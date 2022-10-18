Read full article on original website
'The Menu' Footage Shows Off Ralph Fiennes' Pretentious Clientele
Anticipation has been mouthwatering for the upcoming black comedy horror The Menu from Searchlight Pictures, and the studio has now released a pair of promotional clips showing off some new footage from the film The film's star-studded cast is led by Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult, who play young couple Margot and Tyler. The latter is a high profile food influencer, and convinces Margot to travel with him to a remote island restaurant helmed by the mysterious celebrity chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). The pair arrive with a large group of other guests to the restaurant, Hawthorne, expecting to simply have a lavish meal. However, as the film progresses, it becomes clear that the chef has some more sinister motives behind his restaurant, with Searchlight noting that Slowik will prepare "some shocking surprises" for his unsuspecting visitors.
Angelina Jolie to Play Opera Singer Maria Callas in Upcoming Biopic
Angelina Jolie will star as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic from Spencer's Pablo Larrain. Maria will tell the triumphant and tragic tale of the soprano during her last, isolated years in Paris in the 1970s. Variety reports that Steven Knight will write the script for Maria....
Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Haunted Mansion' Hits "Sweet Spot" of Scary and Funny
Good news for all the happy haunts out there: Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion movie is progressing brilliantly, according to Jamie Lee Curtis. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. Curtis praised how well director Justin Simien has managed to balance what she calls the “sweet spot of scary, funny and adventure.” The movie’s production is moving along steadily, ahead of its release date of August 11th in the United States.
How to Watch 'Wendell and Wild'
When fiendishly talented filmmakers work together to make a movie, it becomes more than a movie, it’s alchemy. Henry Selick, the stop-motion genius behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, joins Jordan Peele, the horror master behind Get Out, to bring an overabundance of tricks and treats this Halloween with Wendell and Wild, the wickedly hilarious and visually spectacular stop-motion animated film coming to Netflix this Halloween. As if these two geniuses aren’t enough, Wendell and Wild reunites Peele with his longtime collaborator Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu), with the two voicing the titular demon brothers trying to get out of hell by making a deal with Kat Elliot, an orphaned teenage girl living in a hell of her own. Their offer? Release them into the mortal world by becoming their hellmaiden, and they’ll bring her dead parents back to life.
New 'Mayfair Witches' Trailer Reveals New Release Date
AMC Networks' upcoming show Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches has just received a new teaser trailer, which has revealed a new release date for the series. According to the new 30-second teaser, Mayfair Witches' first two episodes will be released on January 8, 2022, with subsequent episodes being dropped weekly. The show was originally set to premiere on January 5. The series will air on AMC and will be also available to stream on AMC+ as well. Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston. The show's recurring cast includes Annabeth Gish, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, and Jen Richards.
Pregnant! ‘Ellen Show’ Singer Sophia Grace Brownlee Reveals She Is Expecting Baby No. 1: Details
Sophia Grace Brownlee, who is known for performing alongside cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when they were toddlers, announced that she is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1. “Hi everyone. Welcome back to...
Comparing 'Rosaline' and 'Romeo + Juliet' – Dueling Takes on the Same Timeless Classic
The premise of Romeo and Juliet has been refashioned into many different narratives over the years. Some have left an indelible mark on viewers’ imaginations and to this day, stand the test of time. If you’ve seen Hulu’s Rosaline, a take on the classic story by way of adapting Rebecca Serle's novel When You Were Mine, you might notice that Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 rendering of the same classic story, Romeo + Juliet is cued up as a suggested watch right after. These two films would make for a terrific date night double feature, they’re both whimsically romantic, passion-fueled, and fun. A back-to-back viewing of these two renditions might also spark some interesting observations as to how these films compare. While both are vastly different, they still manage to compliment one another.
Julia Fox Shared Her Theory About Why Women Are Happier Living Without Men And She Mentioned "Booty Cracks"
Yep, that pretty much sums it up!
Creepy Cananies: The 10 Scariest Dogs in Film, Ranked
The dog isn't called "man's best friend" for nothing—canines and humans have been living together for some 30 000 years. Unsurprisingly, dogs feature in most ancient myths and religions, usually in a positive light, but sometimes as monsters, like Cerberus or Anubis, the jackal-headed god of the underworld. This also extends to horror movies, where dogs have appeared as threats since at least 1914 with the original German The Hound of the Baskervilles film.
From 'Coraline' to 'The Nightmare Before Christmas', 10 Best Spooky Stop-Motion Movies
Stop-motion has become increasingly popular over the years, with the filmmaking technique providing a unique style that separates it from traditional animation. Usually using puppets, though in theory anything could be used, the objects are slowly moved in tiny increments, catching each movement one frame at a time. It is a very time-consuming style, but the effort is worth it when it all comes together in post-production.
