Rare 1997 Anime Film Noiseman Sound Insect by Masaaki Yuasa, Koji Morimoto Now Available to Watch Online

Now that the Bleach anime is back with the premiere of Thousand-Year Blood War, fans are excited to follow the story of Ichigo Kurosaki and his Soul Reaper companions as they battle Yhwach and his powerful Quincy army. As manga readers know, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is based on the final arc (so far) of Tite Kubo's shonen series, and it's expected to run for four cours (quarter of a year).

2 DAYS AGO