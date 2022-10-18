Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
6 Analysts Have This to Say About Medical Properties Trust
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Medical Properties Trust MPW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga
6 Analysts Have This to Say About HealthEquity
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on HealthEquity HQY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Morgan Stanley Upgrades EOG Resources, Sees Highest Returns Ahead From These Select Oil Stocks
The energy sector has been a silver lining in a brutal market in 2022, and Morgan Stanley said Wednesday there are still opportunities in the oil and gas space for selective investors. The Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott issued the following three ratings changes:. Upgraded EOG Resources Inc EOG...
Benzinga
A Preview Of Quest Diagnostics's Earnings
Quest Diagnostics DGX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Quest Diagnostics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17. Quest Diagnostics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
This Analyst With 81% Accuracy Rate Upgrades Netflix; Here Are 4 Other Stock Picks For October 19 From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Why WD-40 Company Shares Are Nosediving During Wednesday's After-Hours Session
WD-40 Company WDFC shares are trading lower by 7.38% to $158.94 after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY23 EPS guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. WD-40 reported quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.22. The...
Benzinga
XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
XRP's XRP/USD price has decreased 3.03% over the past 24 hours to $0.45, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -12.0%, moving from $0.50 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are Bollinger Bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.
Republic Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights
Republic Bancorp RBCAA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Republic Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 35.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $0.73. Revenue was up $5.73 million from the same...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Thor Industries Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Thor Industries THO. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share. On Tuesday, Thor Industries will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 45 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Expert Ratings for Union Pacific
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Union Pacific UNP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Union Pacific has an average price target of $220.58 with a high of $260.00 and a low of $187.00.
Benzinga
Polkadot Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Polkadot's DOT/USD price has fallen 3.97% to $5.86. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $6.2 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polkadot over the past...
Dow Jumps 650 Points; Gold Rises Over 1%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.16% to 30,988.75 while the NASDAQ rose 1.88% to 10,814.54. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.05% to 3,740.87. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.2%...
Comments / 0