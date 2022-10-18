Add Quentin Tarantino to the ever-growing list of Kanye West enemies. In a new interview with Piers Morgan, West complained that Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” was based on an idea that the Oscar winner stole from West. He claims that after collaborating with Jamie Foxx on the 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which featured Foxx’s vocals and sampled Ray Charles’ “I Got a Woman.” West said he pitched Foxx and Tarantino the idea for a slavery-themed music video for the song. West alleges that some of his ideas for that video were eventually used in Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.” “Tarantino can write a movie about...

