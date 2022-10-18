Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Charvel guitars signed by Eddie Van Halen up for auction, alongside Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica
A trio of Charvel EVH Art Series guitars have hit the auction block, with each certified to be both signed and played on stage by Eddie Van Halen himself. Hosted by Heritage Auctions, four Eddie Van Halen Charvels have been listed for sale, with three of which being confirmed to have been played on stage and autographed by the man himself.
