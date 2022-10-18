ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Up to 40 hurt, some seriously, in Wisconsin bonfire incident

By CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Mid-morning headlines from Oct. 18, 2022 01:37

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff's investigators in Wisconsin are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, officials said Tuesday.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, which is about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) south of Green Bay.

The sheriff's office believes the explosion was triggered when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire.

Investigators say 17 people injured were privately transported to hospitals after the explosion. Seven of those were transferred to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee to have their burns treated, WLUK-TV reported. Authorities say a number of the injured remain hospitalized, some in critical condition.

"We understand there may be some apprehension for some to meet with us based on the evidence of underage drinking, and although underage drinking is something law enforcement agencies take seriously, we can assure those who were there, that our detectives do not have intentions on issuing citations for this, as our main focus and concern is gathering the facts of this tragic event," the sheriff's office said.

A number of people have come forward with information, investigators said, but there are other witnesses to the explosion who have not.

Linda Corey
3d ago

I know somebody very close to me start a fire with gasoline there was a very small ember in the fire pit the fire blew up like an inferno you'll never do that again.

Diane Spray-Lowe
3d ago

You know when you are young you do stupid stuff . And probably didn't know that it would explode on them . Prayers going out to all involved . 🙏 🙏

Eileen Courson
3d ago

I wonder if there were any parents at the bonfire supervising the kids. You would think there would have been. So sad. Recovering from burns is not fun. It's as long, long process of healing that starts with debriding, heavy amounts of antibiotics to ward off infection, skin grafts, physical therapy, and lots of pain through out the whole process. I may have forgotten some other stuff but it's not fun. They need lots of prayers for healing.

