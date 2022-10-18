Read full article on original website
Related
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78. Officials with the Red Bull racing team at the United States Grand Prix in...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Greater Lansing to Host Four National Events in November
Four national sports events will bring more than 1,000 athletes and an additional 3,000 officials, coaches and spectators to Greater Lansing, Michigan, in November. The Greater Lansing Sports Authority will host the 2023 Midwestern Sectional Singles and US Pairs Final for figure skating, NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships, Capital City Tennis Classic and the 2023 Pan American Games Qualifier for Women’s Handball.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Bid Process Heats Up For 2036 Olympic Summer Games
Although 14 years away, the 2036 Olympic Summer Games are receiving a lot of attention. At the Association of National Olympic Committees meeting in Seoul, South Korea, the International Olympic Committee revealed it is in talks with 10 potential candidates to host the future Summer Games. Interest in hosting the...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Vinay Bhimjiani Named Interim CEO of USA Cricket
USA Cricket has announced the hiring of Vinay Bhimjiani as interim chief executive officer. Bhimjiani has more than 20 years’ experience in the industries of business, finance and cricket. He comes with a proven track record in commercial and financial management. One of Bhimjiani’s main responsibilities will be to create a platform for the growth of American cricket in the build-up to the co-hosting of the T20 World Cup in 2024.
sportstravelmagazine.com
U.S. Gymnastics Classic Returns to Chicago Area in 2023
USA Gymnastics will host the 2023 U.S. Classic will be at Chicagoland’s NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, from August 4–5, 2023, the seventh time that the Classic will have been in the Chicago area and first since 2017. “Bringing the reimagined U.S. Classic, which now features men’s...
