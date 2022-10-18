Read full article on original website
Related
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Game Preview
The Pistons face off against the Pacers tonight and features a fascinating rookie matchup
Comments / 0