Drought conditions worsen across Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The drought conditions are continuing to worsen across Iowa. According to the latest report from the Iowa Drought Monitor released Thursday, for the period ending Oct. 18th, the entire state remains in a drought, but 84% is now moderately dry. That number was just 57% last week. About 7% of the state remains extremely dry.
Iowa HHS Announces Nutrition and Food Insecurity Initiatives
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has announced two initiatives focused on healthy habits, nutrition and addressing food insecurity for Iowa families. “Though these programs have different goals and execution, helping Iowa families and communities lead healthier lives is deeply embedded in the HHS mission. Food insecurity, exacerbated by the rising cost of food and an increasing rate of obesity in Iowa drive the need for HHS to focus our attention on nutrition and health education. Through these programs, we reach Iowans in in 20 counties with programming that is collaborative, targeted and measurable,” said HHS Director Kelly Garcia.
90+ Iowa counties are now using Alert Iowa system for instant warnings
(Radio Iowa) – Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby. Tracey Bearden, the 9-1-1 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, says Iowa’s most populous county is upgrading from Code Red to the new Alert Iowa system starting today (Wednesday).
Iowa’s September unemployment rate: 2.7%
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s unemployment rate of two-point-seven percent for September is slightly higher than the previous month. Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says it was a tenth of a percent increase. “Certainly the uptick in unemployment is an indication that Iowa is not entirely immune to some of the financial and economic conditions that are being faced around the country with the increase in inflation, supply chain issues,” Townsend says. Several sectors of the Iowa economy recorded job losses last month, while Iowa manufacturers added 600 jobs.
Treasurer Fitzgerald Awards a $10,000 College Savings Iowa Contribution to Western Iowa Family
Des Moines, Iowa – State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald recently awarded a $10,000 College Savings Iowa contribution to the Smith family of Council Bluffs. Two-year-old Oliver was randomly drawn as the winner of the 2022 September College Savings Month Giveaway. “College Savings Iowa is all about helping families save for higher education,” said Fitzgerald. “Through giveaways such as these, we emphasize the importance of investing in our youth and their future. College Savings Iowa is a great way to help you do that.”
Iowa voters will decide if a gun-related amendment is added to Iowa’s constitution
(Radio Iowa) – Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began this week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago — after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
All signs point to an excellent pheasant hunting season ahead
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa hunters will be searching the countryside for pheasants starting next weekend. Nate Carr, a D-N-R conservation officer in Hamilton and Hardin counties, says all factors point to a good season ahead. “Coming off some of our August roadside surveys, this year we’re expecting a very similar outcome to last year,” Carr says. “Last year, we had a good number of hunters participating, about 63,000, killing an estimated 370,000 birds, which is the highest we’ve seen in probably the past 10 years.” Carr offers a few reminders for Iowa’s pheasant hunters, be they new to the sport or seasoned veterans.
Atlantic Public Library elevator not available TFN
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Atlantic Public Library report the elevator inside the library is in need of a replacement part. Therefore, the decision was made to turn-off the elevator, until the full repair can be done. There is no timeline on how soon to expect the part.
Iowans see jump in insurance premiums three times national average
(Radio Iowa) – A study finds the average rate of family premiums for health insurance offered by private employers in Iowa has risen significantly. The report from the State Health Access Data Assistance Center at the University of Minnesota found the average premium rate for Iowa families jumped about nine percent from 2020 to 2021, while the national average is only three percent. Robert Hest, a research fellow at the center, says Iowa’s relatively small population may be a factor.
DNR’s draft rules propose changes in livestock manure storage in northeast Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Staff in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have drafted tougher rules for manure storage at any new livestock confinements or cattle feedlots in parts of northeast Iowa. The regulations would apply in areas where the bedrock is closer to the surface and it can be porous. Under current rules for these areas, manure from livestock operations must be stored in concrete structures. If the changes are adopted, the distance from the concrete bottom of any NEW manure pit and the bedrock would have to triple from at least five feet to 15 feet.
