Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Victoria Ellen Murray
Victoria Ellen Murray (Vicky) age 67 of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Vicky was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 31, 1955. She and her dearly departed husband Sam Murray immigrated to America in 1987 and began a new life in south Florida. After living in Miami for a half decade, they moved to the Florida Keys, where they spent the next twenty years together. While her two children were in school, she was a devoted stay-at-home mom. When they graduated and moved out, she worked as a retail sales manager at World Wide Sportsman in Islamorada. After the passing of her husband in 2013, she moved to Ocala, where she retired and has lived since. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandsons, and her friends. She also enjoyed gardening, building puzzles, and knitting and crocheting.
ocala-news.com
Clifford Darline Fulford
On February 5th, 1933, Clifford Darline Fulford was born in Umatilla, FL to her parents Julius Dalton and Carrie Lee Fulford. She was born into a big family, she had serval brothers and sisters. At a young age, her family moved to the Ocala area. Her family was of farming origin. As a child, she spent many days after school in the fields with her mom, dad, and siblings. Her love for boiled peanuts started around this time, and she loved them her whole life.
ocala-news.com
Walter Lee Flowers
Remembering a son, brother, friend, lover, father, and Grandfather. Walter Lee Flowers was born on July 18, 1961, to Oznie Flowers and Geraldine Oliver in Ocala, Florida. Walter received his formal education in the Public Schools of Marion County, Florida, graduating from Vanguard High School. At the age of 16,...
ocala-news.com
Kenneth Raymond Easton
Kenneth Raymond Easton, 70, of Ocala, Fl, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Service and visitation will be 2-4pm on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society in Timber Ridge.
ocala-news.com
Magnificent Frigatebirds Over Lake Weir
After Hurricane Ian, Marion Audubon birders spotted six new species that have never been recorded in Marion County, plus many other rarities! These birds rode the outer bands from the east coast inland. Pictured are two of eight magnificent frigatebirds seen over Lake Weir that day. Thanks to Michele Reyes for sharing!
ocala-news.com
Jose G. Palomino
Jose G. Palomino was born in Lima, Peru in 1936. He immigrated to the United States in the 1960s where he used his skills as an automobile mechanic, until his retirement. He married Josefina Rosa in 1989 and lived in the Bronx, NY until 2018 when they relocated to Ocala, Florida.
ocala-news.com
Kenneth David Ryder
Kenneth David Ryder, 72, of Ocklawaha passed away peacefully at home Thursday, October 13th. He is survived by his loving wife Terri, his son Matt {Kelli} Ryder, son Wade Ryder, daughter Staci King, grandsons Cody (Sarah) King, Chase (Briana) King, granddaughter Kennedy Ryder, brother Richard {Barbara} Ryder, and sister Cecelia Meyer. Kenneth was a doting great grandfather to Rowan, Cade, Colton, and Cash. Kenneth is preceded in death by father Robert Ryder, brother Stephen Ryder, and mother Ann Prosser Ryder.
ocala-news.com
Dennis K. Roberts
Dennis K. Roberts, Sr., 67, of Dunnellon, FL, passed away October 15, 2022, in Gainesville, FL. Dennis was born in Grove City, PA, on August 19, 1955, to George and Shirley (Gilbert) Roberts, Sr. Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an over the road...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala, SunTran celebrating Mobility Week
The City of Ocala, along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and partners across the state of Florida, are celebrating the sixth annual Mobility Week beginning on Friday, October 21 through Friday, October 28. Cities, counties, metropolitan/transportation planning organizations, transit agencies, and more will host events to encourage Floridians...
ocala-news.com
Lawrence Arthur Bjonnes
Mr. Lawrence Arthur Bjonnes, 75, passed away peacefully at Cate’s Hospice House on October 15, 2022 in Ocala, FL. He was born on July 11, 1947 to the late Dorothy and Ole` Bjonnes of Staten Island, New York. He married on April 26, 1969 to his sweetheart, Roseann Engravido, and purchased their first home in Hazlet, NJ.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Wellness Community Garden hosting ‘Replant Day’ on October 22
The Ocala Wellness Community Garden will host its next Garden Replant Day on Saturday, October 22. The gardening event, which is free to attend, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Ocala Wellness Community Garden located at 2233 W Silver Springs Boulevard. During the event, participants will be planting fall seasonal seeds and tidying up the garden area.
ocala-news.com
OPD, St. Paul A.M.E. Church to host book and ice cream giveaway this weekend
The Ocala Police Department is teaming up with St. Paul A.M.E. Church and the Poinciana Heights Task Force to host a children’s book and ice cream giveaway this weekend. The event will be held on Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at Dr. N.H. Jones Elementary School, which is located at 1900 SW 5th Street in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week
The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
ocala-news.com
Candy donations being accepted for Ocala’s Boo Bash Halloween event
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is currently in need of candy donations for its “Boo Bash” Halloween event that will be held later this month at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center. This family-friendly event will take place on Monday, October 31, from 5:30 p.m. until...
ocala-news.com
Forest High School placed on lockdown after gun found in bathroom
(Update from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office: Forest High School has been cleared and is now back to normal operations. Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.) Forest High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown on Friday morning after a firearm was located inside a restroom. According to...
ocala-news.com
Fort McCoy man accused of committing $118 theft at Dollar General
A 34-year-old Fort McCoy man was arrested after he was accused of stealing $118 worth of merchandise from a Dollar General store in Marion County. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a deputy trainee responded to the Dollar General located at 12911 NE Jacksonville Road in Anthony in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a female employee who advised that she had observed Dustin Lee Heaberlin as he improperly scanned multiple items at a self-checkout kiosk.
ocala-news.com
Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved
I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
ocala-news.com
Ocala suspension of service disconnections to expire on October 31
The City of Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy will expire on Monday, October 31. According to the city, the disconnection policy for past due balances will resume on Tuesday, November 1. Residential customers who are experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill, for any reason, must contact a service representative to make necessary payment arrangements and/or enroll in the city’s prepaid billing program.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man wanted for common law cheating
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man who is wanted for common law cheating. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Michael Ryan Dockery. In July of 2020,...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing, endangered 79-year-old woman
(Update: Shortly after this article published, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office advised that Ellen Francis Armao has been located and is in good health.) The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered 79-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home in Belleview on Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0