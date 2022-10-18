Read full article on original website
Somerset Berkley and Case girls soccer leave it all on the field in Cabral Cup contest
SOMERSET — Kasey Jeronimo and Robert Mitchell had their minds on more important things than just a soccer game on Wednesday. Both coaches had their thoughts on Bob Cabral. "Officer Bob was a mentor to me," said Jeronimo, who is a Case graduate. "I used to referee with him, and he was a big part...
Scoreboard: Six goals scored between Monson and Northampton girls soccer & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A second-half battle led to six goals combined for Monson and Northampton girls soccer, as their match on Tuesday ended in a 3-3 draw.
Sports scores, stats for Monday: D-R volleyball downs Wareham
RECORD: 3-10-1 (3-9-1 Hockomock League) RECORD: 3-12 (2-11 Hockomock) LOCATION: Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School. RECORD: 8-8 (3-4 Southeast Conference) HIGHLIGHTS: Victoria Rego had an assist, two kills, and an ace while Ada Booras had three kills. NEXT GAME: Wednesday vs. Attleboro. Volleyball: Dighton-Rehoboth at Wareham. SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Wareham...
