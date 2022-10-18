ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

MMAmania.com

Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)

The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
MiddleEasy

Alexander Volkanovski Says Islam Makhachev Is ‘Not All Hype’, Explains Why The Russian Would Beat Charles Oliveira

Alexander Volkanovski predicts Islam Makhachev will beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. “The Great” is certain the Russian fighter will finish the fight on the ground. Ahead of his first title shot at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev shut down naysayers insisting he hasn’t fought a top guy in his division. Makhachev’s mentor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov backed him up and predicted he’s gonna ride Oliveira “like a horse” come fight night.
MiddleEasy

Ben Askren Admits That Jake Paul Is ‘Significantly Better Than Anyone Anticipated’ But Does Not Regret Taking The Fight

Ben Askren is taking a look back at his experience with Jake Paul. Today Jake Paul is one of the most popular boxers in the world. The YouTuber turned boxer has made his way in the sport by fighting and defeating MMA fighters. He has grown in popularity and although there are many people out there that want to see him fail, he has yet to do so in the boxing ring. Paul has his next bout set already when he takes on former champion Anderson Silva at the end of October, but now one of his first opponents is speaking out.
MiddleEasy

Anderson Silva Urges Nick And Nate Diaz To Do Boxing, Says Fellow UFC Legends ‘Can Do Something Very, Very Special’

Anderson Silva thinks Nick and Nate Diaz could do well in boxing. Nate has been called out by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Both Nick and Nate Diaz are generating buzz in boxing as of late. The older Nick has yet to insinuate a concrete desire to return following his TKO via retirement loss to Robbie Lawler in their rematch at UFC 266. On the other hand, Nate had just ended his ties with the UFC last month right after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge

Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...
MMAmania.com

UFC 280 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

After a brief stint inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Octagon goes international once again this Saturday (Oct. 22, 2022) when Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev fight for the Lightweight title on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Bantamweight belt will also be at stake in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-feature, which sees Aljamain Sterling attempt to defend it against former division ruler T.J. Dillashaw. One fight prior, Sean O’Malley faces the stiffest test of his career in the lethal Petr Yan.
BoxingNews24.com

Tszyu vs Charlo: “This is the Super Bowl, the Grand Final…” – Tim Tszyu

The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun with today marking 100-days-to-go until Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu fights for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old American Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January...
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 280 Live Results: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

UFC 280 results begin live at t 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on Saturday October 22, on MMAWeekly.com. The fights take place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Click on the fight below in the UFC 280 results section for live stats or jump down to the UFC 280 written results. In-fight live stats and results provided courtesy of Fight Analytics.
Boxing Scene

Photos: Anderson Silva Putting in Work For Jake Paul Clash

A longtime trainer, a new trainer and family dynamics played a big role in helping Anderson “The Spider” Silva wrap up training camp on a positive note in advance of the UFC legend’s mega fight against international superstar and undefeated boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., in an event co-produced by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). (photos by Esther Lin)
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor compares Petr Yan to Hasbulla ahead of UFC 280

It wouldn’t be a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) weekend without former double champion Conor McGregor weighing in on the festivities on social media. This week, McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan ahead of his clash with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While the two have no direct beef to track back to Yan has been comparing O’Malley to a “Conor wannabe,” which may or may not have sparked a hilarious outburst by “Notorious.”
bodyslam.net

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa officially set for UFC 284 in Australia

A huge middleweight clash is scheduled to go down next year. Robert Whittaker will fight close to home when he faces Paulo Costa in a featured middleweight bout on the upcoming UFC 284 card scheduled in Perth, Australia, on Feb. 11. UFC officials announced the matchup on Thursday. UFC 284...

