Berry Gordy & Smokey Robinson Named 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year
Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson will be honored as the 2023 MusiCares persons of the year, the Recording Academy’s philanthropic partner announced on Thursday (Oct. 20). The longtime friends and music legends will receive the honor at the annual gala on Feb. 3, 2023. The event, which takes place two nights before the 65th annual Grammy Awards, will mark the first time the gala will honor two individuals together, as it’s typically reserved for a single person or a musical group. With Berry Gordy as the creator of the Motown Sound and Smokey Robinson as his first writer and artist, the...
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
Tanya Tucker on Her New Documentary and Career Longevity: ‘I Won’t Go Away, So You’ll Just Have to Put Up With Me’
In 2019, when Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings began working with country music veteran Tanya Tucker on While I’m Livin’, Tucker’s first album of new music in nearly two decades, they aimed to create the kind of critical and commercial career resurgence that Rick Rubin’s American Recordings series had for Johnny Cash’s career. Carlile also heeded key advice from Rubin, who told her to bring in a camera crew to film her studio sessions with Tucker. Of course, Tucker — who once led her own reality television show, Tuckerville — had no qualms about filming the process. “I love it — I...
Zach Bryan Shares His Favorite Taylor Swift Song — and the One His Girlfriend Makes Him Sing for Her
Zach Bryan‘s songs have dotted the Billboard country charts over the past year, but he recently revealed he’s also a fan of another singer-songwriter with strong country ties: Taylor Swift. Bryan recently shared his enthusiasm for Swift’s upcoming album Midnights, which releases Friday, Oct. 21. Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/20/2022 “miss swift what are the vibes at midnight good morning everybody and happy almost sweekend, get in we’re going crying,” Bryan tweeted Thursday (Oct. 21). That message prompted one of his followers to ask the singer about his favorite Swift songs. “‘August,’ for sure,” Bryan responded, referring to a track...
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Ellie Goulding Talks Collaborating With Big Sean & Upcoming Album ‘Higher Than Heaven’: Watch
The arrival of Ellie Goulding‘s next project is imminent. The British singer is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming fifth album, Higher Than Heaven, and to drum up anticipation for the release, discussed the LP’s first single, “Easy Lover” featuring Big Sean, and what fans can expect from the project in an interview with Billboard News. Though fans of the Grammy-nominated singer got to hear “Easy Lover” following its July release, the track was actually several years in the making. “I wrote ‘Easy Lover’ about five years ago in Los Angeles. I was with Greg Kurstin, one of my...
Watch Villano Antillano, Corina Smith & More Discuss Music & Sexuality in New ‘Cultura Clash’ Episode
Does an artist need a certain level of sex appeal in order to achieve success? Are labels asking their artists to be ultra sensual in their appearance and lyrics in order to sell? The role or intersectionality of sexuality and music took centerstage during a heated conversation between artists Dalex, Villano Antillano, Corina Smith and Lenny Tavárez for the newest episode of Billboard‘s Cultura Clash. “People like to consume through their eyes, they like what looks nice, what’s aesthetic,” says Puerto Rican trans rapper Villano Antillano. “Sex sells.” Smith adds, “I think physical appearance does have influence over any product...
You Have to See This Sports Reporter Reference Every Track on Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’ During Broadcast
Taylor Swift finally unveiled her Midnights album on Friday (Oct. 21), and to celebrate, Sportsnet anchor Faizal Khamisa challenged himself to reference all 13 tracks of the original album while running through his sports broadcast. “Alex Bregman was once baseball’s ‘Anti-Hero,’ but now he’s just plain hero for Houston,” he says at one point, before calling a heated hockey fight some “Vigilante S—.” He flawlessly incorporated all tracks into the broadcast, checking off each song as he went along. While the broadcast featured the 13 tracks that dropped at midnight, Swift promised a “special very chaotic surprise” in the wee hours following...
Brian Johnson Talks Heart-Wrenching & Hilarious Memoir, Shoots Down Idea of an AC/DC Movie
As AC/DC’s frontman since 1980, Brian Johnson is used to shaking people all night. But writing his new memoir, The Lives of Brian, affected him in a different way. “I had to be careful, because sometimes it can get a little emotional, and it all comes out,” Johnson tells Billboard from his home in Sarasota, Fla., which he had to vacate briefly during Hurricane Ian. “It goes from your brain into your heart, through the soul and then the hand and you’re writing and you gotta stop and, ‘Whoo, this might be a bit much now, come on.’ And there were...
From Taylor Swift to Carly Rae Jepsen, What’s Your Favorite New Music of the Week? Vote!
Like clockwork, we’ve reached the end of yet another week, and with the arrival of Friday (Oct. 21) comes a new slate of albums and songs to dive into, including long-awaited releases from Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen and Arctic Monkeys. And as always, Billboard wants to know which new release you’re enjoying the most. It was a sleepless night for many Swifties, as their queen dropped her 10th studio album, Midnights. And as if the 13-song tracklist including instant faves such as “Anti-Hero,” “Lavender Haze” and “Vigilante Shit” wasn’t enough, the superstar gave fans seven more bonus cuts in the...
Taylor Swift Marvels at ‘Midnights’ Already Breaking Spotify Record for Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day: ‘What Even Just Happened??!?!’
