Noel Gallagher’s custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul up for sale again
The custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine once dubbed by Noel Gallagher as “the best guitar in the world” is up for sale once again. The instrument will be going under the hammer at auction house Propstore’s upcoming Best of British Music auction, and is estimated to fetch between £300,000 to £500,000.
Jordyn Woods Wears Absolutely Nothing As She Recreates ‘Birth Of Venus’ For 25th Birthday
Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.
Christina Aguilera 2022: 5X Platinum Album to be Rereleased With Two Bonus Tracks
The 20th anniversary edition of 'Stripped' will be released by Christina Aguilera. On October 21, the 41-year-old pop princess will release a special anniversary version of her fourth studio album, which sold 12 million copies internationally. The digital commemoration, which will be made accessible in Dolby Atmos for the first...
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
House of the Dragon: who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm?
Who is Mysaria, aka the White Worm? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon. One of the more enigmatic characters in the fantasy series House of the Dragon is Mysaria, who, despite not being a Targaryen, a noble, or a great warrior, is one of the most influential people in Westeros.
The Loneliest Time
Cynicism is typically an unwelcome visitor in Carly Rae Jepsen’s castle. She is a sword-wielding cult hero with an army of believers: in the authority of a fluttering heart, in the gulf between desire and desperation, and most importantly, in the cathartic potential of a verse, chorus, and bridge. Since unleashing her starry-eyed worldview with the breakout 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen has written songs like Ask Polly letters, full of breathless confessions and earnest wondering.
Daniel Craig’s Daughter Ella, 30, Makes Rare Appearance With Dad At ‘Glass Onion’ Premiere
Daniel Craig took his daughter Ella Loudon, 30, to the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery during the BFI Film Festival last weekend. The actor, 54, and his eldest child both looked incredible as they posted for photos on the red carpet on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Closing Night Gala for the event. The James Bond icon sported a navy blue tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. Meanwhile, his look alike daughter looked incredible in a plunging black dress with long sleeves, accessorizing with hoop earrings.
Wet Leg tease that next album will be “longer, bigger, better”
Indie duo Wet Leg have revealed they’re set to start writing their second record next year, noting that progress so far is “very good, excellent”. On the red carpet at The Mercury Prize 2022 last night, (October 19) Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers spoke to NME where Chambers joked “Completed it, mate! Just kidding!” on the progress of their new music.
Kylie Jenner Goes Full Y2K in a Plunging Crop Top and High-Slit Skirt
Kylie Jenner is enjoying something of a style renaissance lately, taking over Paris Fashion Week in edgier looks than we've ever seen on the reality star. For the Schiaparelli show, she wore a cone-bra gown with a dramatic plunging neckline. She stepped out to Business of Fashion's BoF 500 Gala in a totally sheer look that felt like a catsuit and dress in one. And who can forget her appearance at Loewe in a white tank and briefs layered over black tights? Now that she's back in Los Angeles, she's continuing to push the envelope with her outfits.
Kylie Jenner Styles a Patent Leather Mini For Rare Date Night With Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner is serving up some serious date night style with her latest look, opting for edgy patent leather, courtesy of Blumarine, that feels a little bit Halloween-inspired. She and partner Travis Scott coordinated a couple's moment on Thursday, Oct. 13 while headed to Craig's in West Hollywood. The duo...
Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama
Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
Addison Rae Serves Up '90s Sporty Spice Vibes in Itty Bitty Athletic Shorts
We'll tell you what we want, what we really really want — more noughties fashion goodness from Addison Rae. The TikTok queen has heard the demands of fans everywhere and she's served yet another mega-hot workout fit that doubles as a Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls Halloween costume.
Shania Twain Set To Play Mrs. Potts In ABC’s “Beauty And The Beast”
Country music icon Shania Twain is set to partake in a tale as old as time – “Beauty And The Beast.”. The ABC two-hour animated and live-action special will air on Thursday, Dec. 15. The highly anticipated segment will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1991 Disney film and its Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards. The beloved classic became the first-ever animated picture to earn the honor.
Slash: Guns N’ Roses to release a “couple of epic songs” in the coming months
Slash has confirmed that Gun N’ Roses will be releasing several new songs in the near future, while speaking in an interview about the band’s upcoming plans. The guitarist said in an interview on Trunk Nation yesterday (20 October) that fans should expect “a couple of epic songs” to come out over the next few months.
'Wheel of Time' Season 2: Our Total Guide for Fans
Amazon Prime Video is still celebrating the historic premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but its next fantasy hit isn't far off. The streamer already debuted The Wheel of Time Season 1 last fall, and Season 2 is drawing closer and closer. Read on for all the news we have on the show at the time of this writing.
Listen: John Lennon sings emotional Yellow Submarine in unheard Revolver outtake
A surprisingly emotional rendition of Yellow Submarine performed by John Lennon is included in the upcoming Super Deluxe Edition of the Beatles’ Revolver – hear it below. Released on streaming platforms ahead of the Super Deluxe Special Edition of Revolver‘s release on October 28, the Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1 of Yellow Submarine has never been rumoured nor bootlegged amongst even the most devoted of Beatles fans, and hears John Lennon transforming the idyllic track into a melancholy cut straight out of the White Album.
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers
In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
Electro-Harmonix J Mascis Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi review: The perfect compact noisebox for Dinosaur Jr fans?
Joseph Mascis is the most unlikely of rock gods: an epic-soloing guitar hero who emerged in a genre that famously had no time for epic-soloing guitar heroes. But three decades after the pinnacle of grunge, he’s still going strong… and still respected enough to create a stir when his autograph appears on a pedal.
Jack Black sings School Of Rock song to fan at charity event
Actor Jack Black has been recorded serenading a fan of School Of Rock with the song In The End Of Time. The actor and musician was recorded singing to the fan at the Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care event on 8 October, which he was hosting. The event was held to raise funds for a hospice program. Black met Abraham there, a fan of School Of Rock.
