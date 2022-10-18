Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Jony Ive's replacement Evans Hankey is leaving Apple
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company three years after she was appointed Jony Ive's replacement. "Apple's design team brings together expert creatives from around the world and across...
Apple Insider
Microsoft making Xbox mobile game store to challenge Apple's iPhone control
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft plans to fight both Apple and Google by building a mobile gaming store — but unless assorted governments mandate it, it won't appear in theApp Store soon. At the beginning of 2022,...
Apple Insider
How to customize the Home app in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's new Home app iniOS 16 has a new user interface for controlling accessories. Here's how to customize the Home app to have a personalized smart home experience. The new Home app is different....
Apple Insider
With good iPhone earnings expected, analysts turn to holiday quarter
Apple is edging slightly ahead of Wall Street's expectations for the September quarter that includes the iPhone 14 launch, so analyst focus is already starting to shift to the crucial holiday quarter. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, investment bank Cowen predicts Apple modestly exceeding Wall Street's expectations...
Apple Insider
YouTube Premium Family Plan gets a big price hike
Apple users who are paying for the YouTube Premium Family Plan via in-app purchase will see a substantial price hike on top of an already steep increase for the service. YouTube has begun informing customers that they will see a price hike on YouTube Premium family subscriptions starting November 21. The subscription will jump from $17.99 to $22.99.
Apple Insider
Analyst claims OLED is coming to iPad Pro in 2024
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Display analyst Ross Young correctly predicted that the 202211-inch iPad Pro update would lack mini LED backlighting, and now says both it and the 12.9-inch model will get OLED in two years. Days before...
Apple Insider
Apple removes headphone jack from new 10th generation iPad
Completing the process it began with the iPhone 7 in 2015, Apple has now removed the headphone jack from all of its new mobile devices. The sole device Apple sells that still retains the old jack is 2021's 9th generation iPad. The decision is likely to be less controversial now...
Apple Insider
Apple rumored to be testing macOS for M2 iPad Pro
One of the leading complaints surrounding the iPad is its lack of desktop-class software support. There have been constant calls for Apple to port not just Final Cut Pro, but also a full version of macOS to the iPad. Leaker Majin Bu's sources have shared that Apple is working on...
Apple Insider
DaVinci Resolve for iPad Pro will have a free & $95 premium version
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After Apple spilled the beans in its iPad video, the developer DaVinci Resolve has detailed the feature set for the release expected before the end of the year. The forthcoming release of DaVinci Resolve...
Apple Insider
Gary Butcher said to be returning to Apple after AirBNB stint
As hardware design vice president Evans Hankey leaves Apple, sources claim that Gary Butcher will be rejoining the company after leading design at Airbnb. While Apple has officially confirmed that its vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the company, it has not commented on a possible successor.
Apple Insider
Level Lock+ review: Must-have HomeKit smart lock with Apple Home Key support
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Created in partnership with Apple, the new Level Lock+ is a shining example of a near-perfect smart lock with support for Apple Home Key and an entirely hidden design. Let's test it out. Level...
Apple Insider
macOS Ventura gets second Release Candidate beta
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has provided a second Release Candidate build ofmacOS Ventura to developers prior to the Monday launch. The newest builds can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers enrolled in the test...
Apple Insider
Morgan Stanley pares AAPL target slightly to $177
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, analysts at Morgan Stanley have a cautious view of Apple's financial performance. However, they expect the company to report revenue growth. Erik Woodring forecasts $90.1 billion in revenue for Apple's September quarter. The estimage is 2% higher than Wall Street's forecast of...
Apple Insider
Apple files 'retaliatory' suits against firm trying to ban Apple Watch [u]
Apple is suing Masimo Corp for allegedly infringing on ten of its patents, as the medical technology company itself continues to seek an Apple Watch ban, also over claims of patent infringement. Masimo first sued Apple in 2020 over both its infringement of 10 patents in the Apple Watch, plus...
Apple Insider
First day iPads still available, USB-C Apple Pencil & adapter delayed for weeks
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — All models and configurations of Apple's latest iPads can still be preordered for shipping by October 26, 2022, but buyers will have to wait for theApple Pencil, adapter, and Magic Keyboard Folio. Apple's new...
Apple Insider
Apple chose a bad year to launch expensive iPads that aren't compelling
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's newiPad, iPad Pro, and Apple TV updates are less than stellar, yet the company is charging us as if they are. Usually you have to wonder why Apple takes its online store down...
Apple Insider
How to turn on Do Not Disturb mode in macOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Do Not Disturb has been a feature of Apple devices since iOS 6, but Apple has since brought the feature tomacOS. Here's how to use it. Notifications can be a blessing and a curse....
Apple Insider
Intel's Thunderbolt 5 has twice the speed of Thunderbolt 4
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Intel has previewed an early prototype for its next-generation Thunderbolt, showcasing faster speeds and improved external display support. The next generation of Thunderbolt will deliver 80 gigabits per second of bidirectional bandwidth, double that...
Apple Insider
Google Pixel team burns Apple on Twitter — from an iPhone
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Maybe the words "Twitter for iPhone" should be made a lot bigger, because Google Pixel's marketing team have become just the latest to diss Apple online — from aniPhone. Surely, surely, this is...
Apple Insider
This upgraded Apple Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD is on sale for $999, in stock
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The compactMac mini with Apple's M1 chip is an excellent option for those looking for a budget-friendly desktop Mac and this exclusive deal drives the price down to under $1,000 on a configuration that's packed with upgrades.
Comments / 0