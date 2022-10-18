Students are invited to a college fair coming to Idaho Falls High School this Wednesday

Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls city government comes to elementary students
Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper met with third graders Thursday at Edgewood Elementary School. The post Idaho Falls city government comes to elementary students appeared first on Local News 8.
ISU sees increase in student enrollment and retention
POCATELLO — Idaho State University is celebrating an increase in both enrollment and student retention for the Fall 2022 semester. The University is reporting an overall fall enrollment of 12,319 students, an increase of 1.3 percent over Fall 2021. Total undergraduate enrollment increased by 2 percent, or 195 students. This marks a second year in a row of total enrollment increases for the University.
School district gets creative to attract teachers and paraprofessionals
POCATELLO — Pocatello education leaders are getting creative to try and better serve their special education students and preschool children. Tuesday night the board of trustees unanimously approved offering stipends and raising wages for these hard-to-fill positions. Four of Pocatello’s Head Start classrooms — geared toward helping young children...
‘Songs, Stories, & Cider’ event to be held along the Teton River this weekend
REXBURG — Imagine an Idaho sunset on the banks of the Teton River while sipping on apple cider and listening to music and storytelling. Sounds pretty dreamy!. Songs, Stories, & Cider will be held this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 and 22, at Teton Corners Nature Preserve, just west of Rexburg and north of Idaho Highway 33. (See the website for a map to the event.)
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter
HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
Veterans Day parade to return to Pocatello after 80 years
POCATELLO – After an 80 year hiatus, the Pocatello Veterans Day Parade will be returning on Saturday, November 12. The Veterans of Foreign Wars and the parade committee have been working more than five months to bring it back. Though it had a few bumps in the beginning, committee members are determined to make sure veterans in the community are honored for their service, and to give the public a chance to get to know them.
Local public defender makes short list for district judge
SANDPOINT — Last Thursday, the Idaho Judicial Council interviewed five candidates to fill Judge Barbara Buchanan’s post when she retires next January. Buchanan announced this summery that she plans to retire Jan. 30,2023, after serving 10 years as an Idaho district judge and a lifetime in the legal system.
Biz Buzz: 71-year-old tire store in Idaho Falls under new ownership
IDAHO FALLS – Tanner Landon is working under the hood of a Dodge pickup, adjusting the newly installed fuel pump as he discusses his new business venture. The 37-year-old Idaho Falls man spent 14 years as a robotics equipment mechanic at the Idaho National Laboratory. He and his wife, Jenna, who works as a nurse, are the new owners of Fred & Wayne’s Tire Shop at 1970 North Yellowstone Highway.
East Idaho Eats: Pitmaster BarBQue serves up big ribs, brisket, Idaho nachos, breakfast burritos and more
IDAHO FALLS — It’s been over a year since Pitmaster BarBQue served breakfast but starting Halloween morning, brisket burritos and other morning favorites are back on the menu. A shortage of employees during the pandemic forced the restaurant to do away with breakfast and customers have been anxiously...
Police: Incident near Pocatello school was not attempted abduction
Through further investigation, we were able to determine that incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in ealier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as well as the Idaho State University will be notified of the positive outcome of the investigation. We wish to thank all who were involved in assisting with the investigation.
How the Iraq war led this man to become a podiatrist and open his own clinic in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – It’s no secret that serving in the military can be physically demanding but there’s one aspect of military service that Braden Jenkins didn’t anticipate. The Idaho Falls man served in the Idaho National Guard from 2005 to 2015. During basic training, he recalls doing ruck marches, a test where recruits are required to march six, eight or 12 miles in the wilderness, while carrying a rifle and a load. The test is timed and qualifying candidates are expected to complete it in a certain amount of time.
Investigation underway after two sage-grouse are illegally killed
BLACKFOOT — Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding two female sage-grouse that were illegally taken in southeast Bingham County. A Fish and Game conservation officer discovered the grouse carcasses on Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. in the area of Brush Creek Road and Paradise Road on public land, east of Blackfoot. The incident likely occurred sometime earlier that morning based upon the condition of the remaining carcasses.
Blackfoot to retire players’ numbers Friday night
Blackfoot High School will be retiring the jerseys of three former players who passed away in high school, dating back to 1999, at halftime during the Broncos’ last home football game of the season against Bonneville Friday night. The players to be honored include Brad Wren, Mark Earley, and...
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who runs a bike-building nonprofit for kids
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Robert, a man living in Pocatello. It said:. Robert runs a non-profit program that provides...
Volunteers invite community to harvest festival to help save historical park
SHELLEY — Volunteers are raising money this weekend for a new water system at a local historical park where the water was shut off earlier this year. The fundraiser will help NBC Historical Park in Shelley to fund a new water system. The event is called “The Old-Fashioned Harvest Festival” and will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased at the gate.
UPDATE: One person killed in Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — One person was killed in a crash that happened Friday night at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and one of them flipped over on its roof in front of Pony Express Car Wash. There were no passengers in either vehicle, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
Drivers injured, car overturns in two-vehicle Idaho Falls crash
IDAHO FALLS — First responders are currently on the scene of a crash in front of Pony Express at the intersection of 25th East and John Adams Parkway. Two vehicles were involved and one of them overturned. Both drivers were injured and there were no other passengers in the vehicles, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell.
U.S. Marshals seeking Blackfoot man they believe is armed and dangerous
BLACKFOOT — U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe is armed and dangerous. Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, from Blackfoot, has a history of violence. He currently has a federal warrant for his arrest. He is wanted for a federal probation violation for using drugs.
