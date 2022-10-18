Read full article on original website
Related
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Can you get dementia at a young age?
While this is rare, dementia may occur in people before age 65. A person is more likely to have a rare or genetic form of dementia if they develop it at a younger age. Dementia is a progressive loss of cognitive function that is severe enough to impair a person’s ability to perform daily tasks.
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Eating 5 to 6 prunes a day may prevent bone loss, osteoporosis
Osteoporosis, or loss of bone mass and density, afflicts many people, especially people over 50, leading to an increased risk of breaks and fractures. A new randomized controlled study finds that eating 5-6 prunes a day can preserve bone mass and density, arresting the development of osteoporosis. The same researchers,...
8 of the best online therapy programs for kids in 2022
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Mental health conditions can affect how children manage their emotions, behave, and learn. Therapy can help them with a variety of issues.
Walking 8,200 steps a day may lower your risk of chronic disease, study finds
New research based on fitness tracker data adds specificity to our current understanding of how many steps a person should walk each day to protect their health. The study suggests that a goal of 8,200 steps a day significantly lowers a person’s risk of chronic disease. Increasing step count...
Vitamin B1 may decrease the chances of migraine headaches
Migraine headaches can be debilitating and difficult to treat. Researchers are still working to discover factors that influence migraine development and the best ways to treat and prevent these headaches. A recent study found that diets high in the B vitamin thiamine were associated with a decreased risk of migraine....
Frequent hair straightener use doubles uterine cancer risk
Uterine cancer is the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer in women around the world. A new study from the National Institutes of Health has found that women who use hair straightening products are twice as likely to develop uterine cancer than those who do not. Researchers believe Black women may...
What is active release therapy, and does it work?
Active release therapy is a set of techniques for treating musculoskeletal problems. After feeling for the precise location of musculoskeletal dysfunction, practitioners aim to release affected tissues. However, the scientific evidence for active release therapy remains limited. This article is about active release therapy. After explaining who performs this treatment,...
Parkinson's disease: Zinc may enhance a protein's protective role
Experts believe several factors contribute to the development of Parkinson’s disease. Some studies suggest one factor may be the formation of Lewy bodies in the brain, created by clusters of a protein called alpha-synuclein. Previous research has shown that zinc may increase alpha-synuclein accumulation. Still, the mechanisms behind this...
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
Alzheimer's: Study finds molecule that may help clear toxic build-up
Neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis, are characterized by a build-up of waste products in the brain and nervous system. These waste products impede nerve impulses, leading to mental and physical symptoms. A new study in mice has found a molecule that activates microglia — immune...
How a new AI algorithm may help streamline lung cancer radiation therapy
Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death and the second most common type of cancer in the world. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital have developed an AI algorithm capable of identifying and targeting lung cancer tumors on CT scans in a few seconds. The research...
Wrist fracture: Risk factors, treatment, and recovery
A wrist fracture is a break in a wrist bone. It is often the result of a fall or trauma. The most common cause of this injury is a fall on an outstretched hand. A wrist fracture is a break in one of the bones that form the wrist. It can happen due to an injury from a fall or when someone excessively bends or twists their wrist.
What is delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS)?
DOMS is muscle pain and stiffness that occurs after strenuous or unusual physical activity. The most likely cause is microtears in the muscle tissue that lead to inflammation. Massages, heat packs, and pain relievers can reduce DOMS severity. DOMS is a type of muscle pain that peaks 1–2 days after...
Colorectal cancer: Noninvasive tests may be just as effective as colonoscopy
The fecal immunochemical test (FIT) and multitarget stool DNA (mt-sDNA) test are two of the most commonly used noninvasive screening tests for colorectal cancer. A new study analyzing data from a national insurer’s claims database suggests that FIT was more cost-effective than the mt-sDNA test but did not differ in patient outcomes.
Mucous layer changes in the colon may trigger ulcerative colitis
Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can cause severe symptoms, such as abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and weight loss. People with ulcerative colitis experience flare-ups and periods of remission. Current treatments can alleviate but not cure the condition. A new study suggests that a simple stool test...
Goldenhar syndrome: Symptoms and outlook
Goldenhar syndrome is a disorder that a person has from birth. It causes changes in the development of the face and spine. Most people with Goldenhar syndrome have a typical life expectancy, but it can be life threatening in some cases. Goldenhar syndrome is part of the oculo-auriculo-vertebral (OAV) spectrum,...
What to know about Krabbe disease
Krabbe disease is a rare genetic disorder in which a person lacks an enzyme that breaks down specific lipids. The lipid buildup progressively destroys the nervous system, causing neurological symptoms and eventually leading to death. Most individuals with Krabbe disease develop the condition in infancy. Among this group, there is...
'Bionic pancreas' could provide 'excellent control' of type 1 diabetes
A new automated insulin delivery system, described as a “bionic pancreas,” tracks a person’s blood glucose levels using a glucose monitor, then automatically delivers insulin when required using an insulin pump. This device replaces the need to test glucose levels using the existing standard of care, such...
