FIs, FinTechs Leverage Blockchain To Power X-Border Payments In EU, Middle East
In discussions of blockchain technology and its effect on payments, the idea that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will replace fiat money abounds. While arguments for and against the feasibility of such a hypothetical future tend to split opinions, several tokens are already powering cross-border transactions for some of the world’s biggest financial institutions (FIs).
As Consumers Seek Access to Funds, Look to the D-Suite to Differentiate
As demand for credit grows amid economic challenges, digital capacities provide the differentiation issuers need to stand out, i2c Chief Product Officer Ava Kelly writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. With inflation steadily driving prices up it’s safe...
Why Embedded Finance Has Come of Age
Embedded finance makes life easier for customers and generates a revenue opportunity for digital platforms, FIS Banking, Payments and Fintech SVP Taira Hall writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. At a time of great change that’s been hastened...
Learn How UNIFY Turned Consumer Data Into a Crypto Product
--- In a world awash in consumer data, credit unions (CUs) have a unique opportunity. While selling this data to third parties is an often permissible and largely profitable endeavor, CUs have the option of using it another way: harnessing it to design, develop and release new product offerings tailored to members’ needs. Some CUs are already doing this.
Buy vs. Build: EU Banks’ Foray Into BNPL Gathers Steam
At the start of the year, Matt Norton, Santander Bank North America’s head of point of sale lending, told PYMNTS that banks were increasingly eyeing opportunities in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market. “Banks have an opportunity to be a major solutions provider in this space,” said Norton,...
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?. Tech-driven consumers are usually the first to buy the latest connected device and the most willing to try cryptocurrency. Although they are just 15% of the overall consumer market, the decisions they make about technology are often a preview of what will define mainstream consumer behavior in the next few years.
How CFOs Navigate the ‘Cross-Border Storms’ of B2B Payments
From small businesses to global brands, businesses continue to face challenges when making payments across borders in order to pursue the massive opportunity that doing business globally provides. In a panel discussion hosted by Ben Ellis, Global Head, Visa B2B Connect, Visa Business Solutions, two payments experts weighed in on...
FLEETCOR Purchases Lodging Provider Roomex To Boost B2B Lodging
Business payment company FLEETCOR has said it will be buying European workforce lodging provider Roomex, which will help the company add to its lodging business and help it expand more internationally, a press release said. Roomex is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has 600 workforce business customers, who have stayed...
Today in the Connected Economy: Klarna Embraces Shoppable Video
Today in the connected economy, BNPL provider Klarna unveils new tools designed to turn it into a place where consumers and retailers can discover and create. Also, event management platform Cvent expands its virtual payment offerings with help from American Express, and Visa’s Vanessa Colella tells PYMNTS’ Karen Webster how the company is further monetizing the creator economy.
FIs Must Personalize Digital Banking Experiences
Financial institutions must change how they use their data in order to provide a more personalized banking experience, NCR President Doug Brown explains in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have been migrating to mobile devices as their primary...
Item-Level Data Network Banyan Gets $43M to Power Next FinTech Wave
There’s strategic gold locked in receipt level data, aka SKU level data, and the appetite for accessing those insights is attracting not just users but investors who see the possibilities. In a clear vote of confidence for both concept and company, FinTech Banyan announced on Thursday (Oct. 20) that...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Team to Serve B2B Commerce, Hotels, X-Border Payments
Today in B2B payments, Oracle works with J.P. Morgan and FedEx to automate B2B commerce, Paysafe and HotelKey partner to streamline hotels’ transactions, and Visa and Thunes team up on cross-border payments. Plus, MaxAB raises $40 million, while Moneff acquires StormPay. Cloud applications and infrastructure provider Oracle has announced...
Checkout.com Introduces Fraud Detection Tool for Merchants
The U.K.-based payments service provider Checkout.com on Wednesday (Oct. 19) announced the launch of a new anti-fraud tool, Fraud Detection Pro. As PYMNTS reported Tuesday (Oct. 18), online fraud is down in the U.K. after surging in 2021. Checkout.com noted in a press release that new types of fraud such...
BitPay Increases Focus on Crypto Disbursements — Including Payroll Payouts
In the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” BitPay CEO Stephen Pair explains why payroll is a sweet spot in the crypto realm now. With the third quarter of 2022 bringing a long-expected drop in consumer spending and along with...
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Suggests Crypto Firms Limit Bug Bounties
Saying the hacks that have hit the cryptocurrency industry have been too prevalent and too large, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has drafted a proposed set of standards to deal with this and other industry issues until federal regulations are enacted. “Hacks are extremely destructive to the digital asset ecosystem,” Bankman-Fried...
Brazilian Digital Bank C6 Opening First Physical Branches
Brazilian digital bank C6 is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar operations in a bid to attract wealthier clients. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday (Oct. 19), C6’s Head of High Income Felipe Wey said the bank’s aim in the next few months is to have an office in each of Brazil’s capitals, along with other communities with a large pool of wealthy potential customers.
Embrace the Fundamentals
Billtrust President Steve Pinado weighs in on how to ensure a modern, highly functioning finance team in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. With all the distractions, uncertainty and upheaval that continues to define 2022, it’s important to embrace —...
CFPB Guidance: Consumer Reporting Agencies Must Eliminate ‘Junk Data’
When a credit report says that a child has a mortgage or that someone incurred a debt years before they were born, that’s obviously false “junk data,” according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). What’s more, consumer reporting companies have an obligation to screen for and...
Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence Eliminates ‘Spreadsheet Pandemonium’
In firms large and small, across all manner of verticals, spreadsheet pandemonium rages. Raj Seshadri, president of data and services at Mastercard, told Karen Webster that to operate effectively, companies need high-quality data, collected and analyzed in real time, shared throughout the organization. No easy task, given the sheer volume...
Consumers Order Fewer Prepared Food Deliveries as Prices Climb
Orders for delivery of takeout food via mobile app have reportedly slipped as restaurants have raised prices and some delivery companies have boosted their fees in an inflationary environment. Higher prices have added to the pressures delivery companies were already facing as the pandemic-driven lockdowns — which drove orders for...
