Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine 10/1 and 10/2---UpdatedThe Maine WriterMaine State
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
umaine.edu
Mitchell Center to host talk on UMaine efforts to engage communities in teaching, research and outreach Oct. 31
The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk titled “Fulfilling our Land Grant Mission: Engaging Communities in Teaching, Research and Outreach” at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. The University of Maine is the state’s land grant institution...
umaine.edu
UMaine photographer/videographer Patrick Wine wins a CASE Best of District I award
The Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District I, which represents the New England states, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces in Canada, has awarded Patrick Wine, a photographer/videographer with the University of Maine Division of Marketing and Communications, a Best in District I award in the Photography Category.
umaine.edu
Patton presents research at WiSEE 2022
Joseph Patton, Ph.D. student in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Maine, presented his undergraduate research work at the 10th annual Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) International Conference on Wireless for Space and Extreme Environments (WiSEE 2022) in Winnipeg, Canada on Oct. 14, 2022. The title...
umaine.edu
UMaine, Maine DOE inclusive education collaboration changing name, expanding focus
UMaine, Maine DOE inclusive education collaboration changing name, expanding focus. A project that has served individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families for nearly a decade at the University of Maine is getting a new name and taking on a broader mission. The Maine Autism Institute for Education...
umaine.edu
Mitchell Center to host talk on Maine Sustainability Hub Oct. 24
The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk titled “The Maine Sustainability Hub: Building a Sustainability Community at UMaine” at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Starting in spring 2021, a group of UMaine faculty and students began imagining a sustainability hub that would organize the academic and extracurricular efforts that engage students in the work of sustainability. One goal of the initiative is to create a website to allow campus groups, researchers and community stakeholders easy access to the many sustainability activities at UMaine. In this talk, faculty and students involved in the project will discuss their progress and the next steps in building an active sustainability hub for the UMaine community.
umaine.edu
Jazz musicians Bruce Barth, Steve Wilson to perform at UMaine and UMaine Machias
Renowned jazz musicians Bruce Barth and Steve Wilson will perform at the University of Maine and its regional campus, the University of Maine at Machias, on Oct. 27 and 28, respectively. The two musicians’ UMaine concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Minsky Recital Hall in...
umaine.edu
Fogler Library invites contributions to ‘Then and Now’ online exhibit
Maine Contemporary Archives (MCA), which Fogler Library participates in, invites individuals, community groups and organizations to contribute to “Then and Now,” a collaborative online exhibit. This exhibit will showcase Maine communities and collections by pairing historical items with related contemporary items. To contribute, submit a “Then and Now”...
umaine.edu
UMaine News
‘The Maine Question’ explores work of McGillicuddy Humanities Center. For 10 years, the McGillicuddy Humanities Center has bolstered student and faculty creative works and research in history, geography, language, social sciences and the arts. It funds and supports fellowships, lectures, symposia, panels, performances and exhibitions. In this episode five...
Comments / 0