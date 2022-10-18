Read full article on original website
JPMorgan Chase Offers Startups Chance At VC Fundraising
JPMorgan Chase will try and cater to startups with a new platform to connect founders with venture capital, according to Reuters. The platform will be called Capital Connect, and the bank told Reuters that it will focus on serving startups from their early stages. The goal is to try and capitalize on the way venture-capital-backed companies have been ballooning in size — so banks have been trying to build relationships early.
Western Union Expects Q3 Revenue to Decline 15%
In the Western Union’s preliminary third-quarter 2022 results, the company said it will see “macroeconomic softness” for the rest of the year, spurred by global politics and other factors. Western Union expects third quarter revenue of $1.1 billion to decline 15% on a reported basis compared to...
Western Union Delivers Forecast Strategy Through 2025
Despite expected third-quarter revenue declines and earnings guidance that falls short of Wall Street consensus, Western Union is delivering a financial outlook and strategy through 2025 that puts revenue trends on an upward trajectory starting in 2023. Western Union’s Evolve 2025 strategy connects its purpose by bringing high-value, accessible financial...
Capital on Tap Gets $110M Credit Facility to Build Central Finance Hub
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a $110 million corporate revolving credit facility and said it will use the funding to build a central finance hub that will help small businesses in the United States and the United Kingdom manage all aspects of their business finances. Already providing an...
Blockdaemon Onramp Offering Expanded Digital Assets with Zero Hash Collab
Node management and blockchain infrastructure platform Blockdaemon is partnering with crypto-as-a-service infrastructure firm Zero Hash to power its new cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp solution. Blockdaemon Onramp, a cryptocurrency fiat-to-crypto on-ramp, is integrating with Zero Hash’s API-driven infrastructure to natively offer customers crypto and fiat funding options, according to a press release...
FIs, FinTechs Leverage Blockchain To Power X-Border Payments In EU, Middle East
In discussions of blockchain technology and its effect on payments, the idea that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin will replace fiat money abounds. While arguments for and against the feasibility of such a hypothetical future tend to split opinions, several tokens are already powering cross-border transactions for some of the world’s biggest financial institutions (FIs).
The One Thing: Integration and the Future of Financial Services
The connected economy runs on a mostly invisible ocean of technologies to deliver new experiences, and it all relies on one foundational concept: integration. That’s the opinion of Galen Robbins, managing director and head of global merchant acquiring sales at Bank of America. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for the “One Thing” series, Robbins covered a lot of ground, but the conversation was underpinned by that unifying idea.
BitPay Increases Focus on Crypto Disbursements — Including Payroll Payouts
In the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish,” BitPay CEO Stephen Pair explains why payroll is a sweet spot in the crypto realm now. With the third quarter of 2022 bringing a long-expected drop in consumer spending and along with...
Are Retail Traders Bored Now That Bitcoin is Less Volatile?
Bitcoin’s biggest problem as a payments currency is its wild volatility, with a long history of rising and falling as much as 10% in a day. However, for bitcoin traders, the No. 1 cryptocurrency’s biggest problem is its current lack of volatility. While the number of consumers investing...
BoE Official: ‘Serious Deficiencies’ in Crypto Governance
Speaking to an audience at the University College London (UCL) Centre for Blockchain Technologies Wednesday (Oct. 19), Carolyn Wilkins of the Bank of England’s (BoE) Financial Policy Committee discussed crypto governance, DeFi and the need for regulatory oversight of both. Wilkins acknowledged the success of Ethereum’s governance protocols, which...
Exits, Partnerships Signal Ongoing Shakeup In Competitive EU Q-Commerce Market
The global delivery food market has been going through a shakeup this year, one that has been defined by high-profile exits, partnerships and consolidation moves as industry players seek to gain an edge in the fast-growing, competitive European quick commerce market. Two months after announcing a plan to exit the...
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Suggests Crypto Firms Limit Bug Bounties
Saying the hacks that have hit the cryptocurrency industry have been too prevalent and too large, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has drafted a proposed set of standards to deal with this and other industry issues until federal regulations are enacted. “Hacks are extremely destructive to the digital asset ecosystem,” Bankman-Fried...
Leveraging Connected Experiences to Build Consumer Trust
Providing data-driven connected experiences can offer value to consumers, leading to a better consumer-financial institution experience, PSCU SVP, Chief Product and Digital Officer Denise Stevens writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have experienced many different global and...
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?. Tech-driven consumers are usually the first to buy the latest connected device and the most willing to try cryptocurrency. Although they are just 15% of the overall consumer market, the decisions they make about technology are often a preview of what will define mainstream consumer behavior in the next few years.
Why Embedded Finance Has Come of Age
Embedded finance makes life easier for customers and generates a revenue opportunity for digital platforms, FIS Banking, Payments and Fintech SVP Taira Hall writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. At a time of great change that’s been hastened...
Plaid Takes First Plunge Into Web3 With Wallet Connector
Open banking platform Plaid is launching its first cryptocurrency product that will be a springboard to a suite of Web3-focused offerings. Wallet Onboard by Plaid enables crypto developers to plug into over 300 different self-custody crypto wallets through a single integration, including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet and Ledger, according to a blog post on Thursday (Oct. 20).
Learn How UNIFY Turned Consumer Data Into a Crypto Product
--- In a world awash in consumer data, credit unions (CUs) have a unique opportunity. While selling this data to third parties is an often permissible and largely profitable endeavor, CUs have the option of using it another way: harnessing it to design, develop and release new product offerings tailored to members’ needs. Some CUs are already doing this.
SpotOn Adds Event Capabilities as POS Providers Compete to Do It All
SpotOn is looking to set its restaurant point-of-sale (POS) offerings apart with increasingly comprehensive solutions, most recently announcing Tuesday (Oct. 18) the launch of Experiences by SpotOn Reserve, powering reservation and waitlist features for special events. The feature enables event-specific menus, private dining room bookings, POS integrations and other capabilities....
Deliveroo Says Grocery Delivery Orders Still Rising Despite Inflation
Contrary to the behavior one might expect in the face of skyrocketing inflation, United Kingdom-based food delivery service Deliveroo is noticing growth in its grocery delivery business. On a call with analysts Friday (Oct. 21) discussing the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial results, Co-founder and CEO Will Shu noted that, in...
