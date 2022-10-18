Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
ACI Expands Mx Operations to Van Nuys
ACI Jet is expanding to Van Nuys Airport (KVNY) in California following the acquisition of the assets of a small aircraft maintenance operation, the company announced Wednesday at NBAA-BACE 2022. The deal allows the FBO operator, Bombardier authorized service facility and Cessna Citation repair station, and aircraft management and charter company to gain a foothold in one of the nation’s largest business aviation airports.
Aviation International News
Advanced Air Mobility Pioneers Point To Bizav's Future
The business aviation community got a close look at the air mobility change that is coming in the shape of new electric and increasingly autonomous aircraft this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. A higher-profile emerging technologies zone at the show includes several pioneers working to bring eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft to market.
Aviation International News
Mente's Four Corners Offers 'Jets as a Service'
Mente Group (Booth 3577) sister company Four Corners Aviation has expanded its fleet to 14 aircraft serving more than 100 clients. The aircraft range in size from a Dassault Falcon 7X to the Bombardier Learjet 45 and are supported by 40 flight crewmembers. Four Corners offers a variety of what...
Aviation International News
Universal Hydrogen to Fly Hydrogen-powered Dash 8 by Year-end
Universal Hydrogen plans to fly the first-ever hydrogen-powered regional airliner by the end of this year using a hydrogen-fuel-cell-based powertrain housed completely in one of the nacelles of a De Havilland Dash 8-300 turboprop. Now in the late stages of testing the powertrain architecture in an iron bird test rig at its facility in Hawthorne, California, Universal Hydrogen has partnered with Aerotec to perform the engine integration and fly the aircraft out of Moses Lake, Washington.
Aviation International News
AeroVanti Club Obtains New Financing
AeroVanti Club (Booth 1717) has launched an investment vehicle worth up to $100 million to finance fleet expansion led by Lafayette Aircraft Leasing. The company has received its first new aircraft purchased with that financing, an Embraer Phenom 100, to complement its fleet of Piaggio Avanti P.180 turboprops. AeroVanti Club...
Aviation International News
Evia Aero Orders 25 Eviation Alice Electric Commuters
Evia Aero has committed to ordering 25 all-electric Alice commuter airplanes from electric aircraft developer Eviation, the companies announced Wednesday at NBAA-BACE 2022. The new German regional airline signed a letter of intent with Eviation just three weeks after the Washington state-based electric aircraft developer kicked off Alice’s flight testing campaign with a successful first flight in Moses Lake, Washington, on September 27.
Aviation International News
All Signature FBOs in California Now Stocking SAF
Signature Aviation has expanded its distribution of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to all 10 of its owned California FBOs, the company announced this week at NBAA-BACE. Signature began permanent supplies of Neste SAF at its San Francisco FBO through its Signature Renew program in 2020. It added several additional locations in the state—a hotbed of SAF production and use due to its favorable tax incentives—over the past two years.
Aviation International News
ACSF Introduces Low-cost FDM for Charter
The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF), in partnership with AirSync and CloudAhoy, is offering a low-cost flight data monitoring (FDM) program to the more than 300 small and medium Part 135 operators that are member companies, the organization announced Monday at NBAA-BACE 2022. This move comes as the National Transportation...
Aviation International News
InSight Upgrade STC for Hawker 800 Adds Skytrac D150 SDU
Southeast Aerospace (SEA, Booth 4491) plans to offer Skytrac Systems’ DL150 satellite data unit (SDU) as an optional addition to its Universal Avionics InSight flight deck upgrade for the Hawker 800 series. The InSight upgrade will incorporate full datacom capabilities with the DL150, an Iridium Next satellite receiver with pole-to-pole coverage that will meet the requirements of future air navigation system (FANS 1/A+) and long-range FANS 1/A+ oceanic connectivity.
Aviation International News
Avfuel to Upgrade Avtrip Program
Global industry fuel provider Avfuel (Booth 2424) is planning an overhaul for its Avtrip loyalty program, taking it into the digital age starting next year. For the nearly three and half decades of the program’s existence, loyalty rewards were mailed to program members. That will change in the first quarter next year, when Avtrip members can choose to cash out their accrued rewards either with a debit push to the recipient in real-time or by payout through PayPal.
