The Hollywood Gossip
WHOA! Kody Brown Tells Meri to "Marry Another" in Stunning Sister Wives Trailer
Kody Brown is already down on spiritual spouse. And it now sounds like he’d be totally cool adding to that tally. In a sneak peek at the remaining episodes on Sister Wives Season 17 (released online by People Magazine), Kody is dealing with the fallout from Christine’s decision to walk away from her marriage.
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’
If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
'RHOBH' Fans Demand Andy Cohen Apology After Garcelle Reunion Joke
"That whole scene with him, Erika and Rinna joking about recycling was disgusting," one "RHOBH" fan tweeted about Andy Cohen.
Riley Burruss Isn’t Checking The Scale Anymore, But She Is Shopping In Her Mom’s Closet
Riley Burruss knows that her weight loss may come as a surprise to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' fans who don't check her social media on the regular.
Not So Fast: Monique Samuels Responds To Chris Samuels Separation Reports—‘No Better Source Than The Actual Source’
A former Real Housewife of Potomac knows you think she’s splitting from her husband, and she’s issuing a response. On Sunday a PEOPLE magazine report surfaced claiming that Monique Samuels and her husband Chris were splitting after 10 years of
RHOP's Robyn Dixon Says She Wouldn't Have Gotten Back Together with Juan If They Weren't Broke
The Real Housewives of Potomac star reveals at BravoCon 2022 why she credits the show and their financial situation for a second shot at love There have been a lot of lost marriages over the years within Bravo's Real Housewives franchises, but one who came back stronger than other was Potomac's Robyn Dixon, who credits the show and being broke for saving her marriage to ex-husband and current fiancé Juan Dixon. "I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren't on the show, we probably...
Cynthia Bailey Says She Talked To Peter Thomas Following Split From Mike Hill
If there’s one thing about Peter Thomas — is that he’s always going to have Cynthia Bailey’s back. He may not have been the most emotional and empathetic guy, but I do feel like he’s always been a ride-or-die for 50 Cynt and that’s one of the things I loved about them as a couple. […] The post Cynthia Bailey Says She Talked To Peter Thomas Following Split From Mike Hill appeared first on Reality Tea.
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
Toya Johnson rocks handmade wedding dress from Black bridal couture brand
Antonia “Toya” Johnson recently tied the knot with former athlete and sports manager Robert “Red” Rushing. The couple met in 2016 through mutual friends and began dating in 2017. They welcomed a baby girl into the world in February of 2018. The couple became engaged in November of 2019 which aired on VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.”
The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
Watch Lauryn Hill perform 'To Zion' as her son surprises her on stage with his own children
What a full-circle moment.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Gets New Blueface Tattoo Despite Latest Cheating Scandal
Chrisean Rock and Blueface‘s dramatic relationship may be back on if her latest tattoo is anything to go by. On Tuesday (October 18), the “rainy days” rapper posted a new video to TikTok showing off a new Blueface tattoo on left side of her neck. This would make her third, with the other two appearing on the right and on her throat.
TMZ.com
Waka Flocka Slams Charlamagne, Channing Crowder Over Russell Wilson
Waka Flocka Flame is jumping to Russell Wilson's defense after the latest round of public Russ bashing, courtesy of Charlamagne Tha God and "The Pivot" podcast. "The Breakfast Club" co-host was discussing his daughters' dating future with Channing Crowder when Russ' name came up in a backhanded compliment. The whole...
Meghan Markle goes shopping with a friend amid ‘Deal or No Deal’ backlash
Fresh off complaining that her role as a briefcase girl on “Deal or No Deal” was objectifying, Meghan Markle stepped out looking casual but chic in her tony town of Montecito, Calif. Markle, 41 made the disparaging comments about the game show, on her “Archetypes” podcast, and they immediately sparked blowback including criticism from fellow briefcase holders Claudia Jordan and model Donna Feldman, who disputed her claims about the show. Even Whoopi Goldberg blasted Prince Harry’s wife saying she knew what she was getting into. “That’s TV, baby … what did you think you were going to do? You know that’s what the show was.” Perhaps the mother of two was hoping to bury the controversy with retail therapy. Clad in a dark jumpsuit with harem pants, an oversized brown hat, and a neutral olive-hued sweater slung over her shoulders, Markle was seen shopping with a friend for home goods at gourmet food boutique Pierre La Fond. She then went to lunch in nearby Santa Barbara. The former actress appeared on Season 2 of the Howie Mandel-helmed game show in 2006, and while she acknowledged that she was “grateful” for the job, she felt she was valued for all the wrong reasons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye Calls Out Akademiks, Charlamagne, Peter Rosenberg In Latest Rant
Ye continues to bounce through media outlets as he drives home his controversial takes. Kanye West recently posted a video of himself calling out fellow public figures such as Charlamagne and DJ Akademiks. The DJ seemed unbothered by Kanye’s rant, even deciding to repost a clip of it on his Instagram.
