Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
nbcboston.com
Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.
Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital. The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce. Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that...
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
nbcboston.com
CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk
Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
criernewsroom.com
The Commuter Rail should extend its Boston lines into New Hampshire
For New Hampshire residents, there are two main ways to travel to Boston; buses from Manchester, Concord, or Londonderry, or driving their own cars. Both options can be time-consuming, expensive, and impractical, especially for daily commutes. Since the 1980s, there have been increasing calls to revive a long-lost third option; commuter rail.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Community-specific updates can be found at the bottom of this article. Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash their mattresses or box springs starting Nov. 1. Some municipalities — like the city of Taunton — have set up plans and already advised residents how to recycle these...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts warn as Comcast/Xfinity discount deal is a scam
The adage that when a deal seems too good to be true it probably is plays true when it comes to a scam that is making the rounds that police in Massachusetts want to warn the public about. The East Bridgewater Police Department stated that they are receiving an increase...
UMass nurses win wage increases in new union contracts
Nurses and other healthcare professionals in the University of Massachusetts healthcare system will receive raises between 8% and 19.5% in recently-ratified union contracts, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Increases at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass University Medical Center will vary for the 2,770 individuals...
State seizes $3.6 million in casino winnings for unpaid taxes and child support
The state’s three casinos — MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park — captured $3.6 million in would-be casino winnings in the most recent fiscal year to settle unpaid tax and child support debts. That’s up about $200,000 from the previous fiscal year.
Your guide to the 2022 Head of the Charles: Schedule, where to watch, and more
The regatta will be held Friday through Sunday in Boston. The 57th edition of the Head of the Charles Regatta will be held this weekend in Boston. The regatta expanded to three days — Friday to Sunday — last year. Men and women over 50 will race Friday, the masters will row Saturday, and the youth on Sunday.
pentucketnews.com
Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again
The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