Aviation International News
VSE Signs On As Embraer Parts Distributor
VSE Aviation’s (Booth 3085) GlobalParts business has signed a two-year deal with Avian Inventory Management to distribute more than 200,000 Embraer parts and stocking units for operators of the Embraer Phenom, Praetor, Legacy, and Lineage models. The new program provides customers with immediate access to stock inventory via Avian’s...
Aviation International News
Web Manuals Upgrades App
Web Manuals (Booth 1995) has upgraded its app with the same functionality of its web browser, adding a dark mode for better cockpit viewing at night, as well as zooming and background removal functionality for clearer reading of manuals. Users can see which documents are on each aircraft, in addition...
Aviation International News
Piper Adds Garmin G3000 Updates to M600 SLS Flight Deck
General aviation airframer Piper Aircraft (Booth 4886, Static AD_409) has incorporated the latest updates to the Garmin G3000 avionics suite aboard its M600 SLS. The SLS (short for "safety, luxury, and support") is on display this week during NBAA-BACE 2022 at Orlando Executive Airport. According to Piper, the new software...
Aviation International News
Access Solutions on Display Amid Charter Boom
The heavy lifters of the charter world—the major fleet operators, membership and jet card providers, and fractional programs—get most of the attention in the access arena. But they are far outnumbered and out-lifted by smaller charter operators and full-service charter management companies that provide the majority of worldwide charter service. More than a score of such firms are exhibiting at NBAA 2022, providing rich opportunities for charter customers, aircraft owners, and fellow operators to discuss the latest responses to today’s unprecedented demand for lift.
Aviation International News
JSSI Parts & Leasing Plans Florida Warehouse
JSSI Parts & Leasing (Booth 4835) plans to open an aircraft parts warehouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to attend to what the company said is a growing business aviation market. Through the new warehouse, the unit of Jet Support Services—an independent provider of all-OEM maintenance support and financial services to business aviation—will offer more efficient, cost-effective, and quicker aircraft parts procurement to operators and maintenance facilities in the area.
Aviation International News
JSSI Highlights New 'Fully Integrated' Brand
Aftermarket maintenance specialist Jet Support Services International (Booth 4835) brings a new “fully integrated” brand identity to NBAA-BACE 2022. It is also highlighting its portfolio of guaranteed-cost maintenance plans, data services, and maintenance-tracking and inventory-management solutions at the show. Chicago-based JSSI began expanding beyond its core flight-hour-based maintenance...
Aviation International News
Banyan Ramps Up Gogo 5G Installation Provisioning
On the heels of earning a multiple STC for installation of Gogo’s Avance L3 Core and Plus Wi-Fi systems on the HondaJet, Banyan Air Service (Booths 1954, 2195, 2424) announced at NBAA-BACE 2022 that it has begun provisioning aircraft in the southeastern U.S. for Gogo’s forthcoming 5G service. These aircraft include a Bombardier Global 5000, Gulfstream G550, Embraer Legacy 600, and “numerous” other business aircraft, the FBO/MRO said.
Aviation International News
Winglet Tech Expanding STC To Include Citation Sovereign+
Winglet Technology will amend its current Cessna Citation Sovereign winglet supplemental type certificate (STC) to include the Sovereign+, the company (Booth 1828) announced Wednesday at NBAA-BACE 2002. Winglet Technology president Bob Kiser called the amended STC a natural follow on to the original Sovereign STC awarded by the FAA in June 2017 and EASA in April 2020. The company also previously said it would add the Citation Latitude to the STC.
Aviation International News
JetNet To Acquire Asset Insight
Aviation intelligence firm JetNet (Booth 1236) has announced that it has agreed to acquire aviation valuation firm Asset Insight, creator of the eValues real-time valuation tool. JetNet said the acquisition is likely one of several upcoming transactions that will leverage a recent majority investment led by Silversmith Capital Partners, a...
