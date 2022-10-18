(Radio Iowa) – Staff in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have drafted tougher rules for manure storage at any new livestock confinements or cattle feedlots in parts of northeast Iowa. The regulations would apply in areas where the bedrock is closer to the surface and it can be porous. Under current rules for these areas, manure from livestock operations must be stored in concrete structures. If the changes are adopted, the distance from the concrete bottom of any NEW manure pit and the bedrock would have to triple from at least five feet to 15 feet.

