0