Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week. David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, says Ethan Crumbley is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges. The 16-year-old is due in court Monday. Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting. He was 15 when the shooting happened.
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Recreational marijuana legalization will be back on the South Dakota ballot in November. Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis but it was nullified by a legal challenge. Whether the politically red state will pass it twice is uncertain. It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures and different factors are in play. When 54% of voters approved the constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, it may have benefited from being tied to another ballot measure to approve medical marijuana. This time around, it's on its own. One of the organizers for legalization said voters for the midterm are likely to be older and perhaps less favorably inclined toward recreational marijuana than the electorate of 2020.
Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia
ARLINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Democrats want Georgia to join 38 other states in expanding the state-federal Medicaid health insurance program to cover all able-bodied adults. To press that point, the Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams, opened her campaign at the site of a rural Georgia hospital that had closed. More than 450,000 Georgians could gain coverage if Medicaid were broadened. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has his own less expansive plan and he says it would be better. Medicaid expansion is also an issue in 10 other nonexpansion states that are electing governors or lawmakers this year. In South Dakota, voters will decide a referendum on expansion. In Kansas and Wisconsin, Democratic governors are seeking reelection after failing to persuade Republican legislatures to broaden coverage.
