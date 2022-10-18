ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

977wmoi.com

Six Local Individuals to be Inducted into M-R Education Foundation Hall of Achievement

The Class of 2022 Monmouth-Roseville Education Foundation Hall of Achievement will be inducted this Saturday, October 22nd as part of Monmouth-Roseville’s Homecoming activities during a ceremony at the Warren County History Museum at 10 am, open to the public. The Hall of Achievement recognizes and honors individuals who have excelled since attending Monmouth or Roseville school districts, with this year’s class inducting six individuals, shares Chairman Don Daily:
MONMOUTH, IL
KBUR

GoFundMe fundraiser organized for bridge accident victim

Burlington, IA- A fundraiser has been organized in memory of one of the victims killed in an accident on the Great River Bridge. The Burlington Beacon reports that the Mount Pleasant High School class of 2020 has started a GoFundMe campaign in memory of 20-year-old Pearson Franklin of New London.
BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Late Galesburg Dentist Dr. Kandy Sayrs Leaves $100K Gift to Support Students in Sandburg’s Dental Hygiene Program

Even after her retirement from a career that lasted more than 30 years, Dr. Kandy Sayrs made it a point to make appointments at the Carl Sandburg College Annex. A couple of times each year, the longtime dentist would stop by the downtown Galesburg location to sit for teeth cleanings done by students in Sandburg’s dental hygiene program. Appointments often last several hours — and sometimes multiple visits — as the hygienists-in-training go through a lengthy checklist and have their work looked over by professionals. But for Sayrs — the first woman to work as a dentist in her hometown of Galesburg — the time spent in the chair was no bother at all. If anything, she viewed it as a moment of service.
GALESBURG, IL
97X

Walgreens Is Closing Four Different Pharmacies In The Quad Cities

After much speculation and rumors, it has been confirmed that four Walgreens pharmacy locations in the Quad Cities will be closing down. The four Walgreens pharmacies closing include a location in Davenport, Rock Island, East Moline, and Moline. On Friday, Local 4 News broke the news that select Walgreens pharmacies...
DAVENPORT, IA
WMBD/WYZZ

Rare cancer treatment technology expected to arrive at OSF Healthcare this week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Rare high-tech equipment is on its way to Peoria to improve cancer treatment. It’s part of OSF Healthcare’s new Cancer Institute, which is currently under construction. Proton beam therapy is a specialized form of cancer treatment that targets tumors without damaging surrounding tissues. The technology is currently only available in around […]
PEORIA, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Dick Rutledge

Richard, W. Rutledge, 96 of Alpha, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at home. Cremation has been accorded and there is no visitation. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday October 28, 2022 at the Alpha Cemetery. Reverend Karna Peterson will officiate and Military Rites will be conducted. Memorial contributions can be left to the Alpha Cemetery Association, Alpha United Methodist Church or the Oxford American Legion Post 1197. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
ALPHA, IL
KBUR

Keokuk cyclist killed in car accident

Keokuk, IA- A Keokuk man was killed after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. 57-year-old Clark Evan Pfeiferling of Keokuk was struck by a vehicle and killed near the intersection of Cleaver Street and US 136 in Keokuk, at about 6 PM Wednesday, October 19th. According to...
KEOKUK, IA
ourquadcities.com

Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE
1470 WMBD

Peoria business owner found guilty of Tazewell County hit-and-run

PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of a popular Peoria cocktail lounge — now convicted on charges of leaving the scene of a bad accident he caused. Martin Walgenbach, who owns Martini’s on Water Street in Peoria, was convicted in Tazewell County Judge Timothy Cusack’s courtroom Thursday following a daylong bench trial.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

An old Henry County dairy farm has become a fall fun destination

GALVA, Ill. (KWQC) -Farmgate Market is an old dairy farm that has been turned into a fall fun park for all ages. Tom Jones talks about what the market offers, its amenities such as a corn maze and petting zoo, and much more. Farmgate Market is located at 2774 State...
GALVA, IL
tspr.org

McDonough County Board approves pipeline moratorium

The McDonough County Board is trying to put the brakes on a proposed CO2 pipeline that would run through parts of the county. The board this week unanimously approved a two-year moratorium for CO2 pipelines in the county. Board Chair Scott Schwerer said the county wants to give the federal...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg man made an initial appearance Friday on charges stemming from a shooting in July that left a man dead. Asheem M. Afutu, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of Gregory Delandiz Tucker, also 33. If...
GALESBURG, IL
KBUR

Great River Bridge Accident

UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA

