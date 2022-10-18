Read full article on original website
Warming shelters ready for cold weather season
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Even if we have some more warm-ups coming our way, the colder weather has already started here. As it gets colder into winter, the homeless and start to look for someplace warm. "Where can I go? Where can I stay? What can I be doing? So I'm...
MERIL hosts Halloween Bash with local organizations, offering resources
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local non-profit gave families an early opportunity to go trick or treating on Thursday; MERIL hosted a "Halloween Bash." "I think we have 24 social service organizations," MERIL public relations assistant Christopher Matthews said. MERIL is an organization that helps people with disabilities live independently in...
End of Week Without VIolence marked by memorial walk
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's the middle of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Friday marks the end of the Week Without Violence brought by the YWCA. "All week long, we have been talking about how to advocate for victims and survivors of domestic abuse. And so on Friday, we close our week out with a memorial walk to honor those victims of domestic violence," YWCA volunteer and outreach director Traci McChristy said.
The Human Bean holds 7th annual Coffee for a Cure
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Friday, the Human Bean in St. Joseph and nationwide hosted its 7th annual Coffee for a Cure event– a day where all sales and tips go toward Mosaic Life Care Auxiliary Breast Cancer Patient Assistance Fund. “It really benefits our patients. And so that's why...
Mayor shares special token with Edison student
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students at Edison Elementary had their first chance to meet with mentors through the St. Joseph School District's I.D.E.A. Mentoring program on Thursday. St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale was one of the guest mentors at Thursday's session. He opened up about his childhood and the challenges he has faced.
New video reveals Texas DPS captain gave order to standby during Uvalde shooting
In a CNN exclusive, never-before-seen video illustrates the moment when a Texas Department of Public Safety captain ordered a tactical team, ready to breach a classroom during the Uvalde shooting, to standby. Shimon Prokupecz reports.
Specialty Industries recognizes employees
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month and Specialty Industries held their annual employee recognition day to celebrate. Specialty Industries is celebrating over 90 employees, including three with five years of service, two with 20 years of service, and three with over 25 years of service. Specialty...
One fatality reported after crash in St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person has died following a traffic crash in St. Joseph earlier this afternoon. According to St. Joseph police officers on scene, the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. in the area of North 26th and Lovers Lane. Police say a Dodge pickup was traveling west on...
Candidates speak at public affairs coffee
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than 100 people turned out early Thursday to hear from a few candidates vying for your votes in the midterm election. The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce held its Public Affairs coffee at Stoney Creek Hotel and conference center Thursday morning. Attendees were able to hear...
