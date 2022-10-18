Read full article on original website
8 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Moderna MRNA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Moderna has an average price target of $154.38 with a high of $296.00 and a low of $74.00.
5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends
Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
What Are Whales Doing With Salesforce
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Salesforce CRM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Cryptocurrency Chainlink Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Chainlink's LINK/USD price has decreased 3.04% over the past 24 hours to $6.62, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -9.0%, moving from $7.17 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Chainlink over the past 24 hours (left) to its price...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson. Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
AT&T Is 'Largely Solid' Judging From Q3 Beat, But Analysts Are Concerned: Here's Why
There is downside risk to AT&T's prior outlook for 2023, an analyst said. AT&T continues to lose overall broadband subscribers, another analyst stated. AT&T Inc. T released upbeat third-quarter results on Thursday with an increase in wireless subscribers. RBC Capital Markets. Analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated a Sector Perform rating, while...
A Look At Upcoming IPOs For The Week
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Mobileye Global Inc MBLY will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
Parity Technologies CEO Resigns, Says Role Was Never One He 'Coveted'
Following the announcement, the price of Polkadot’s token fell almost 5%. He will be replaced by his co-founder, Björn Wagner. Gavin Wood is stepping down as CEO of blockchain infrastructure company Parity Technologies. He will continue to be the company's principal investor and architect, according to a report.
Murphy USA Hikes Dividend By 9%
Murphy USA Inc MUSA Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, reflecting a 9% increase from the prior quarter. On an annualized basis, the cash dividend will amount to $1.40 per share. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as...
United Airlines To Rally Around 60%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Alaska Air
Citigroup boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $56 to $65. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares rose 4.6% to trade at $40.85 on Friday. Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK...
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Union Pacific
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Union Pacific UNP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Verizon Vs. AT&T: How These High Yielders Stack Up On Dividends
As we enter the third-quarter earnings season, many investors will be analyzing stocks for future trades. After posting its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, shares of AT&T surged over 10%, as the company beat its earnings estimates by over 11%. Shares of Verizon fell to lows not seen in the last...
Polkadot Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's DOT/USD price has fallen 3.97% to $5.86. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $6.2 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polkadot over the past...
Allied Corp's First THC Flower Harvests Now Offered For Sale And Export From Colombia
Allied Corp. ALID has now completed its first two THC harvests and is preparing that product for sale and export. Allied only sells and ships Colombian produced cannabis flower to countries where it is legal to do so. The laboratory analysis for the first harvest showed a total cannabinoid percentage...
Own Shares Of Profitable Rental Properties And Collect Rent Without Lifting A Finger
Any financial advisor worth their salt will tell you that diversifying your portfolio with real estate is a smart move. Historically, real estate’s returns have been on par with those of stocks, but half as volatile. Therefore, they may advise you to buy a good piece of property, rent it out, and collect monthly rent while your property balloons in value. What they’ll often forget to mention, though, are these eleven painstaking steps you’ll need to go through before you start raking in those juicy real estate profits:
Dow Jumps 650 Points; Gold Rises Over 1%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.16% to 30,988.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 10,814.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.05% to 3,740.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.2%...
