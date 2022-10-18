The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk titled “The Maine Sustainability Hub: Building a Sustainability Community at UMaine” at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Starting in spring 2021, a group of UMaine faculty and students began imagining a sustainability hub that would organize the academic and extracurricular efforts that engage students in the work of sustainability. One goal of the initiative is to create a website to allow campus groups, researchers and community stakeholders easy access to the many sustainability activities at UMaine. In this talk, faculty and students involved in the project will discuss their progress and the next steps in building an active sustainability hub for the UMaine community.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO