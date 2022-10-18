Watch Usher sweetly serenade Issa Rae

Usher recently delighted fans when he brought actress Issa Rae onstage to serenade her during his Las Vegas residency.

The hitmaker shared a video of the sweet moment -- that has since gone viral -- on his Instagram.

In it, he asks Rae, "Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple songs to you? Can I just serenade you a little bit?”

He proceeded to sing her his hit "Superstar" from his fourth studio album, "Confessions," released in 2004.

The singer captioned his post of the moment, "@issarae in the building!! #UsherMyWay 🍫 All Love"

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious remarks about how they would've reacted if they were in Rae's position.

Celebs also weighed in. "This brought me so much joy @issarae @usher" actress Kerry Washington wrote, while director Ava DuVernay commented, "Yeassss!!!!!"

Usher previously told "Good Morning America" that fans could expect him to be "a bit on the wild side" during the residency.

The residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM runs until the end of October and picks back up again in March 2023.