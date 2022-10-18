Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Google Pixel 7, Apple MacBooks, 4K TVs, and more
Another weekend, another roundup of the best tech deals from the week. Today's Dealmaster features generous gift card offers on the best android phones available, the newly-released Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro is available on Amazon at its regular retail price of $899, but throws in a sizable $200 Amazon gift card with your new phone. Likewise, the Pixel 7 is on offer at $599 with an additional $100 Amazon gift card.
Ars Technica
Pixel 7 Pro review: Still the best Android phone you can buy
The Pixel 7 might be Google's first-ever flagship smartphone sequel. That might seem like a strange thing to say about "version 7" of a smartphone, but before now, every flagship Pixel has switched manufacturers or used a new design from year to year. This strategy is the exact opposite of the one used by the larger, more serious hardware companies like Apple or Samsung, from which you can expect steady, iterative smartphone designs, with big redesigns coming every few years. When you're scrambling to build a smartphone from scratch every year, it's hard to do much in the way of error correction, improvements, or adjusting to customer feedback.
Ars Technica
Adobe plays catch-up with Project Blink, an AI-powered video editor
Yesterday, Adobe announced Project Blink, an AI-powered web app that can recognize objects, people, sounds, and words spoken in videos to help edit them faster. It uses text editing to make the process of editing a video similar to using a word processor, Adobe claims. Adobe debuted Project Blink during...
Ars Technica
YouTube’s latest revenue grab: A 27 percent price increase for family plans
Not content with doing $28.8 billion in revenue in 2021, YouTube has recently gone on the hunt for more revenue-generating strategies. So far, we've seen canceled experiments like saddling videos with up to 10 unskippable pre-roll ads and charging for 4K content. Now, the Google division has announced a price hike for YouTube Premium family plans.
Ars Technica
Google Play apps with >20M downloads depleted batteries and network bandwidth
Google Play has given the boot to 16 apps with more than 20 million combined installations after researchers detected malicious activity that could cause the Android devices they ran on to drain batteries faster and use more data than normal. The apps provided legitimate functions, including flashlight, camera, QR reading,...
Ars Technica
Intel i9-13900K and i5-13600K review: Beating AMD at its own game
When AMD brought the first Ryzen processors to desktops in 2017, the chips' secret weapon was cores. AMD couldn’t match Intel’s number of instructions-per-clock or hit the same clock speeds, but what it could do was sell you six or eight reasonably performant processor cores at the same price Intel charged for four.
Comments / 0