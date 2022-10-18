ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50/30/20 Is a Popular Budgeting Model — But Does It Work?

Inflation. Recession. Skyrocketing gas prices. Soaring interest rates. Every day you turn on the TV, news of the worsening economy is enough to make you want to go back to bed and pull the covers over your head. Article continues below advertisement. With the rising costs of literally everything, now...
COVID-19 Stimulus Payments Are Still Available for Some, But Not for Long

Some people who have little to no income may be eligible for a remaining COVID-19 pandemic stimulus check once they take action. This lingering benefit isn’t available for long, so it’s important to take advantage of it sooner rather than later. Here’s how to find out if you’re eligible for an economic impact payment and how to get it.
Should You Sell Your House Now or Wait Until 2023?

The real estate market has been crazy over the past couple of years, with prices soaring at a time when mortgage rates were low, and demand was at an all-time high. The housing market is starting to cool down now that interest rates have increased. If you are considering selling your house, you may wonder if you should wait until next year to see where the market goes.
Secure 2.0: What It Could Mean for Catch-Up Contributions and More

The second iteration of the 2019 Secure Act, dubbed Secure 2.0, is underway. The new version aims to make changes to the retirement income laws through new provisions, including one that could change catch-up contributions. Article continues below advertisement. While Congress isn't in session until the start of 2023, bipartisan...
Building Emergency Savings Can Recession-Proof Your Finances

Money is tight these days. With the cost of everything from rent to roast beef on the rise, it’s getting harder to put money in your emergency fund. If you don’t have enough in your savings to cover a big expense like an unexpected car repair or a broken-down furnace, you aren’t alone. According to a Bankrate survey, less than half of Americans have enough in their savings account to cover a $1,000 unplanned expense.
If You Receive Workmans' Compensation Benefits, You May Owe Uncle Sam

Workmans' compensation benefits (often dubbed workers’ comp) have their own tax treatments — but how are these funds treated differently than ordinary income in the U.S.? The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) lays it all out, but the details can be difficult to sift through. Article continues below advertisement.
Money Experts Love the 80/20 Rule — But Does It Really Work?

Strict budgeting isn’t for everyone. In fact, about 55 percent of Americans don’t use a budget to track their spending, according to one study. So what’s the alternative?. For some, it may be the 80/20 rule for saving money. Article continues below advertisement. While the 80/20 rule...
Student Loan Forgiveness Portal Is Open, Kind Of — Should You Wait to Apply?

The White House has launched the long-awaited student loan forgiveness portal — kind of. It’s a beta version, so the platform may still have some kinks to work out. Does that mean you should wait to apply? It depends. For some, applying now is the best option. For others, it may be okay to wait to complete your student loan forgiveness application. So, how do you know which camp you fall into? Keep reading to find out!
