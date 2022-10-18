Fresh off complaining that her role as a briefcase girl on “Deal or No Deal” was objectifying, Meghan Markle stepped out looking casual but chic in her tony town of Montecito, Calif. Markle, 41 made the disparaging comments about the game show, on her “Archetypes” podcast, and they immediately sparked blowback including criticism from fellow briefcase holders Claudia Jordan and model Donna Feldman, who disputed her claims about the show. Even Whoopi Goldberg blasted Prince Harry’s wife saying she knew what she was getting into. “That’s TV, baby … what did you think you were going to do? You know that’s what the show was.” Perhaps the mother of two was hoping to bury the controversy with retail therapy. Clad in a dark jumpsuit with harem pants, an oversized brown hat, and a neutral olive-hued sweater slung over her shoulders, Markle was seen shopping with a friend for home goods at gourmet food boutique Pierre La Fond. She then went to lunch in nearby Santa Barbara. The former actress appeared on Season 2 of the Howie Mandel-helmed game show in 2006, and while she acknowledged that she was “grateful” for the job, she felt she was valued for all the wrong reasons.

