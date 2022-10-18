Michael B. Jordan Talks 'Creed III,' the Secret to Creating a Great Training Montage, and the ‘Rocky’ Franchise

Read full article on original website
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Character Posters Show Namor, Okoye, and More in Glorious Detail
As the early box office numbers have already predicted, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is gearing up to be one of 2022’s biggest hits. The highly anticipated new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is less than a month away from its premiere, which means it’s full steam ahead when it comes to new material to tease fans. Today, Marvel released some character posters that bring main and supporting cast front and center in stunning detail.
How Black Adam Learned English So Fast Explained by Producers
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Black Adam takes us five thousand years into the past of the DC Extended Universe to explain how Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) stole his power from the Council of Wizards. Teth-Adam was not the Champion chosen by the Wizards and got his powers passed on to him by his son, Hurut (Jalon Christian). Consumed by his rage after the death of his son and incapable of controlling his powers, Teth-Adam almost destroys Kahndaq, which leads the Council of Wizards to imprison him until he is freed in the present. However, just a few moments after leaving his prison, Teth-Adam is already capable of speaking and understanding English. We doubt he spent five thousand years studying languages in his cell, so how did Black Adam learn English so fast? There’s a perfectly good explanation for this.
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Talk ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Joker 2,’ and the Penguin HBO Max Series
One of my favorite films of 2022 is writer-director Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Loaded with fantastic performances from Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon, along a brilliant script, McDonagh’s latest work is one of those special films that doesn’t come along too often. I really can’t recommend it enough.
What Are Black Adam’s Powers? The Antihero’s Incredible Abilities Explained
Black Adam star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has repeatedly emphasized the extreme power of his antihero character even in comparison with other superheroes and villains. His catchphrase for promoting the film states that the character’s arrival means, “the hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change.” But just what, specifically, are the new DC Extended Universe star’s powers?
Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Haunted Mansion' Hits "Sweet Spot" of Scary and Funny
Good news for all the happy haunts out there: Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion movie is progressing brilliantly, according to Jamie Lee Curtis. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. Curtis praised how well director Justin Simien has managed to balance what she calls the “sweet spot of scary, funny and adventure.” The movie’s production is moving along steadily, ahead of its release date of August 11th in the United States.
Superman And Black Adam Have Battled Before — In Animation
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. During the lead-up to Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has made two things very clear. The first is his insistent promise that the antihero's film will "change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe," though the veracity of that claim is being debated as the film hits theaters. The second is to face off against Superman in a future film. Black Adam's mid-credits scene delivers upon that promise, as Henry Cavill slips back into the Superman suit to try and talk Black Adam into staying in his home country of Khandaq. But the Man of Steel and the dark demigod have battled before — namely, in the DC Showcase animated short, Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam.
From 'Andor' to 'The Rings of Power,' Why Prequels Are Perfect for TV
Remember when "prequel" was a bad word? Something that would make you groan over how obvious it is that the concept is a cash grab. Something about going backwards can make the product feel more soulless than if they had just made a sequel to move the story forward, even if that forward momentum just led to more of the same. Especially in the world of films, prequels were almost always looked down upon. This is largely due to the initial response to both the Star Wars prequels and The Hobbit movies, both of which were highly anticipated and ultimately ended up disappointing fans and critics. For years prequels were left for straight-to-video bargain bins, like The Scorpion King sequels or any number of Disney prequels. Sometimes a good one would sneak in, but the glut of them gave them a pretty bad reputation. The '90s all the way up until the 2010s were not kind to the concept. That is until the era of peak TV.
'The Menu' Footage Shows Off Ralph Fiennes' Pretentious Clientele
Anticipation has been mouthwatering for the upcoming black comedy horror The Menu from Searchlight Pictures, and the studio has now released a pair of promotional clips showing off some new footage from the film The film's star-studded cast is led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who play young couple Margot and Tyler. The latter is a high profile food influencer, and convinces Margot to travel with him to a remote island restaurant helmed by the mysterious celebrity chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). The pair arrive with a large group of other guests to the restaurant, Hawthorne, expecting to simply have a lavish meal. However, as the film progresses, it becomes clear that the chef has some more sinister motives behind his restaurant, with Searchlight noting that Slowik will prepare "some shocking surprises" for his unsuspecting visitors.
How to Watch 'Wendell and Wild'
When fiendishly talented filmmakers work together to make a movie, it becomes more than a movie, it’s alchemy. Henry Selick, the stop-motion genius behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, joins Jordan Peele, the horror master behind Get Out, to bring an overabundance of tricks and treats this Halloween with Wendell and Wild, the wickedly hilarious and visually spectacular stop-motion animated film coming to Netflix this Halloween. As if these two geniuses aren’t enough, Wendell and Wild reunites Peele with his longtime collaborator Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu), with the two voicing the titular demon brothers trying to get out of hell by making a deal with Kat Elliot, an orphaned teenage girl living in a hell of her own. Their offer? Release them into the mortal world by becoming their hellmaiden, and they’ll bring her dead parents back to life.
Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier Talk ‘Ticket to Paradise’ and What They Learned Working with George Clooney and Julia Roberts
With director Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise now playing in theaters, a few days ago I got to sit down with Kaitlyn Dever and Maxime Bouttier to talk about their new romantic comedy. In the film, Julia Roberts and George Clooney play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter (Dever) from marrying someone she just met (Bouttier). As you might expect, things do not go according to plan.
