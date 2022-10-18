Global industry fuel provider Avfuel (Booth 2424) is planning an overhaul for its Avtrip loyalty program, taking it into the digital age starting next year. For the nearly three and half decades of the program’s existence, loyalty rewards were mailed to program members. That will change in the first quarter next year, when Avtrip members can choose to cash out their accrued rewards either with a debit push to the recipient in real-time or by payout through PayPal.

