Austin, TX

Community Impact Austin

City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns

Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt

The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
BUDA, TX
KVUE

Affordable housing community planned for northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin nonprofit announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in northeast Austin. Called ASPIRE, the development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood Drive, according to BiGAUSTIN, a nonprofit community development financial institution.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million

5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Planet Fitness location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
CEDAR PARK, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Williamson County Cuts Ribbon on 200th Voter-Approved Road Project

Officials this week cut the ribbon on Williamson County’s CR 200 safety project, marking the completion of the county’s 200th voter-approved road bond project. Williamson County Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long and County Judge Bill Gravell were joined by representatives from the City of Liberty Hill and road contractors to celebrate this milestone project, which extends from the Capital Metro Railroad to CR 201 — a distance of approximately one mile.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Karlin pauses apartments at former 3M site in response to community pushback

Karlin Real Estate said on Monday it is abruptly pausing its plans to build housing right now at Highpoint at 2222, the former 3M site. The project slowdown is a direct result of a groundswell of community response to its plan to build the first 315 of 1,400 apartment units, which was reported on in depth by Four Points News earlier this month.
AUSTIN, TX
akinseagleseye.com

Austin’s rising living costs turns frustratingly high

It’s the word that comes to most people’s minds whenever the topic of economics comes up these days. It’s a heated debate at times, a genuine economic concern at others. To some, it’s simply the general increase in prices of goods and services as time passes. To others, it’s the difference between eating today or going hungry, affording proper clothing or using whatever they have, achieving their dreams or foregoing them. According to the Living Wage Calculator, created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the living wage for the United States in 2021 would be $24.16 per hour for a family of four with both working parents, or $100,498.60 per year before taxes. In 2020, the living yearly salary was $89,605.51 before taxes.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Critical drought declared for Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District

AUSTIN, Texas - The Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District has declared a critical drought. General manager Tim Loftus declared Stage 3 after one of the district's drought triggers, the Lovelady Monitor Well, passed below its Critical Drought trigger earlier this week. The other is Barton Springs. November is the first...
AUSTIN, TX

