Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour DriveMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Chambersburg, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chambersburg. The Harrisburg Academy football team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Harrisburg High School football team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
echo-pilot.com
Week 9 highlights: Shippensburg keeps momentum going; downs Waynesboro
From the get-go, it was clear that Shippensburg was ready for this one. A dominant first half from the Greyhounds was more than enough to secure a 33-13 win over county foe Waynesboro on Friday night. "We're peaking at the right time," head coach Eric Foust said. "We're playing our...
Downtown Chambersburg: Fall food truck fest this weekend
It’s fall food fest time again! Downtown Chambersburg parking lots will be overflowing on October 23 with trucks hoping to satisfy the appetites of visitors and locals. The Fall Food Truck Fest is set from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. No admission fee is charged to visitors, who can choose their favorites from more than 40 vendors who are set to bring their finest delectables like seafood, pizza, barbecue, and desserts galore.
thesportspage.blog
Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats
GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
WOLF
Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning
(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot shared by two winning tickets
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Two jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery tickets from the Thursday, Oct. 20, drawing will split the jackpot prize of $200,000, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning tickets were sold in Dauphin and Lawrence counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five...
WTOP
Hootie & The Blowfish guitarist reunites with Montgomery Co. buddies for Frederick show
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. He’s best known as the lead guitarist of Hootie & The Blowfish. This Saturday, Mark Bryan rocks the Weinberg Center in Frederick, Maryland, alongside the Screaming Trojans, a collection of his buddies from Seneca Valley High School and Gaithersburg High School.
echo-pilot.com
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
Meritus Health breaks ground on new medical school
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Statistics show the United States has a shortage of physicians and the state of Maryland is experiencing that as well. Meritus health is taking the first steps to help combat this problem as they hosted a groundbreaking for the Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine. The institution will give students […]
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
abc27.com
Chambersburg Food Truck Festival
Food trucks are coming to Chambersburg for their Fall Food Truck Festival! Learn what you can dig into and the other festivities that will be happening in downtown Chambersburg.
Missing Teen Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
A Hummelstown teen has been reported as missing, according to the Pennsylvania state police. Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen at her home on South Crawford Road on Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the release. She is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs, with red...
Penn State student found dead after weekend party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student’s death over the weekend is currently under investigation, and it appears that excessive drinking may be the cause, according to police. State College police wrote in a press release, that a 21-year-old male student was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment at 330 West […]
New franchise of nuisance wildlife removal service, Critter Control launches in 4 counties
A company that specializes in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other wildlife has expanded into four midstate counties. James Houston has launched Critter Control of Carlisle, which services Cumberland, Franklin, Perry and Snyder counties. The franchise offers free home inspections for anyone who believes they may have...
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
Five millionth tree planted in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — State environment leaders marked a major milestone in efforts to restore Pennsylvania's environmental beauty. Officials with several state agencies planted the five millionth tree Wednesday morning at Furnace Run Walk in Franklin County, meaning they are halfway to their end goal. It's part of the...
Spike of respiratory virus in children concerns doctors
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DcNewsNow) — Meritus Medical Center said it has had more than one dozen children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) come through its doors in the past two weeks. If that sounds like a lot, it is, but in some cases, RSV has been responsible for overwhelming children’s hospitals across the country with […]
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Gettysburg 2022
Famous for the bloody and tumultuous Battle of Gettysburg, this charming borough in the heartland of Pennsylvania attracts history lovers and nature enthusiasts with an abundance of unforgettable experiences. Gettysburg is the ultimate spot for an enriching family vacation, combining all the elements one could hope for, including historic learning and connecting with the wilderness.
butlerradio.com
Butler County Renews Contract To Accept Franklin Co. Inmates
Butler County is renewing an agreement with Franklin County to house some inmates inside the prison. County commissioners approved the renewal of the contract, which sees the county receive $60 per day per inmate. However, the number of inmates coming from Franklin County is generally on the low side, with...
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