IEDA Board approves assistance to two companies
October 21, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – Today, the Iowa Economic Development Authority Board approved two awards for companies in Charles City and Council Bluffs, which will assist in the creation of 71 jobs and result in more than $605 million in new capital investment for the state. In Council Bluffs Google, LLC is expanding its presence in Iowa through a proposed project that would involve the construction and operations of a data center that powers many internet-related products.
Avian influenza (Bird flu) confirmed in private Dallas County flock
DES MOINES, Iowa (October 20, 2022) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), Thursday, confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Dallas County, Iowa. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock, and this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Dallas County. Prior to Thursday’s confirmation, the last case of HPAI in an Iowa backyard or commercial flock was May 2.
SHIFT ATL to purchase Sunnyside Putt ‘Em Up
Atlantic, IA – SHIFT ATL in Atlantic, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is delighted to announce the purchase of the Sunnyside Putt ‘Em Up from Tim and Cindy Teig. SHIFT ATL President Jessie Shiels says “After the Teig’s announced they were retiring, we, as a group, thought this could be an exciting opportunity to further our mission by continuing to provide a great recreational opportunity for our community. The space that Tim and Cindy created and maintained for the past 40 years is an incredible asset to Atlantic, and we are honored to be able to carry on their legacy. ”
(Update) 2 seriously injured in Cass County (IA) UTV accident
(rural Griswold, Iowa) – In an update to our prior report, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday (10/20), released additional information, with regard a UTV accident that took place Sunday afternoon. Officials say deputies and area First Responders were paged-out to a UTV accident that had occurred in the area of 550th and Richland Road.
Critics say new Iowa prison mail system is dehumanizing to inmates
(Radio Iowa) – Advocates for prisoners says Iowa’s new system of screening mail that’s sent to inmates is confusing and hard to navigate. All non-legal mail is sent to a third-party company to be opened, screened and scanned, then a color copy is sent to the inmate. Professor Alison Guernsey, in the University of Iowa College of Law, says communication between inmates and people on the outside is valuable in maintaining strong connections.
Campaign spending reports show all but one of GOP’s statewide candidates have money edge
(Radio Iowa) – Campaign finance reports show all but one of the Republicans running for statewide office have a fundraising advantage over their Democratic challengers. That fundraising advantage translates to a sizable campaign spending edge in the governor’s race in particular. Campaign finance reports show Republican Governor Kim Reynolds spent about five million dollars from mid-July to mid-October. Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear spent one-fifth as much and had about 366-thousand dollars left in her campaign account last week. Rob Sand, who’s seeking a second term as state auditor, was the only.
Distracted driver rear-ends a pickup in Creston Wed. night
(Creston, Iowa) – A woman who said she was distracted by her cell phone, failed to stop at an intersection in Creston, Wednesday night, causing her vehicle to rear-end a pickup truck. No injuries were reported. Creston Police report 67-year-old Ricky Ramaeker, of Creston, was driving a 1999 Dodge pickup truck on southbound Sumner Street, and stopped at the red light with Adams Street, when his vehicle was struck from behind by a southbound 2004 Pontiac. The accident happened at around 10:15-p.m. Authorities identified the driver of the car as 19-year-old Katilina Bozwell, of Creston.
Boone man injured in a Union County crash, Thursday night
(Creston, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office reports two people were injured during a collision Thursday night. Authorities say 32-year-old Corey Lee Mitchell, of Boone, suffered severe injuries and was flown by MercyOne Air to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, while the driver of the other vehicle – a man from Adair County – complained of possible/unknown injuries, but were otherwise okay and was not transported to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Cherry Street, at around 8:07-p.m.
4 injured in separate Mills County accidents
(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to three separate accidents that left four people hurt. Two of the accidents happened last Saturday. Authorities say that at approximately 8:09 p.m., Saturday, 32-year-old Logun Hughes, of Red Oak, who did not possess a valid driver’s license,...
Atlantic City Council says farewell to Parks & Rec Director
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic City Council, Wednesday evening, bid farewell to the City’s Parks and Recreation Department Director. Bryant Rasmussen tendered his resignation earlier this month. Friday is his last day. He been with the Parks and Rec Department since Nov., 2018. Rasmussen has accepted a position with the USDA’s Soil and Water Conservation District, in Mills County.
