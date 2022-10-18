Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
MMA Fighting
Charles Oliveira says Islam Makhachev fight is only happening because of Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I will shock the world one more time’
Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev to try to regain the UFC lightweight belt he lost due to a weight miss back in May, but doesn’t feel the Russian has earned his right to compete for the crown with his in-cage feats. “Do Bronx” said during the UFC 280...
MMAmania.com
Petr Yan shuts down Dana White, claims ‘UFC project’ Sean O’Malley is ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
UFC President Dana White believes Sean O’Malley can fulfill his goal of becoming the next Conor McGregor by stopping former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 22) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. McGregor is widely-considered to be the most...
Alexander Volkanovski Says Islam Makhachev Is ‘Not All Hype’, Explains Why The Russian Would Beat Charles Oliveira
Alexander Volkanovski predicts Islam Makhachev will beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. “The Great” is certain the Russian fighter will finish the fight on the ground. Ahead of his first title shot at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev shut down naysayers insisting he hasn’t fought a top guy in his division. Makhachev’s mentor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov backed him up and predicted he’s gonna ride Oliveira “like a horse” come fight night.
Floyd Mayweather denies talks to put record on the line in Manny Pacquiao rematch after being lined up for Vegas fight
FLOYD MAYWEATHER has denied being in talks to rematch Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas next year with his record being on the line. The American in 2015 beat Pacquiao over 12 rounds following a half decade wait for the pair of superstar rivals to agree terms. But eight years on...
With win at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev open to defending title vs. 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski in Australia
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as a potentially big fight. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is the official backup for Makhachev’s vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Defeating Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira (not Khabib) the greatest of all time
Tell me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport without telling me UFC hasn’t matured as a sport. Here, I’ll start: we crown a new “greatest of all time” (GOAT) every two years — sometimes less — across multiple divisions. And you can ask 10 different MMA fans to name the sport’s creme de la creme and often get 10 different answers.
Ben Askren Admits That Jake Paul Is ‘Significantly Better Than Anyone Anticipated’ But Does Not Regret Taking The Fight
Ben Askren is taking a look back at his experience with Jake Paul. Today Jake Paul is one of the most popular boxers in the world. The YouTuber turned boxer has made his way in the sport by fighting and defeating MMA fighters. He has grown in popularity and although there are many people out there that want to see him fail, he has yet to do so in the boxing ring. Paul has his next bout set already when he takes on former champion Anderson Silva at the end of October, but now one of his first opponents is speaking out.
Anderson Silva Urges Nick And Nate Diaz To Do Boxing, Says Fellow UFC Legends ‘Can Do Something Very, Very Special’
Anderson Silva thinks Nick and Nate Diaz could do well in boxing. Nate has been called out by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Both Nick and Nate Diaz are generating buzz in boxing as of late. The older Nick has yet to insinuate a concrete desire to return following his TKO via retirement loss to Robbie Lawler in their rematch at UFC 266. On the other hand, Nate had just ended his ties with the UFC last month right after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Islam Makhachev aims to finish Charles Oliveira on the ground at UFC 280: 'I have to show all people my grappling level'
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev wants to prove he’s better on the ground than Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge
Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Oliveira vs. Makhachev
After a brief stint inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Octagon goes international once again this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev fight for the Lightweight title on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Bantamweight belt will also be at stake in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-feature, which sees Aljamain Sterling attempt to defend it against former division ruler T.J. Dillashaw. One fight prior, Sean O’Malley faces the stiffest test of his career in the lethal Petr Yan.
BoxingNews24.com
Tszyu vs Charlo: “This is the Super Bowl, the Grand Final…” – Tim Tszyu
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun with today marking 100-days-to-go until Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu fights for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old American Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 280 Live Results: Oliveira vs. Makhachev
UFC 280 results begin live at t 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on Saturday October 22, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Click on the fight below in the UFC 280 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC 280 written results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
Video: UFC 280 open workouts with Islam Makhachev (as Khabib watches), Charles Oliveira, more
ABU DHABI – UFC 280 open workouts took place Wednesday inside of Yas Mall, and MMA Junkie was on scene for the festivities. Participating in open workouts were Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley, and Petr Yan. Oliveira and Makhachev square off in the UFC 280 main...
CONFIRMED: Rob Whittaker to face Brazilian legend Paulo Costa in UFC's long awaited Australian return in Perth next February
Rob Whittaker's push for middleweight glory has received a boost with confirmation the popular Australian fighter will fight Brazilian Paulo 'The Eraser' Costa at UFC 284 in Perth next year. The fight is the first confirmed bout for the UFC's return event in Australia, scheduled for February 12 at the...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Anderson Silva Putting in Work For Jake Paul Clash
A longtime trainer, a new trainer and family dynamics played a big role in helping Anderson “The Spider” Silva wrap up training camp on a positive note in advance of the UFC legend’s mega fight against international superstar and undefeated boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., in an event co-produced by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). (photos by Esther Lin)
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor compares Petr Yan to Hasbulla ahead of UFC 280
It wouldn’t be a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) weekend without former double champion Conor McGregor weighing in on the festivities on social media. This week, McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan ahead of his clash with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While the two have no direct beef to track back to Yan has been comparing O’Malley to a “Conor wannabe,” which may or may not have sparked a hilarious outburst by “Notorious.”
bodyslam.net
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa officially set for UFC 284 in Australia
A huge middleweight clash is scheduled to go down next year. Robert Whittaker will fight close to home when he faces Paulo Costa in a featured middleweight bout on the upcoming UFC 284 card scheduled in Perth, Australia, on Feb. 11. UFC officials announced the matchup on Thursday. UFC 284...
UFC commentator Jon Anik fascinated by slap fighting, hopes to call an event: 'It's absolutely awesome'
Jon Anik has quite the schedule with his job as UFC commentator, but he would make some room to call a slap fighting event. The UFC play-by-play commentator is all in on this new sport, which has risen in popularity in the last year, and would love to narrate an event in the future. Anik finds slap fighting fascinating.
Comments / 0