27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
vincennespbs.org

Freeze warning tonight

We have a cool day on tap and a cold night ahead. A Freeze Warning is in effect starting at 10 Eastern Time tonight lasting through 10-am Eastern tomorrow. Subfreezing temperatures in the upper 20’s are forecast which can killed crops and other outdoor sensitive vegetation. Weather experts say...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC
Narcity

Ontario's Winter Weather Forecast Shows The Cold Is Moving In Much Sooner Than Expected

Ontario's weather forecast is doing it's absolute most to remind residents that winter is around the corner this week. According to The Weather Network (TWN), most provincial regions will record well below seasonal temperatures through mid-October, with rounds of heavy snow expected to creep into northern areas such as Cochrane, Timmins, and Chapleau.
AccuWeather

Winterlike cold to charge across eastern US with snow for some

Old Man Winter is getting an early start to spreading the season's first significant burst of cold air across the Midwest and Northeast, and the winterlike chill will arrive with snow for some. The effects of the cold will be far-reaching, AccuWeather meteorologists say, with the potential for a damaging freeze well into the Southern states.
WISCONSIN STATE