'Sam & Kate' Trailer: Dustin Hoffman & Sissy Spacek Team Up With Their Real Children for Cozy Rom-Com
This holiday season it's all in the family, and we mean that on several levels. A new trailer for Sam & Kate has just been released, giving us a glimpse into the new criss-cross romantic dramedy. Sam & Kate is a life-affirming family film that stars the Oscar-winning pair Dustin...
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Hot Toys Releases Green Goblin Figure With Upgraded Suit
Norman's on sabbatical, honey! Just when you think you won't get any more Green Goblin content, Hot Toys surprises fans with a look at Norman Osborn from Spider-Man: No Way Home in his most menacing look yet. The Green Goblin (Upgraded Suit) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure was a surprise reveal and includes an "expertly sculpted portrait capturing Willem Dafoe’s maniacal portrayal of Norman Osborn / Green Goblin."
Best Superman Portrayals in Movies and TV, Ranked
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.The highly-anticipated DCEU release Black Adam is here, the byproduct of Dwayne Johnson’s rallying to see the character brought to the screen for over a decade. Reportedly, however, Black Adam is not the only character Johnson rallied for to be included, even stepping over the head of ex-President of DC Films Walter Hamada to get it done. That character? Superman. Not just any Superman, but actor and friend Henry Cavill’s Superman, the most recent iteration of the character on film.
'High School's Railey and Seazynn Gilliland Discuss Importance of Queer Representation on TV
If you haven't checked out the new Amazon FreeVee series High School yet, your '90s grunge heart implores you do so. Based on the autobiographical New York Times Best-Selling Memoir of the same name by pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin, the series follows the twin teens through high school as they begin to discover who they are as individuals, and what their place in the world is. Portrayed by real-life sisters Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, their roles as Tegan and Sara mark these actresses' debut onscreen appearances. In an interview with Variety, the pair discussed the importance of a show like High School, and the fears they had to overcome while filming.
'Werewolf by Night': 10 MCU Monsters That Could Use Their Own Special
The first Marvel Studios' special presentation, Werewolf by Night, has opened up the monstrous side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the rest of the MCU. Both critics and fans have been very positive towards the project, as evident by the 91% score it has on Rotten Tomatoes. It's safe to say that individuals like Jack (Werewolf by Night) and Ted (Man-Thing) will make their presence known around the MCU.
Kit Harington Thriller 'Blood For Dust' Finds International Distributors
Highland Film Group has just locked international distribution deals for the upcoming action thriller Blood for Dust, which will star Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington, and Josh Lucas. The film is set to begin production this November in Montana. Blood for Dust will tell the story of down-on-his-luck traveling salesman Cliff (McNairy), who reunites with his old friend Ricky (Harington), a successful illegal weapons dealer. Cliff soon finds himself agreeing to partner up with Ricky, who is getting ready to travel drugs across state lines for an American cartel boss (Lucas). However, things go majorly awry when Ricky goes murderous and Cliff finds himself in a fight for survival. The film sounds like a crime drama mixed with a survival thriller, which may end up being an entertaining bloodbath.
What Do We Want From ‘Man of Steel 2’?
Nearly a decade after the current run of DC movies kicked off with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013, it finally looks like we might possibly get another solo Superman film. This comes after years of uncertainty surrounding if Henry Cavill would even return to play Clark Kent again. Following the major controversy surrounding Justice League, it seemed that might be the last time we ever saw this version of Superman again. This went as far as Superman having faceless cameos in Shazam! and Peacemaker, clearly still holding out hope that he would return. After a quick cameo in Black Adam, it looks like this Man of Steel could conceivably grace the silver screen again in the (hopefully) near future. But where do we go from here? What do we exactly want from a Man of Steel 2?
How Does 'Black Adam' Fit Into the DCEU?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.Black Adam, the newest installment in the DC Expanded Universe of connected films, first caught the interest of producer and star, Dwayne Johnson, way back in 2007 before there ever was a DCEU. Fifteen years later, Johnson actually managed to stick with the character all the way to the big screen. How does a movie first dreamed up in the mid-2000s (and it kind of shows) fit into the current mythology of the DCEU? And is it that important whether or not Black Adam fits in at all?
What Is the Unseen World Mentioned in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores a number of topics from the critically acclaimed books (the original source material for the insanely popular series) that its juggernaut predecessor barely made mention of, if at all. The Unseen World is one of the concepts from the books that The Rings of Power touches upon, albeit rather succinctly. Since the show seems to be all set for a new season, it’s safe to assume that the topic will be explored in more detail in the upcoming episodes. But what exactly is the Unseen World and what do we know so far about it?
How to Watch 'The Spectacular Spider-Man'
In 2009 the popular animated show, The Spectacular Spider-Man was unfortunately canceled when Disney's acquisition of Marvel led to Sony giving up the animation rights to Spider-Man. The show ran for two seasons and ended on a cliffhanger, but both were successes among audiences and critics. The cast of the show would stick around in the Spider-Man universe for some time, with Peter Parker voice actor Josh Keaton going on to play Electro in Insomniac's 2018 Spider-Man game, and Harry Osborn voice actor James Arnold Taylor voicing Spider-Man in the 2013 game Lego Marvel Superheroes. Both voice actors also played roles in other Marvel projects too, such as in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance games.
