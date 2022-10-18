ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 2

Related
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Markets Insider

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
WASHINGTON STATE
NASDAQ

JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'

Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
International Business Times

Oil Prices Rise On Supply Woes

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China. Brent crude futures rose 73 cents, or 0.8%, to $90.76 a...
NASDAQ

4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy