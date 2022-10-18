ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers vs. Warriors: Lineups, injuries and broadcast info for Tuesday

By Robert Marvi
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

It is the regular season opener for both teams, and it finds them in vastly different situations.

The Lakers are coming off arguably the most disappointing season in NBA history. They went from championship contenders or even favorites to failing to reach the play-in tournament. They have many new faces this season, but they will still rise and fall on the play and health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Of course, an interesting storyline is whether Russell Westbrook will fit in better this year or if he will ultimately be traded at some point.

Golden State is looking to win its fifth NBA championship in nine seasons, but there is a cloud over the team following the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident. The future of Green, who can become a free agent this summer, is something the franchise will have to deal with at some point.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Oct. 18, 2022
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: TNT

Lakers vs. Warriors injury report

Lakers: Troy Brown Jr. (low back soreness), Thomas Bryant (left thumb sprain) and Dennis Schröder (right UCL repair) are out. Anthony Davis (low back soreness), LeBron James (left foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) are probable.

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) is out while Patrick Baldwin (right thumb sprain) is questionable).

Probable starting lineups

Lakers

No starting lineup has been provided, but the following was their starting lineup in their previous game:

  • G – Patrick Beverley
  • G – Austin Reaves
  • C – Damian Jones
  • F – Max Christie
  • F – LeBron James

Warriors

  • G – Stephen Curry
  • G – Klay Thompson
  • C – Kevon Looney
  • F – Andrew Wiggins
  • F – Draymond Green

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

