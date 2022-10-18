Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
Russia applauds OPEC+ for its huge oil output cut, reportedly saying it will counter the 'mayhem' the US has created in the market
Russia hailed OPEC+ for its "thoughtful" decision to slash oil production targets, per media reports Sunday. The move will balance the "mayhem" created by the US in energy markets, a Kremlin spokesman said. With midterm elections ahead, the White House slammed OPEC+ for "aligning" with Moscow on the oil market.
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Biden has 'opened the door' for Russia, OPEC+ to regain control of the global oil market: Phil Flynn
Senior account executive Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group discusses how the move by OPEC to lower oil prices may affect gas prices in the United States.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Biden's 'unthinkable' options for punishing OPEC
Democrats and the White House are vowing a response to OPEC's production cut, but none of the options look particularly appealing.
Oil could skyrocket to $150 a barrel next year, and underinvestment could mean tight supply for the next decade, JPMorgan energy strategist warns
Oil could skyrocket to $150 a barrel next year, according to JP Morgan's Global head of energy strategy. Price surges may be worsened by underinvestment, which is set to keep a lid on supply for a decade. "While we are seeing the recognition of the need for investment into oil...
Saudi Arabia put pressure on OPEC members to seal the recent deal to cut oil production, the White House says
"The Saudi foreign ministry can try to spin or deflect, but the facts are simple," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday.
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
Oil Prices Dip on Report Biden Preparing New Sales From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Global oil prices moved lower Tuesday amid reports that President Joe Biden is planning to unveil another release of crude from the nation's emergency reserves in an effort to reduce energy costs heading into the mid-term elections. Prices were also pressured by reports that GDP data from China will be...
Crude Prices Stage Comeback Rally on US Oil Supply Withdrawal, Biden Announcement
Crude oil futures finished the Wednesday trading session higher, buoyed by concerns over tightening supplies and uncertainty surrounding global demand. It also helped that US government data confirmed a withdrawal from domestic inventories. But will President Joe Biden’s latest decision to drain more from emergency stockpiles send prices lower?
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
Oil Patch Reaction to Biden’s Latest Move to Lower Pump Prices
Reaction from Republican politicians and the oil industry to the Biden administration's latest release of oil from the nation's strategic reserve was both predictable and off the mark.
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as markets bet on more rate hikes
Yields on U.S. Treasuries continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year peaks as U.S. economic data showing persistent labor tightness reinforced investor bets that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. Treasuries continued their relentless march...
Oil Prices Rise On Supply Woes
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China. Brent crude futures rose 73 cents, or 0.8%, to $90.76 a...
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
