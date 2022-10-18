Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Is life in Austin just ‘waiting in traffic’? Local group envisions a different future
Is traffic the future of Austin?
City of Leander now limiting residential zoning requests in response to future water capacity concerns
Leander City Council made a decision to limit residential zoning due water capacity concerns amid future population growth at its Oct. 20 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Leander City Council unanimously voted in favor of limiting zoning requests seeking to add residential zoning or to increase density of residential land uses...
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
Affordable housing community planned for northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin nonprofit announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in northeast Austin. Called ASPIRE, the development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood Drive, according to BiGAUSTIN, a nonprofit community development financial institution.
CBS Austin
Hundreds will skip F1 crowds by instead arriving by private jet at Austin's airport
Austin's airport is expecting as many as 30,000 passengers to go through the terminal every day through the long Formula 1 weekend, but one small sector of air passengers will be arriving in style on their private jets. For many Formula 1 fans one of the first views they get...
Austin airport continues to see massive growth, travelers noticing the difference
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said they've seen massive amounts of growth year after year. Now, with large events like The Austin City Limits Festival and the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix, they're preparing for record-breaking traffic coming in and out of the airport. This...
luxury-houses.net
An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million
5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
Click2Houston.com
Surf Lakes signs agreement to build ‘biggest surf park development on the planet’ in Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas – A 12-acre Surf Lake is coming to Austin as early as mid-2023 after the company signed an exclusive territory agreement to build “the biggest surf park development on the planet,” according to a release. The 400-acre ‘Pura Vida’ community, purchased by local developers, will...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Planet Fitness location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
newsradioklbj.com
Williamson County Cuts Ribbon on 200th Voter-Approved Road Project
Officials this week cut the ribbon on Williamson County’s CR 200 safety project, marking the completion of the county’s 200th voter-approved road bond project. Williamson County Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long and County Judge Bill Gravell were joined by representatives from the City of Liberty Hill and road contractors to celebrate this milestone project, which extends from the Capital Metro Railroad to CR 201 — a distance of approximately one mile.
fourpointsnews.com
Karlin pauses apartments at former 3M site in response to community pushback
Karlin Real Estate said on Monday it is abruptly pausing its plans to build housing right now at Highpoint at 2222, the former 3M site. The project slowdown is a direct result of a groundswell of community response to its plan to build the first 315 of 1,400 apartment units, which was reported on in depth by Four Points News earlier this month.
akinseagleseye.com
Austin’s rising living costs turns frustratingly high
It’s the word that comes to most people’s minds whenever the topic of economics comes up these days. It’s a heated debate at times, a genuine economic concern at others. To some, it’s simply the general increase in prices of goods and services as time passes. To others, it’s the difference between eating today or going hungry, affording proper clothing or using whatever they have, achieving their dreams or foregoing them. According to the Living Wage Calculator, created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the living wage for the United States in 2021 would be $24.16 per hour for a family of four with both working parents, or $100,498.60 per year before taxes. In 2020, the living yearly salary was $89,605.51 before taxes.
Remember these old Austin spots? Nostalgic restaurants, businesses no longer around
KXAN viewers took some time to reminisce on some Austin staples that are no longer in business.
Whether you’re headed to Formula 1 or not, watch out for these traffic changes
We are on the cusp of what's expected to be one of Austin airport's busiest travel weekends ever.
fox7austin.com
Critical drought declared for Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District
AUSTIN, Texas - The Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District has declared a critical drought. General manager Tim Loftus declared Stage 3 after one of the district's drought triggers, the Lovelady Monitor Well, passed below its Critical Drought trigger earlier this week. The other is Barton Springs. November is the first...
Mother of student thrown into wall speaks at Round Rock ISD school board meeting, wants apology for son
AUSTIN, Texas — When Tatiana Alfano approached the microphone at the Round Rock ISD school board meeting on Thursday evening, she came prepared with a lengthy statement. She prefaced to the board that it would take longer than two minutes, but felt it was necessary. Alfano believes the district...
kut.org
Austin is looking for a place to store massive amounts of water to pull from during droughts
Austin is planning a big underground water storage project that would provide it with another source of water during droughts. But city planners are not sure exactly where to put it. This week, they'll meet with residents of Lee, Bastrop and Travis counties, the three counties that may end up playing host to the project.
Here is what Southwest Austin, Dripping Springs residents need to know before early voting begins Oct. 24
Early voting will begin Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in the Cedar Park and Leander area are able to cast ballots in a number of races. Below is a guide to what is on the ballot,...
Austin ISD, Austin Public Health and Ascension Seton warn of worse than normal flu season
This year's flu season is expected to hit harder than previous years, and Austin ISD confirmed the virus is already in area schools.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Comments / 0