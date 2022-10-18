ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site's carbon dioxide emissions by 50%.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
nbcboston.com

CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk

Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
ACTON, MA
criernewsroom.com

The Commuter Rail should extend its Boston lines into New Hampshire

For New Hampshire residents, there are two main ways to travel to Boston; buses from Manchester, Concord, or Londonderry, or driving their own cars. Both options can be time-consuming, expensive, and impractical, especially for daily commutes. Since the 1980s, there have been increasing calls to revive a long-lost third option; commuter rail.
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Home sales in Mass. plummet

There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year

COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
MassLive.com

UMass nurses win wage increases in new union contracts

Nurses and other healthcare professionals in the University of Massachusetts healthcare system will receive raises between 8% and 19.5% in recently-ratified union contracts, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Increases at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass University Medical Center will vary for the 2,770 individuals...
WORCESTER, MA
pentucketnews.com

Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again

The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
MERRIMAC, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire

You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
NORTH HAMPTON, NH

