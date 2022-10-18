Left to its own devices, any auto-racing concept will become too expensive, dangerous, and uncompetitive to stand as a thriving business for all involved. The racing world has known this since at least the Seventies, when the gas crisis hit at the same moment car builders were running out of relatively easy ways to add speed at tracks like Le Mans and Indianapolis. This has become more true with the passing decades, making raw innovation increasingly difficult. Rules became ever more stringent, and for a while the racing was closer and more entertaining. That came to a halt across all of NASCAR, IndyCar, and Formula 1 about 20 years ago. The culprit? Dirty air.

2 DAYS AGO