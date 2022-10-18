USA Cricket has announced the hiring of Vinay Bhimjiani as interim chief executive officer. Bhimjiani has more than 20 years’ experience in the industries of business, finance and cricket. He comes with a proven track record in commercial and financial management. One of Bhimjiani’s main responsibilities will be to create a platform for the growth of American cricket in the build-up to the co-hosting of the T20 World Cup in 2024.