Taylor Swift‘s Midnights has been out for less than 24 hours, and it has already broken a major record. Spotify announced on Friday (Oct. 21) that Swift’s 10th studio LP is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The “Lavender Haze” singer re-shared the news, writing, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Swift’s 13-track album was accompanied by a 3am Edition that was released just a few hours later, making a total of 20 songs. “We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil...
Taylor Swift Challenges Fans to Expose Their Insecurities For YouTube Shorts #TSAntiHeroChallenge
Taylor Swift gets vulnerable about some of her insecurities in the video for “Anti-Hero” from her new Midnights album. But now she wants Swifties to do the same. In conjunction with the album’s release, Swift joined YouTube Shorts to launch the #TSAntiHeroChallenge on Friday morning (Oct. 21), inviting her fans to “share their anti-heroic traits” to the strains of the pop tune about looking in the mirror and seeing the real you. Related Taylor Swift Reflects on Midnights: 'A Wild Ride of an Album' 10/21/2022 “The #TSAntiHeroChallenge is all about acknowledging and celebrating the traits that make each of us truly unique and showcasing...
The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine Unleash Reggaeton Track ‘Ojala’: Stream It Here
Just days after announcing their collaboration, The Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine have released “Ojalá,” a sultry reggaeon track, on which the Maroon 5 frontman sings in Spanish for the first time. The new song — produced by Maluma’s longtime collaborators The Rudeboyz — finds the Colombian star and Levine trading verses about losing a girl and getting over the heartbreak. They both declare: It won’t be easy getting over them. “Ojalá” is the debut single from The Rudeboyz’s upcoming debut album. The track arrived alongside a music video directed by Diane Martel via NEON16 & Sony Music Latin. The three-minute...
Jhayco, Alejandra Guzman & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!
This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Shakira, Jhayco, Snow Tha Product and Alejandra Guzman, to name a few. The list includes a powerful collaboration between Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar called “Qué Agonía,” a romantic Mexican ballad about being in love long after a breakup. The track comes to life with beautiful orchestration by an all-female mariachi band among other musicians and sublime harmonies. The single is part of Yuridia’s new album Pa’ Luego Es Tarde, produced by...
Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’: A Personal, Emotionally Potent Late-Night Check-In (Critic’s Take)
Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, was introduced to us as an exercise in restlessness. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night,” Swift wrote in August while announcing the project, “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.” This explanation for Midnights makes sense in the context of its arrival. Less than two years after the unexpected, two-pronged opus of Folklore and Evermore, and smack in the middle of her extended process of re-recording (and expanding) her first six studio albums, Swift certainly did not need to...
Julian Lennon Debuts New Music Video for “Lucky Ones” At Advertising Week
Advertising Week returned to New York City with 4 days of panels, workshops, and networking opportunities in partnership with some of the industry’s most impactful brands. On Wednesday (Oct. 19), Billboard had the pleasure of sitting down with singer, songwriter, and humanitarian Julian Lennon to discuss his new music video “Lucky Ones,” The White Feather Foundation, and more. The video lives at the intersection of art, technology, and beauty. It depicts a love for music that brings humans from different cultures together as they take steps to nurse our environment back to health. “Lucky Ones” was directed by David Dutton and...
Vitamin String Quartet Just Released a Whole Album of BTS Covers
BTS‘ music is the gift that keeps on giving. Though the K-pop group is currently in between albums and its members are focusing on solo projects and preparing for mandatory military service, the group’s catalogue has inspired new interpretations of several of its hits songs. Such is the case for Vitamin String Quartet, whose new album Vitamin String Quartet Performs BTS — released on Friday (Oct. 21) — sees the group tapping into BTS tracks such as “Idol,” “On,” “Black Swan” and more. “It’s been thrilling to put together VSQ Performs BTS. BTS’ music is built for performance; it’s something...
Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Funeral in Spooky ‘Anti-Hero’ Music Video: Watch
To celebrate the release of her highly anticipated 10th studio album Midnights, Taylor Swift dropped her first music video of the album era on Friday (Oct. 21) and Swifties will be dissecting this one for a while. Related Taylor Swift's 'Midnights': A Personal, Emotionally Potent Late-Night Check-In (Critic's Take) 10/21/2022 The super dramatic clip for “Anti-Hero” features Swift attending her own funeral, Tom Sawyer-style, doing shots and drinking wine straight from the bottle with her party hard doppelgänger and blowing up to 50-foot giant Tay size for a trippy Alice in Wonderland-style dinner party crash. “Track three, ‘Anti-Hero,’ is one of my favorite songs...
NBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj Team Up for ‘I Admit’: Listen
NBA YoungBoy is celebrating his 23rd birthday with the release of his brand new album Ma, I Got a Family, which features a fresh new collaboration with Nicki Minaj titled “I Admit.” The rap duo previously teamed up on Mike WiLL Made-It’s 2020 single “What That Speed Bout!?” The Ma, I Got a Family cover art features YoungBoy with his sweet family, including his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle and their two children. The release marks YoungBoy’s fifth drop of 2022 following his Colors mixtape in January and The Last Slimeto in August. In March, he and DaBaby unveiled a collaborative project titled Better Than You and...
