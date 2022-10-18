Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision
Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response to Lakers-Warriors game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tipped off the NBA season on Tuesday night, but Kawhi Leonard was not watching. Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers star was in San Diego watching the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Leonard and the Clippers held practice on...
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return
The decision to play for Southeastern paid dividends as he found himself suiting up with the Detroit Pistons soon after.
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
CBS Sports
Nets' Kyrie Irving, Heat's Udonis Haslem join Warriors' Stephen Curry in calling for Brittney Griner's release
Prior to their 2022-23 season getting underway, the Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for winning the NBA title last season. During that occasion, star guard Stephen Curry ended up having an opportunity to speak on the microphone and made sure to mention one very important topic. Curry asked...
Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy is being investigated for improper workplace conduct.
NBA World Reacts To Pelicans Dominant Performance Over Nets
The NBA and Pelicans fans react to to New Orleans' dominant performance over the Nets.
TMZ.com
Steph Curry Absolutely Loses His Mind Over Damion Lee's Game-Winning Shot
Steph Curry was so pumped for his bro-in-law's game-winner on Wednesday night ... he woke up everyone in his house -- and nearly everyone in his neighborhood, too!!. Curry spent part of his off-night from the NBA watching the Suns vs. Mavericks ... and when Damion Lee -- his former Warriors teammate and the husband of his sister, Sydel -- sank an improbable shot to give Phoenix the dub, he absolutely lost his mind.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
NBA Star Injured After Reportedly Landing On Ball Boy
According to Jake Fisher of Yahoo! Sports, Myles Turner sprained his ankle after landing on a ball boy in pregame warmups before the Indiana Pacers hosted the Washington Wizards.
Warriors Injury Report Against The Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
Watch: Lakers fan yells 'You suck a--' at Russell Westbrook, leads to confrontation
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook had a lousy outing this week against the Los Angeles Clippers, managing only two points in a 103-97 loss. Following the final buzzer, Westbrook confronted a Lakers fan who had shouted something nasty at the nine-time All-Star as he headed to the locker room.
Jets WR Elijah Moore Requests Trade; Falcons Interested?
The Atlanta Falcons could be seeking some help at the wide receiver position at the trade deadline. Could the answer be in New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore?
Magic vs. Hawks: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting, More
The Orlando Magic are heading into tonight’s NBA action against the Atlanta Hawks coming off a loss to the Detroit Pistons on opening night by a score of 113-109. The Hawks, on the other hand, picked up a 117-107 victory over the Houston Rockets in their season opener. Paolo...
Knicks: Julius Randle remains upbeat despite OT loss to Grizzlies
Julius Randle’s rejuvenated play was one of the few bright spots for the New York Knicks in their tough 115-112 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the season opener. Randle picked up from where he left off in the preseason. The bull-strong forward did not force any action. Instead, he let the game come to him. He was highly efficient, leading the Knicks with 24 points on 56.3 percent shooting from the floor.
Four-star Georgia commit Lawson Luckie is a 'complete tight end'
Norcross (Ga.) four-star tight end Lawson Luckie has Georgia’s coaching staff giddy about what could be. That’s saying a lot considering the Bulldogs’ current tight-end situation. The position is one of power for the current Bulldogs. Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Oscar Delp and Arik Gilbert are all...
NBA Analysis Network
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.https://NBAAnalysis.net
Comments / 0