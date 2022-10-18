Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
VSE Signs On As Embraer Parts Distributor
VSE Aviation’s (Booth 3085) GlobalParts business has signed a two-year deal with Avian Inventory Management to distribute more than 200,000 Embraer parts and stocking units for operators of the Embraer Phenom, Praetor, Legacy, and Lineage models. The new program provides customers with immediate access to stock inventory via Avian’s...
Aviation International News
AeroVanti Club Obtains New Financing
AeroVanti Club (Booth 1717) has launched an investment vehicle worth up to $100 million to finance fleet expansion led by Lafayette Aircraft Leasing. The company has received its first new aircraft purchased with that financing, an Embraer Phenom 100, to complement its fleet of Piaggio Avanti P.180 turboprops. AeroVanti Club...
Aviation International News
InSight Upgrade STC for Hawker 800 Adds Skytrac D150 SDU
Southeast Aerospace (SEA, Booth 4491) plans to offer Skytrac Systems’ DL150 satellite data unit (SDU) as an optional addition to its Universal Avionics InSight flight deck upgrade for the Hawker 800 series. The InSight upgrade will incorporate full datacom capabilities with the DL150, an Iridium Next satellite receiver with pole-to-pole coverage that will meet the requirements of future air navigation system (FANS 1/A+) and long-range FANS 1/A+ oceanic connectivity.
Aviation International News
Textron Aviation Picks Skytrac for FANS Upgrade
Textron Aviation’s Future Air Navigation System (FANS) upgrade for the Beechcraft Hawker 4000 and Cessna Citation Sovereign equipped with Honeywell Epic avionics will use Skytrac equipment for the satcom requirement. The supplemental type certificate (STC) program for the upgrade launches early next year and will feature Skytrac’s DL150 satellite data unit and SkyNode S200-012 air traffic safety services terminal.
Aviation International News
Aircraft Deals Not as Robust but Still Strong
Business aircraft transactions weren’t as robust in the third quarter as they were a year agio, but sales activity nevertheless remained strong. That's according to the International Aircraft Dealers Association’s (IADA, Booth 1268) quarterly Market Report, which was released Tuesday at NBAA-BACE 2022. In the three months that ended September 30, IADA dealers reported 331 closed sales transactions versus 340 in the same period last year.
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Aviation International News
Air Elite FBO Network Welcomes Four New Members
World Fuel's (Booth 4800) Air Elite FBO Network has expanded its global footprint with the acceptance of four new locations: StanCraft Jet Center in Idaho; Gateway Aviation Windsor and Airside Flight Services in Canada; and the Catarina Executive Airport-run facility in Brazil. This brings the network to 84 locations worldwide.
Aviation International News
Heli-One To Offer AW139 Gearbox Testing
Heli-One has established in-house testing capability for the Leonardo AW139 intermediate and tail gearboxes at its Canadian MRO facility in Delta, British Columbia. The company is a Leonardo-authorized component repair and airframe service center and offers services ranging from major inspections to small component repair, including avionics and rescue equipment maintenance services, custom modifications, and repairs developed by Heli-One design engineers.
Aviation International News
AviationManuals Forms Partnerships To Expand Services
AviationManuals is forming a slew of partnerships with key players in the aviation industry to improve and expand its services, the company announced Tuesday at NBAA-BACE. Earlier this year, AviationManuals partnered with the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA), flight training specialist Scott International Procedures (IPC), the Isle of Man Aircraft Registry (IOMAR), and numerous support service vendors.
Aviation International News
Amazon to Lease 10 EFW A330-300 Converted Freighters
More evidence of an increasingly active market for passenger-to-freighter conversions surfaced Friday in the form of a firm agreement by Amazon Air to lease 10 A330-300P2F freighters from commercial aviation finance company Altavair. Hawaiian Airlines has agreed to begin operating the aircraft—now undergoing conversion by Airbus-ST Aerospace joint venture Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH (EFW)—for Amazon upon first delivery, scheduled for late 2023. Hawaiian Airlines began operating A330-200 passenger jets in 2010 and now flies 24 of the Airbus widebodies.
Aviation International News
Potted Planes Still Mean the Pokey
The FAA wants everyone to remember that when it comes to marijuana, the law in the air is different than the law on the ground. It matters not that the U.S. House of Representatives voted earlier this year to decriminalize marijuana, that President Biden is pardoning convictions for federal simple pot possession, or that recreational marijuana use is legal in 10 states and the District of Columbia, decriminalized in 13 others, and up for decriminalization consideration in 14 more. Medical marijuana is legal in 33 states. When it comes to cannabis aboard an aircraft, the official mantra is “just say no,” even if there is a popular new pot strain called “Jet Fuel.”
Aviation International News
Web Manuals Upgrades App
Web Manuals (Booth 1995) has upgraded its app with the same functionality of its web browser, adding a dark mode for better cockpit viewing at night, as well as zooming and background removal functionality for clearer reading of manuals. Users can see which documents are on each aircraft, in addition...
Aviation International News
NATA Updates Sustainable Aviation Business Standard
NATA has released an update to its NATA Sustainability Standard for Aviation Businesses—the self-certification process it launched last year for companies looking to lower their carbon footprint. The most significant additions are the introduction of a second checklist option for companies with more than one location, and the addition of a sustainability strategies supplement to further help organizations achieve the standard.
Aviation International News
All Signature FBOs in California Now Stocking SAF
Signature Aviation has expanded its distribution of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to all 10 of its owned California FBOs, the company announced this week at NBAA-BACE. Signature began permanent supplies of Neste SAF at its San Francisco FBO through its Signature Renew program in 2020. It added several additional locations in the state—a hotbed of SAF production and use due to its favorable tax incentives—over the past two years.
Aviation International News
Hensoldt and Rafael Team for Luftwaffe Electronic Warfare Pod
Germany’s prime sensor solutions provider Hensoldt has joined forces with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel to develop an electronic warfare (EW) pod for the Eurofighter Typhoon. The agreement was signed in Tel Aviv on October 18 by Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller and Rafael’s president and CEO Yoav Har-Even.
