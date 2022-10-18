ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

lakesuperior.com

Mystery & Mayhem, Setting the Crime Scenes in the Big Lake Neighborhood

Increasingly you can find top-notch, high drama mysteries using our Lake Superior and north woods settings. In this issue, we query four successful mystery writers about why they choose this locale for their work. (Having gotten to meet all of them, I can say they are much sweeter than their sometimes dark novels.) We also give a list of the many murder, mayham or haunted books we’ve received in the last year as a sampler for your consideration.
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota’s Not The Drunkest State But Close To It

It's always nice to be recognized for your achievements, even if for guzzling the most alcohol. Well, Minnesota didn't make the top 4 drunkest states but we sure are surrounded by a bunch of drunks. 24/7 Wall Street did a survey of drinking habits across this great nation using different...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?

It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Haunted: Paranormal activity in Minnesota

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of year, when ghosts, goblins and witches are on the minds of Minnesotans. Lisa and Kelsey brave some tales of the paranormal in Minnesota, courtesy of a member of MSU Mankato’s Events Team, Atlas James!
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 21-23)

From fall festivals to Halloween events and haunted trails, there are tons of events this weekend in Minnesota. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Fall Festival:. Anoka Fairgrounds, Anoka. October 20 through October 22. Head to Anoka for a fall celebration. Admission includes hay...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week

Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service

The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?

Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Elderly Minnesota Man Killed in Crash With Semi

Cloquet, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Kia truck and semi in the Duluth area has claimed the life of a Cloquet, MN man. The Minnesota State Patrol accident report indicates 72-year-old James Romero was facing south at a stop sign at the intersection of County Rd. 7 and Hwy. 210 about 30 miles southwest of Duluth. Romero’s vehicle then entered the intersection where it was struck by a westbound semi-truck shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?

Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood

A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

