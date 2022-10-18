The Pixel 7 might be Google's first-ever flagship smartphone sequel. That might seem like a strange thing to say about "version 7" of a smartphone, but before now, every flagship Pixel has switched manufacturers or used a new design from year to year. This strategy is the exact opposite of the one used by the larger, more serious hardware companies like Apple or Samsung, from which you can expect steady, iterative smartphone designs, with big redesigns coming every few years. When you're scrambling to build a smartphone from scratch every year, it's hard to do much in the way of error correction, improvements, or adjusting to customer feedback.