'The Idol': Release Window, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About The Weeknd's New Show
If you’re one of those people who was left with a Euphoria-sized hole in your heart when the show’s season 2 finale aired in February, we’ve got good news for you. HBO’s new show, The Idol could be just what the doctor ordered. Created for television by Sam Levinson, Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), and Reza Fahim, The Idol tells the story of a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who enters into a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. Levinson, The Weeknd, and Fahim all serve as executive producers of the show alongside Joseph Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Kevin Turen.
Superman And Black Adam Have Battled Before — In Animation
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. During the lead-up to Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has made two things very clear. The first is his insistent promise that the antihero's film will "change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe," though the veracity of that claim is being debated as the film hits theaters. The second is to face off against Superman in a future film. Black Adam's mid-credits scene delivers upon that promise, as Henry Cavill slips back into the Superman suit to try and talk Black Adam into staying in his home country of Khandaq. But the Man of Steel and the dark demigod have battled before — namely, in the DC Showcase animated short, Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam.
Kit Harington Thriller 'Blood For Dust' Finds International Distributors
Highland Film Group has just locked international distribution deals for the upcoming action thriller Blood for Dust, which will star Scoot McNairy, Kit Harington, and Josh Lucas. The film is set to begin production this November in Montana. Blood for Dust will tell the story of down-on-his-luck traveling salesman Cliff (McNairy), who reunites with his old friend Ricky (Harington), a successful illegal weapons dealer. Cliff soon finds himself agreeing to partner up with Ricky, who is getting ready to travel drugs across state lines for an American cartel boss (Lucas). However, things go majorly awry when Ricky goes murderous and Cliff finds himself in a fight for survival. The film sounds like a crime drama mixed with a survival thriller, which may end up being an entertaining bloodbath.
'Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes': Rachel Zegler Gives Behind-the-Scenes Tour of 'Hunger Games’ Prequel in New Video
Actress Rachel Zegler has given us a behind-the-scenes look at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The actress, who will be playing Lucy Gray Baird in the film, joined in on a video for TikTok's official account, introducing viewers to some of the stars of the film, a sneak peek of one of the scenes during filming, and a glimpse into the "Video Village".
Best Superman Portrayals in Movies and TV, Ranked
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.The highly-anticipated DCEU release Black Adam is here, the byproduct of Dwayne Johnson’s rallying to see the character brought to the screen for over a decade. Reportedly, however, Black Adam is not the only character Johnson rallied for to be included, even stepping over the head of ex-President of DC Films Walter Hamada to get it done. That character? Superman. Not just any Superman, but actor and friend Henry Cavill’s Superman, the most recent iteration of the character on film.
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Talk ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Joker 2,’ and the Penguin HBO Max Series
One of my favorite films of 2022 is writer-director Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Loaded with fantastic performances from Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon, along a brilliant script, McDonagh’s latest work is one of those special films that doesn’t come along too often. I really can’t recommend it enough.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals How He Got [SPOILER] in ‘Black Adam's Mid-Credits Scene
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. If you’re a fan of Henry Cavill’s Superman, the mid-credits scene in Black Adam was incredible. Not only did the scene tease his return to the DC universe, but it also opened up the possibility of Cavill’s Superman fighting Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in a future movie. And as a huge fan of Cavill’s portrayal of the Man of Steel, I could not be more excited.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Hot Toys Releases Green Goblin Figure With Upgraded Suit
Norman's on sabbatical, honey! Just when you think you won't get any more Green Goblin content, Hot Toys surprises fans with a look at Norman Osborn from Spider-Man: No Way Home in his most menacing look yet. The Green Goblin (Upgraded Suit) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure was a surprise reveal and includes an "expertly sculpted portrait capturing Willem Dafoe’s maniacal portrayal of Norman Osborn / Green Goblin."
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Final Fight: Mary Mouser's Favorite Sam/Miguel Moment
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5.]It’s become a Cobra Kai tradition -- close out the season with an epic all-hands-on-deck fight. Just like in previous seasons, the Cobra Kai Season 5 final fight is an expertly choreographed set piece overall, but one of the most impressive components of the big battle is how many powerful character beats the team manages to squeeze into it.
What Is the Unseen World Mentioned in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores a number of topics from the critically acclaimed books (the original source material for the insanely popular series) that its juggernaut predecessor barely made mention of, if at all. The Unseen World is one of the concepts from the books that The Rings of Power touches upon, albeit rather succinctly. Since the show seems to be all set for a new season, it’s safe to assume that the topic will be explored in more detail in the upcoming episodes. But what exactly is the Unseen World and what do we know so far about it?
