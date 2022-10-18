Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Despite many in the industry thinking (or hoping) that car subscriptions will take off as the next big thing, it seems the thought is upsetting many. Now a pair of legislators in New Jersey has introduced a bill that will prohibit automakers from offering in-car subscription services to customers in the state. If it passes, it means that dealers and manufacturers won’t be able to offer subscriptions to hardware components that are already installed in the car.

