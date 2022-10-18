ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC Football: What to watch during the Tar Heels’ bye week

Thanks to the “Week Zero” game against Florida A&M, North Carolina football got to stretch their 12 game season over an extra week, allowing them a second bye week. Here in Week Eight of the season, we’re now at the second as the Tar Heels will get the weekend off.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC fall sports check in

With North Carolina football in a bye week, let’s do some checking in on things. When football season starts, that tends to suck up a lot of oxygen, but there have been several others sports in seasons in recent weeks. With no football game to look forward to, let’s do a fall sports check in.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star waiting to hear from Duke, UNC

On Thursday afternoon, Pro Insight's Andrew Slater tweeted that North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans named Duke basketball and its UNC rival as the two programs he hopes to hear from soon. Evans is a 6-foot-6, 170-pound five-star who sits No. 16 overall on 247Sports' ...
DURHAM, NC
theScore

Banchero: I sometimes felt like a 'zoo animal' at Duke

As a star athlete at Duke, forward Paolo Banchero's college experience was anything but typical. The Orlando Magic rookie spoke about his brief time as a Blue Devil on Fubo Sports Network's "The Young Person Basketball Podcast with RJ Hampton," admitting that the attention he received from his classmates could be overwhelming.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Three recruits attending Countdown to Craziness

Two of Duke basketball's five 2023 commits will be in Durham on Friday night for the program's annual Countdown to Craziness celebration. That duo represents the highest-ranked future Blue Devils in the top-ranked class: Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star power forward Sean Stewart at No. 8 overall ...
DURHAM, NC
Tina Howell

Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?

The Carolina Panthers are having a fire sale, trading players and loading up draft picks. After firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers are in search for a new head coach, and it looks like former Saints head coach Sean Payton is at the top of their list but not so fast! According to a statement made by Jay Glazer to Fox Sports Radio, Payton who just moved to Los Angeles, is not interested in switching coasts and coaching in Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery

A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. A&T student designs Ayantee Nikes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An N.C. A&T student’s sneaker design will be showcased by Nike. Arial Robinson, a senior at N.C. A&T, designed the Ayantee Nike Dunk sneaker. Robinson’s design was inspired by N.C. A&T's new student center. The Ayantee Nike Dunks will be available to the public...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tyler Mc.

Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale

Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

These NC metro areas rank among the top 10 fastest-growing economies in the US

These are relatively good economic times for North Carolina’s two biggest metro regions: The Charlotte and Raleigh/Durham areas rank in the top 10 fastest-growing economies among U.S. metro areas, according to a new report. The Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise’s report “2022’s Fastest-Growing Cities in the U.S., Ranked,” released...
RALEIGH, NC

