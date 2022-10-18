ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carman and Lima's Emerging Podcast Scene - Episode 128 - Tuesday, Oct 18

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
 4 days ago

Ken and Lima shared their reactions to their interview with Bob Costas and national broadcasters compared to local announcers. Thoughts on Yankees fans and how they believe everything is against them. Thoughts on Guardians - Yankees ALDS game 5.

Check out the entire podcast below and tune in live on Tuesdays and Thursdays immediately following the Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima for live editions of the show on the 92.3 The Fan XTRA stream.

