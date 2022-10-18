ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

UMaine photographer/videographer Patrick Wine wins a CASE Best of District I award

The Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District I, which represents the New England states, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces in Canada, has awarded Patrick Wine, a photographer/videographer with the University of Maine Division of Marketing and Communications, a Best in District I award in the Photography Category.
Patton presents research at WiSEE 2022

Joseph Patton, Ph.D. student in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Maine, presented his undergraduate research work at the 10th annual Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) International Conference on Wireless for Space and Extreme Environments (WiSEE 2022) in Winnipeg, Canada on Oct. 14, 2022. The title...
Mitchell Center to host talk on Maine Sustainability Hub Oct. 24

The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk titled “The Maine Sustainability Hub: Building a Sustainability Community at UMaine” at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Starting in spring 2021, a group of UMaine faculty and students began imagining a sustainability hub that would organize the academic and extracurricular efforts that engage students in the work of sustainability. One goal of the initiative is to create a website to allow campus groups, researchers and community stakeholders easy access to the many sustainability activities at UMaine. In this talk, faculty and students involved in the project will discuss their progress and the next steps in building an active sustainability hub for the UMaine community.
Fogler Library invites contributions to ‘Then and Now’ online exhibit

Maine Contemporary Archives (MCA), which Fogler Library participates in, invites individuals, community groups and organizations to contribute to “Then and Now,” a collaborative online exhibit. This exhibit will showcase Maine communities and collections by pairing historical items with related contemporary items. To contribute, submit a “Then and Now”...
UMaine News

‘The Maine Question’ explores work of McGillicuddy Humanities Center. For 10 years, the McGillicuddy Humanities Center has bolstered student and faculty creative works and research in history, geography, language, social sciences and the arts. It funds and supports fellowships, lectures, symposia, panels, performances and exhibitions. In this episode five...
