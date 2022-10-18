Read full article on original website
James A. Fisher
2d ago
When the DOD wants to reprint, reissue, and conduct a new awards ceremony for all my achievements and medals from Fort Hood to reflect the new name, maybe I will acknowledge it. Until then, it will always be Fort Hood to me.
4
commonsense
3d ago
Doesn’t matter what liberals attempt to call it—-it will always be Ft Hood
15
Gary Carson
2d ago
Ft Hood forever in my mind after several years. Name change doesn’t make it a better fort
4
Killeen Divided over Renaming of Fort HoodLarry LeaseKilleen, TX
Texas UFO witness believes craft shut his cell phone camera offRoger MarshKilleen, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their SupportTom HandyKilleen, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
