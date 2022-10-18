Read full article on original website
GE Cync 3-Wire Smart Switch Review
Most smart switches require a neutral (white) wire to maintain a Wi-Fi connection, but if your home was built before 1985 (or thereabouts), this might not be an option. If you fall into the latter category, the Cync 3-Wire Smart Switch ($44.99) is worth a look because it ditches that precondition. Instead, it uses internal circuitry and your existing load, line, and ground wires to ensure consistent Wi-Fi access. We like that the switch responds to both Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, but we're disappointed that you can't use it with ceiling fans or other third-party devices via IFTTT. The Wyze Switch is a better choice if you need support for other smart home platforms, but the Cync Smart Switch is worth checking out if you own an older home because it circumvents the need to rewire your junction box.
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (5th Gen) Review
Amazon tends to push its Echo smart speakers forward with small steps more often than big ones, and sometimes small steps are just enough. The fifth-generation Echo Dot With Clock ($59.99) doesn’t sound much different from the previous version, but its revised LED display is far more useful with more to show than just the time, and new motion sensors let you interact with the speaker with a tap. Considering the Echo Dot series has been a favorite of ours for generations, it’s little surprise that the 2022 iteration of the Echo Dot With Clock earns our Editors’ Choice award.
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 Review
Lenovo is known for relatively spartan, office-friendly designs, especially with its ThinkBook business laptops. But the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 ($2,309 as tested) is impossible to mistake for your average black slab: This 17.3-inch behemoth will have colleagues peering over your cubicle wall to see it, thanks to an integrated second screen, shaped like a smartphone display, to the right of the keyboard.
Logitech Signature M650 Review
Sometimes, raising the bar is less important than setting the baseline. The $39.99 Logitech Signature M650 creates a new standard for the company's most basic productivity mouse. By design, this five-button mouse is as simple as can be. Not surprisingly, that leaves room for us to point out all the things it lacks, such as a more accurate sensor that can track on glass, the ability to connect to multiple devices, or extra inputs. Even so, we're impressed with how much functionality and polish it does offer. If you prefer to spend as little money as possible, you'll do well with this mouse.
SwitchBot Lock Review
Some smart locks replace your current assembly entirely, but the SwitchBot Lock ($99.99) is much less intrusive, making it a good fit for rentals and other homes where you can't switch out the existing hardware. This unique, battery-powered lock installs over your interior thumb-turn knob and contains a Bluetooth radio that enables a connection to your phone. It's simple to install and offers broad compatibility, though we don't like that you have to pay extra for a hub ($39) to receive notifications, enable third-party integrations, and use voice commands. We also found that its adhesive can potentially damage paint finishes on doors. Our Editors’ Choice winner, the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi ($249), is a lot more expensive, but it's a complete solution with more unlock options (such as an embedded fingerprint scanner), built-in Wi-Fi, and guest access scheduling. But if you can't (or simply don't want to) replace your existing lock, the SwitchBot is a useful alternative.
Marshall Acton III Review
Many of the Bluetooth speakers we test are portable and rugged, but Marshall typically takes the opposite approach. Its speakers resemble the company’s iconic guitar amps and are more appropriate as showpieces for your living room. The $279.99 Marshall Acton III, a follow-up to the Acton II, keeps that trend alive. It looks fantastic, sounds good, and lets you adjust the bass and treble levels to taste. Distortion is audible at high volumes and the companion app isn’t very useful, but those issues aren't likely to sway ardent fans of the brand. If you are willing to entertain alternatives, however, you can save a bit of money with the $199 Ikea Symfonisk Picture Frame, which has a still-distinct, but much more modern design.
The Best Video Game Controllers for Every Platform in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Nintendo Is Releasing a Japan-Exclusive, 6-Button Sega Genesis Controller Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Xbox Series X|S Controller Review Switch Joy-Con Drift Can Be Easily Fixed Using a Piece of Paper. If you want to game on your PC, you probably need a controller. Unfortunately, your computer doesn't come with one...
Optimus Prime Returns With Voice Commands, Smartphone Controls
Christmas came early for Transformers fans: Robosen Robotics and Hasbro today unveiled the new "Elite Optimus Prime"—a programmable, voice-activated, auto-converting toy that retails for $700. Featuring more than 5,000 components—including 60 microchips controlling 27 high-precision servo motors—the 16-inch-tall Elite Edition Cybertronian is ready for battle right out of the...
Save Time: How to Rename Multiple Files at Once in Windows
Here's the dilemma: You're stuck with dozens (or hundreds) of files in Windows that have unhelpful names. This typically happens with photos shot on a smartphone and then transferred to your computer, resulting in names like IMG1001 and IMG1002. You want to rename all of these files so the names make sense, but you don't want to waste time doing it one by one.
